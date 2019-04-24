2 Year Old. Neutered Male. Domestic Short Hair. Brown and White Tabby. 7.8 lbs.
Hello Vermont! I am Rusty and I arrived at the shelter on April 4 from a busy shelter out-of-state. I am excited to be here! I am a little bit shy and reserved until I get to know you and then…look out, I become a giant love bug. I love ear scratches and tummy rubs. I get along with other cats but I have never met a dog. If you are looking for an easy-going fella who just wants a couch to sit on then I’m your guy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.