One of the first orders of business when the Rutland County delegation arrives at the new legislative session next week will be committee assignments.
"Some years are quicker than others," said Republican Brian Collamore, who is now the senior senator for Rutland County. "The committee on committees tries to be as equitable as they can. With only six Republicans (in the Senate) this year, their challenge is more than if there were 10 of us."
Collamore said the Senate leadership is trying to put at least one Republican on each of the 11 Senate committees. Collamore and the other incumbents reached Friday said they hope to maintain their current committee assignments. One of the delegation's freshman, Rep. William Notte, R-Rutland City, said he hopes to get a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
"After spending the last several years attending the RutStat meeting at the Rutland Police Department and chairing the Public Safety committee, I felt like this was in my wheelhouse for hitting the ground running," the former city alderman said.
Notte said that experience has given him a "ground-level" perspective and that he believes some well-intentioned criminal justice policies are having adverse effects.
"Things have loosened up on juvenile cases to where there's no real way to scare someone straight," he said. "The local police department sees the same kids night after night, and the kids know there's really nothing the police can do."
Notte said bail reform efforts haven't helped law enforcement, either.
"They arrest someone, they know he's got court dates ahead of him and 12 hours later he's back on the streets," Notte said.
However, Notte said he needs to spend more time getting acquainted with how the Legislature works before he starts introducing bills. In the meantime, he said, he plans to be a "conduit of knowledge" between the Legislature and his former colleagues on the Board of Aldermen.
"We haven't had an alderman go up to Montpelier since David Allaire made the trip," he said. "I think having Rutland City government more in the loop will help on a myriad of issues the city needs to work on."
Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said he expects the beginning of the session to be dominated by the minimum wage, paid family leave and "fully legalized and regulated marijuana," which Shaw refers to as "seed to sale."
Shaw said while he will wait to see specific legislation before making any decisions, he hopes to the minimum wage hikes put off until 2026 and for paid family leave to function like a payroll tax paid into by the entire workforce. He said he wasn't sure what to look for regarding marijuana, but the state will need to set up a regulatory structure that he expects will eat up all the revenue that might come from taxing marijuana sales.
"I'm looking forward, as the session goes on, to talking about education funding," he said. "I'm hoping to take the pressure off the property tax and maybe put it on the general fund."
Shaw said he was also concerned about how the state was going to fund waterway cleanups.
"I think there's going to be a long discussion about that," he said. "The governor has said he'll have a plan in his budget and I'm anxious to hear what his plan is."
Shaw also said he hopes to hold to see that budget held to a 2-percent increase.
"I don't have a big agenda," said Rep. Robert Helm, R-Castleton, the senior member of the Rutland County House delegation. "I've got a few bills in that have to do with landlords. I have a thing I'm working on for school reimbursement issues - stuff like that. I'm not one of those guys who puts in the big bills. ... I get so intensely involved in the budget process in the Appropriations Committee that I don't sit around thinking up new ideas."
Helm said one of his bills would allow landlords who win judgments against tenants recover those judgments by garnishing tax refunds.
"I got another landlord bill in there that has to do with a human rights issue," he said. "It has to do with a tenant being able to keep a - I'm not sure of the right term."
Helm said the bill regarded pets people use to bolster their "self-esteem or mental well being," which he believed were distinct from service animals.
"I've entered it for a placeholder, but I don't know exactly what I intend to do with it yet," he said.
Helm's school reimbursement issue arose from infrastructure improvements Fair Haven Union High School quickly installed after an alleged school shooting plot early last year. He said had the school waited a few months, it could have applied for grant money and he hopes to find a way to apply the grants there retroactively.
Over in the Senate, Collamore said he is worried by reports that the Act 250 commission will recommend changes in Vermont's environmental law that will make the permitting process harder for businesses rather than easier, such as a requirement that new developments address climate change and a lower ceiling for ridgeline development.
"Based on the fact that I'm in a superminority at the moment ... we'll be in a position only to try to change some of what we consider bad policy decisions and try to make them better," Collamore said.
Despite that, Collamore said the Rutland County Delegation will work together across party lines, as it has in previous terms.
"It's not like Washington," he said. "We get along very well and we are able to work together on a lot of issues."
Collamore said the delegation meets weekly and frequently speaks with representatives of different parts of the community. Notte said he was already impressed by the level of communication and bipartisanship in the delegation.
"I think that's exactly what Rutland County voters want," he said. "It doesn't matter whether its Democrat or Republican, we get together and kick around ideas."
