May 18
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Walk | Monthly Audubon Bird Walk in the West Rutland Marsh. 7-10 a.m. West Rutland marsh, West Rutland, https://go.evvnt.com/1707513-0
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) | FREE Thursdays noon–1pm, Adults & 12+, This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register, There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1687403-0
ADULT Watercolor Class | ADULT Watercolor Class. 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1675210-0
Satyrdagg At Long Trail School | 12-person “Jazz/Folk Rock Opera” band Satyrdagg performs a night of all-original in the only full-band performance of their spring tour. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $10. Long Trail School, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset802-379-5420, https://go.evvnt.com/1727585-0
May 19
Audubon Kent Pond Bird Walk | Audubon walk at Kent Pond in Killington. 7-10 a.m. Kent Pond, Killington, https://go.evvnt.com/1708025-0
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts (Fridays) | Fridays from noon-1pm. FREE, Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children younger than 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1687316-0
Bandwagon Summer Series: Underground System | Afrobeat-influenced indie dance band Underground System kicks off the Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney. Call 802-387-0102, https://go.evvnt.com/1712325-0
May 20
Yoga Prana Shakti floor class, intermediate, in Studio & Zoom option, Saturdays 9 a.m. | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Energetic & Physical Yoga Practice. We meet regularly on Saturdays at 9 a.m. in studio or Zoom option. Contact to get Zoom link. 9-10:15 a.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland. Call 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1442679-2
Tails on Trails | Join us for a canine education day and green up event. Proceeds go to Rutland County Humane Society & Vermont Police Canine Association. Hosted by Every Day Canine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Northwood Park, Rutland. Call 802-353-1794, https://go.evvnt.com/1724579-0
Coffeehouse Concert — two duos | Duo Pepper and Sassafras join Phil Henry and Jeff Kimball in concert. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $20. UU Church of Rutland, 117 W. St., Rutland. Call 802-775-0850, https://go.evvnt.com/1709383-0
May 21
“Grateful Dead for Acoustic Guitar” workshop | Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers hosts a workshop teaching “Grateful Dead for Acoustic Guitar”. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets $20. A Sound Space, 162 Woodstock Ave., Rutland. Call 802-779-4769, https://go.evvnt.com/1709443-0
Drag Story Hour at Phoenix Books Rutland | Join us for an afternoon of stories and crafts with Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer, two of Vermont’s favorite performers for Drag Story Hour at 2-3:30 p.m. Phoenix Books, Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland, https://go.evvnt.com/1728318-0
May 22
Yoga Prana Shakti Zoom Chair Yoga, Gentle, Mondays at 10:30am | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Gentle Physical Yoga Practice. We meet on Mondays via zoom. Contact for Zoom link. (Wednesdays has a studio or Zoom option) 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets $15. Rutland 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1448744-2
May 23
Audubon Castleton University Trails Walk | Audubon Bird Walk on Castleton University Trails. 7:30-10:30 a.m. Castleton University, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton. Call 802-598-2583, https://go.evvnt.com/1708102-0
May 24
Yoga Prana Shakti Zoom & Studio Chair Yoga, Gentle, Wednesdays at 10:30a.m., Rutland | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Gentle Physical Yoga Practice. We meet on Mondays via Zoom. Contact for Zoom link. There is also a Monday Zoom only class. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland. Call 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1448717-1
Chakra Yoga | Chakra Yoga — May 3 to June 21, 8-week series “Wellness” Wednesday at 6-7 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. Call 802-345-5244,
May 25
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) | FREE Thursdays noon–1 p.m., Adults & 12+. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register, There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1687405-0
National Park Volunteer Information Session & Orientation | Learn about volunteer opportunities at Vermont’s only National Park. 3-4 p.m. Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, 54 Elm St., Woodstock. 802-457-3368, https://go.evvnt.com/1650436-0
Sip ’n’ Dip | Thursday, May 25, 6–8 p.m. Instructor: Sally Hogan Must Pre-register. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1705718-0
May 26
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts (Fridays) | Fridays from noon-1 p.m. FREE, Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children younger than 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland. Call 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1687318-0
May 27
Plant and Bake Sale | Plant and Bake Sale. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver St., Brandon,
Yoga Prana Shakti floor class, intermediate, in Studio & Zoom option, Saturdays 9 a.m. | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Energetic & Physical Yoga Practice. We meet regularly Saturdays at 9 a.m. In studio or Zoom option. Contact to get Zoom link. 9-10:15 a.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland. Call 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1442680-2
Vermont Craft Council Open Studio Weekend | Artists and Craftsmen across the state are opening their doors and inviting the public in to see them work. 10 a.m.- May 28, 5 p.m. 56 Terrill St., 56 Terrill St., Rutland, https://go.evvnt.com/1734782-0
Vermont Open Studio with Katie Roberts, Schandra Singh, David Crandall & Pete Landis | The Bridgewater Mill is home to several Vermont Artists. For Vermont Open Studios, come by and talk to the artists, see their process and shop their unique work. 10 a.m.- May 28, 5 p.m. 102 Mill Road, 102 Mill Road, Bridgewater. Call 802 672-1997, https://go.evvnt.com/1719654-0
Bandwagon Summer Series: Crocodile River Music | African and African-influenced music including Brazilian, Caribbean and Flamenco. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro. Call 802-387-0102, https://go.evvnt.com/1715192-0
May 28
Open Mic Poetry at Phoenix Books Rutland | Join us for an afternoon of poetry hosted by Phoenix Books Rutland’s own Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen or come for both. 2-3:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland, https://go.evvnt.com/1728344-0
May 29
Yoga Prana Shakti Zoom Chair Yoga, Gentle, Mondays at 10:30 a.m. | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Gentle Physical Yoga Practice. We meet on Mondays via zoom. Contact for Zoom link. (Wednesdays has a studio or Zoom option.). 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets $15. Rutland. Call 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1448745-2
May 30
Audubon Delaney Woods Bird Walk | Audubon Bird Walk on the Delaney Woods Trail in Wells. 7:30-10:30 a.m. Delaney Woods Trailhead, Wells. Call 802-598-2583, https://go.evvnt.com/1725492-0
May 31
Yoga Prana Shakti Zoom & Studio Chair Yoga, Gentle, Wednesdays at 10:30am, Rutland | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Gentle Physical Yoga Practice. We meet on Mondays via Zoom. Contact for Zoom link. (There is also a Monday Zoom only class). 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland. Call 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1448718-1
Chakra Yoga | Chakra Yoga — MAY 3 to JUNE 21, 8-week series “Wellness” Wednesday at 6-7 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. Call 802-345-5244,
June 2
Audubon Cadwell Loop Bird Walk | Audubon Bird Walk on the Cadwell Loop trail in Pittsford. 7-10 a.m. Cadwell Trail, 1046 Elm St., Pittsford, https://go.evvnt.com/1733002-0
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts (Fridays) | Fridays from 11 a.m.–noon. FREE, Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children younger than 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. 11 a.m.-noon Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland. Call 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1703585-0
Bandwagon Summer Series: Kiran Ahluwalia | Kiran Ahluwalia performs at The Putney Inn as part of the Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series on June 2, 2023. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. Call 802-387-0102, https://go.evvnt.com/1721272-0
June 3
Middletown Springs Public Library Book Sale | The Middletown Springs Public Library is holding its annual spring Book Sale. There will be a wide selection of gently read books, movies, puzzles, and games. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Middletown Springs Historical Society, 10 Park Ave., Middletown Springs802-235-2435,
Plant Sale | PLANT SALE When: 9 a.m. — noon Saturday, June 3. Where: Town Recycling Transfer Center, 2590 N. Hartland Road, Hartford
