Claudio Fort said the hospital is doing everything it can to brace for a COVID-19 outbreak, and asked the public to pull together to make that outbreak as small as possible.
Fort, the CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, addressed the Board of Aldermen Monday about the hospital’s preparations.
“I don’t even know where to start in some situations because we’ve been doing so much work at the hospital over the past couple weeks and the pace has accelerated over the last five days,” he said. “I would consider this our World War Two. I don’t mean to be overly melodramatic. I go home at night and turn on the news and I’m like, ‘We’re not moving fast enough.’
Despite that unease, Fort said he thought Gov. Phil Scott’s recent actions were on the right track.
“Hopefully we’re moving quickly enough,” he said. “What we’re seeing around the world is people haven’t moved quickly enough to put in social isolation.”
Fort said the focus was on protecting patients and staff and assuring the maximum operational capacity and that all other priorities at the hospital had been put on hold. For example, he said he had notified the Green Mountain Care Board that the hospital’s budget might be submitted late.
He said GMCB Chairman Kevin Mullin had understood.
Similarly, he said moves by the Legislature to relax regulations were going to make the hospital’s job easier.
Fort said current models indicate the spread of the infection will peak in 10 weeks.
He said the worry is that a spike in the infection rate will overwhelm the hospital, draining supplies, like protective masks, and the energy and attention of personnel. He said hospitals in New Hampshire had already cancelled all elective surgical procedures.
“Our surgical team met first thing this morning,” he said. “They’re coming up with and evaluating at what time do we do this. I don’t think it’s ‘if,’ folks. I think it’s ‘when.’”
Fort said there still are not nearly enough tests for everyone who wants one, so health officials are triaging potential cases. He said UVM Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock are both working on developing their own testing capacity.
Fort said the situation is different from disasters like Tropical Storm Irene or the 9/11 attacks because those happened suddenly and the scope of what had to happen in response became clear relatively quickly. Here, he said, officials won’t know exactly what’s happening for weeks or possibly months.
Fort said the hospital has “very capable people” focusing on the preparations.
“It’s amazing how we’ve come together,” he said. “There really is no other place I’d rather be in this crisis other than here in Rutland at Rutland Regional.”
