Not everyone has the desire to be a runner, but quick spurts of running — or the motion of running — is attainable for nearly everybody.
There are many movements that are designed for muscle development that can be easily turned into a cardiovascular exercise, simply by adding a repetitive movement, like running, to get the heart pumping.
Our move today is a running plank. And this move will do just what we mentioned.
Your planking motion is a perfect all-over exercise focusing on toning the core and building balance and strength. By adding your running motion, you are not only adding a cardiovascular element to this move, but it will intensify the focus on your core, and nearly every other part of your body as well!
Begin this combination exercise by positioning yourself on the floor on all fours. Placing both hands just under your shoulders, extend your arms straight. Proceed to extend both feet back behind you, and position your lower body weight on the balls of your feet. Focus on holding the chest tall and tightening in the core. Rotate your hips to create a deeper engagement in the midsection and the glutes. Both legs should be extended out straight behind you.
Once you are in a strong planking position, you are ready to add your “running motion” to this move.
Keeping your upper body sturdy and firm, begin a running motion by tucking one knee into your torso and then returning it back to the ground. Quickly repeat it on the opposite side.
You can go slow in the beginning, to get a feel for the move, and then proceed to quicken the knee tucks to look like a running motion.
Continue this running plank for either a determined count or a determined time. If anything, start small in the beginning, giving yourself a quick count of 5 to 10 seconds. Give yourself a small break and continue again. Work your way up to an extended amount of time.
This move is sure to help you break a sweat, and tone nearly every inch of your body.
Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.
