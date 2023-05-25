May 25
Ukulele Group | Free Thursdays noon–1 p.m., Adults & 12+, This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register, there are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1687405-0
National Park Volunteer Information Session & Orientation | Learn about volunteer opportunities at Vermont’s only National Park! 3-4 p.m. Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, 54 Elm St., Woodstock 802-457-3368, https://go.evvnt.com/1650436-0
Young Tradition VT Youth Commission | Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $25. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802-234-1645, https://go.evvnt.com/1743900-1
Sip n Dip | Sip ’N’ Dip Thursday, 6–8 p.m. May 25 Instructor: Sally Hogan. Must Pre-register. 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1705718-0
May 26
Adult Artery Friday Class | Join us every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all media welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1740336-0
Texture at Sparrow Art Supply | Sparrow Art Supply’s newest exhibition is an enticing display of texture. Over 50 local artists indulge in surfaces that are rough, soft, scratchy, silky, furry, glossy and more. 10:30 a.m.-July 8, 5:30 p.m. Sparrow Art Supply, 52 Main St., Middlebury 802-989-7225, https://go.evvnt.com/1742486-0
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts | Fridays from noon-1 p.m. Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children under age 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1687318-0
May 27
Plant and Bake Sale | Plant and Bake Sale. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver St., Brandon,
Yoga Prana Shakti floor class, intermediate, in Studio & Zoom option | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Energetic & Physical Yoga Practice. we meet regularly on Saturdays at 9 a.m. In Studio or Zoom option. Contact to get zoom link. 9-10:15 a.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1442680-2
Vermont 2023 Open Studio Weekend | Vermont Open Studio Tour Celebrates 31 Years May 27 & 28, 10–5 The 31st year of Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend will be held Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Brandon Artists Guild, 7 Center St., Brandon 802-247-4956, https://go.evvnt.com/1741222-0
Vermont Open Studio with Katie Roberts, Schandra Singh, David Crandall & Pete Landis | The Bridgewater Mill is home to several Vermont Artists. For Vermont Open Studios, come by and talk to the artists, see their process and shop their unique work. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 102 Mill Road, 102 Mill Road, Bridgewater 802-672-1997, https://go.evvnt.com/1719654-0
Villalobos Brothers | BarnArts presents an outdoor concert by the renowned Villalobos Brothers! Community potluck. Sliding-scale entry $10-50/person. 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $50. Barnard Town Hall, 115 N. Road, Barnard 802-234-1645, https://go.evvnt.com/1743971-1
Bandwagon Summer Series: Crocodile River Music | African and African-influenced music including Brazilian, Caribbean and Flamenco. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro 802-387-0102, https://go.evvnt.com/1715192-0
May 28
Vermont Craft Council Open Studio Weekend | Artists and Craftsmen across the state are opening their doors and inviting the public in to see them work. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 56 Terrill St., 56 Terrill St., Rutland, https://go.evvnt.com/1734782-0
Vermont 2023 Open Studio Weekend | Vermont Open Studio Tour Celebrates 31 Years May 27 & 28, 10–5 The 31st year of Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend will be held Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Brandon Artists Guild, 7 Center St., Brandon 802-247-4956, https://go.evvnt.com/1741222-0
Open Mic Poetry at Phoenix Books Rutland | Join us for an afternoon of poetry hosted by Phoenix Books Rutland’s own Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen or come for both. 2-3:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland, https://go.evvnt.com/1728344-0
May 29
Memorial Day Parade | Memorial Day Parade. 10-11:30 a.m. Wallingford
Yoga Prana Shakti Zoom Chair Yoga, Gentle | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Gentle Physical Yoga Practice. We meet on Mondays via zoom. Contact for Zoom link. (Wednesdays has a studio or Zoom option.). 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets $15. Rutland 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1448745-2
May 30
Audubon Delaney Woods Bird Walk | Audubon Bird Walk on the Delaney Woods Trail in Wells. 7:30-10:30 a.m. Delaney Woods Trailhead, Wells 802-598-2583, https://go.evvnt.com/1725492-0
May 31
Yoga Prana Shakti Zoom & Studio Chair Yoga, Gentle, Rutland VT | Lina Cloffe Hanson (Parvati) offers an Earth Conscientious, Spiritual, Gentle Physical Yoga Practice. We meet on Mondays via zoom. Contact for Zoom link. (There is also a Monday Zoom only class). 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland 917-301-7150, https://go.evvnt.com/1448718-1
Chakra Yoga | Chakra Yoga — May 3 to June 21, 8-week series “Wellness” Wednesday at 6-7 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland 802-345-5244,
June 1
Bow, Jack & Krishna | Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $25. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802-234-1645, https://go.evvnt.com/1744024-1
Audubon Cadwell Loop Bird Walk | Audubon Bird Walk on the Cadwell Loop trail in Pittsford. 7-10 a.m. Cadwell Trail, 1046 Elm St., Pittsford, https://go.evvnt.com/1733002-0
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts | Fridays from 11 a.m.– Noon. FREE, Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children under age 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. 11 a.m.-noon chaffee art center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1703585-0
Bandwagon Summer Series: Kiran Ahluwalia | Kiran Ahluwalia performs at The Putney Inn as part of the Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series on June 2, 2023. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney 802-387-0102, https://go.evvnt.com/1721272-0
June 3
Audubon Century Count and “Big Sits” | Audubon Century Count and “Big Sits” to identify and tally Vermont birds. 7-11 a.m. Rutland County, 19 Seabury St., Rutland 802-775-7119, https://go.evvnt.com/1743038-0
Middletown Springs Public Library Book Sale | The Middletown Springs Public Library is holding its annual spring Book Sale. There will be a wide selection of gently read books, movies, puzzles, and games. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Middletown Springs Historical Society, 10 Park Ave., Middletown Springs 802-235-2435,
Plant Sale | Plant sale. When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 3. Where: Town Recycling Transfer Center, 2590 N. Hartland Road, Hartford.
Plein Air Art at Taconic Mountain Ramble State Park | Join other artists and art watchers for an afternoon plein air painting in the Japanese Garden. 1-4 p.m. Taconic Ramble State Park, 321 Saint John Road, Castleton, https://go.evvnt.com/1738736-0
June 4
Middletown Springs Public Library Book Sale | The Middletown Springs Public Library is holding its annual spring Book Sale. There will be a wide selection of gently read books, movies, puzzles, and games. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Middletown Springs Historical Society, 10 Park Ave., Middletown Springs 802-235-2435,
Club Square Dance Summertime Fun | Summertime Fun Club level Modern Western Square Dance with Caller Peter Tobin. 1-4:30 p.m. Trinity Church, 85 W. St., Rutland 802-558-0848, https://go.evvnt.com/1745018-0
John Gorka plus Lizzy Mandell & Barry Stockwell at Next Stage | Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary folk singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist John Gorka, plus folk duo Lizzy Mandell and Barry Stockwell, 7-9 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Tickets $25-$28. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney 802-387-0102, https://go.evvnt.com/1723604-0
June 5
Barstow Unified Union School Board Meeting | BUUSD School Board Meeting 6 p.m. Barstow Library & Online/Dial in details, meeting agenda and documents can be found at www.rnesu.or. 6-8 p.m. Barstow Memorial School Barstow Library & Online/Dial In, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden 802-247-5757, https://go.evvnt.com/1740570-0
June 7
Chakra Yoga | Chakra Yoga — May 3 to June 21, 8-week series “Wellness” Wednesday at 6-7 p.m. 6 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland 802-345-5244.
June 8
Kids’ Painting Class | Kids Painting Class, Must pre-register. 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, https://go.evvnt.com/1731351-0
Michael Zoldos and Friends | Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $25. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802-234-1645, https://go.evvnt.com/1744045-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.