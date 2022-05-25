Monday is Memorial Day. Between now and then there will be a number of events commemorating the holiday.
BrandonThe Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday on Pearl Street. There will be a ceremony at Central Park to follow.
CastletonThe town will hold a Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, with lineup at the Park and Ride starting at 9 a.m.
Fair HavenThe Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday starting in the park. The Life Net helicopter will land between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. south of the park. There will also be vendors, food and games, according to American Legion Post 49.
PittsfordThe Memorial Day Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Monday. It will form at the Village Green. Do not park at the Village Green, use the church parking lot instead. The parade will go down Route 7 to Arch Street, then to the firehouse for a ceremony.
ProctorThe Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. with a program to follow at the gazebo.
Rutland CityThe city will hold a service at 11 a.m. Monday at West Street Cemetery.
Rutland TownThe annual Memorial Day celebration at Rutland Town school will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, in the gym. Visitors are welcome.
WallingfordThe Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday.
West RutlandThe annual Memorial Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, beginning in Noonan’s parking lot, heading north on Clarendon Avenue, west on Main Street to Marble Street, then to Barnes Street, east on Main Street, ending back at Noonan’s. There will be a program and picnic at American Legion Post 87 following the parade.
