BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s hockey assistant coach Scott Moser will serve in the same capacity with the Slovakia National Junior Team at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship which began Monday.
The 2023 championship will run Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Atlantic Canada. All the tournament games will air live on the NHL Network in the United States.
“Scott Moser continues to make UVM Hockey proud with his assignment to the World Junior tournament” said Vermont Head Coach Todd Woodcroft, in a UVM press release. “Scott will serve a third term with the Slovak Federation as an assistant coach. All of UVM hockey will be watching and cheering for Scott in his quest for a gold medal.”
Moser will serve under Head Coach Ivan Fenes. In Group B, Slovakia will compete with the United States, Finland, Switzerland and Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick. The Slovaks open the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against Finland at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The top-four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday, Jan. 2.
WINTER SPORTS
University Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – A total of 1,443 athletes are registered to compete in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games in the final competitors’ list released on Thursday.
The list shows 595 universities from 43 countries have registered athletes to compete, which will also feature 743 officials. Athletes are nominated by their international university student federations based on performance in each of their sports.
The U.S. team is the largest contingent with 150 athletes, who will be competing on home ice and snow for the first time in a half-century, when the 1972 FISU Games were hosted in the U.S., also in Lake Placid.
The second-largest team after the U.S. is Japan, with 139 athletes, followed by Canada, with 121. The Czech Republic is next with 94 competitors, followed by Korea’s 85. Four nations will have one-athlete teams – Croatia, Luxembourg, Mexico, and Turkey.
A total of 58 athletes from war-torn Ukraine, including a men’s hockey team, will also participate.
Among the competitors is Norwich University women’s hockey player Lucy Beal, who is playing for Team Great Britain.
There are 832 male athletes competing and 611 female athletes. The most popular sport is ice hockey, with 488 athletes competing in the men’s and women’s tournaments. Alpine skiing is next with 194 competitors, followed by cross-country skiing with 161, snowboard with 118, and short track speed skating with 108.
The Jan. 12-22, 2023, 11-day multi winter sports and educational festival brings together collegiate-athletes ages 17-25 to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and free ski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping, and speed skating.
A total of 86 competitions in 12 winter sports will take place on venues spread throughout the North Country, including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam.
When the FISU Flame is lit for the Opening Ceremony on Jan. 12 in the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, it will mark the opening of the FISU Games for the first time in four years.
Usually held every two years, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games are the first since the 2019 Games were hosted in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The 2021 event, scheduled for Lucerne, Switzerland, was cancelled because of the worldwide pandemic.
