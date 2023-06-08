June 8
Ukulele Group | Admission free noon–1 p.m., Adults & 12+, This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register, There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605 go.evvnt.com/1756223-0
Kids’ Painting Class | Must pre-register. 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1731351-0
Michael Zoldos and Friends | Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $25. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802-234-1645, go.evvnt.com/1744045-1
June 9
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop | Join us every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all mediums welcome. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1755396-0
Rutland Free Library Book Sale | June Book Sale. 10-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland 802-773-1860, go.evvnt.com/1734020-0
“Sense and Sensibility” at Northern Stage | Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart? 7:30 p.m. July 9, 5 p.m. Tickets $55. Northern Stage, 74 Gates St., Hartford 802-296-7000, go.evvnt.com/1738043-0
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts | Fridays from noon–1 p.m. FREE, Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children under age 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. 12-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1766238-0
Super relaxing end of week YOGA | A Yoga Prana Shakti evening floor class, with focus on letting go of the work week and moving into the weekend feeling more relaxed. Studio + ZOOM, All levels welcome. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Tickets $15. 155 Woodstock Ave., 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland 917-301-7150, go.evvnt.com/1767718-0
Va-et-Viet Returns to Stone Valley Arts | 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney , go.evvnt.com/1774079-0
June 10
Keith Page Invitational Rugby Tournament | Community rugby tournament in memory of Keith “Moose” Page to benefit Silver Towers Camp. Free admission for spectators, food concessions, raffles...great day for the whole family to enjoy! 8:30-4 p.m. Gawet Field, 660 Marble St., W. Rutland , go.evvnt.com/1775656-0
Buckner Preserve Family Nature Walk | Rutland County Audubon and Nature Conservancy will guide a family nature walk at the Buckner Preserve. 1-3 p.m. Helen W. Buckner Memorial Preserve at Bald Mountain, 1500 Galick Road, W. Haven , go.evvnt.com/1749673-0
Strawberry Festival | Join us for our annual Strawberry Festival: Carved Ham, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Deviled Eggs, Baked Beans, Beverages, Strawberry Shortcake OR Strawberries & Ice Cream. 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets $12. The Brick Church (Clarendon Congregational Church), 298 Middle Road, Clarendon 802-773-3873, go.evvnt.com/1767006-0
Bandwagon Summer Series: Gregorio Uribe | The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Colombian singer and accordionist Gregorio Uribe at Cooper Field in Putney on Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney 802-387-0102, go.evvnt.com/1738468-0
June 14
Finding Hope: Guidance for Supporting Those at Risk | At this event, we will provide you with information, resources, and practical guidance on how to support someone in your life with lived experience of suicide. 6-8 p.m. Free. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland , go.evvnt.com/1776718-0
Sip ’n’ Dip | Instructor: Kathryn Wiegers. Participants must pre-register. 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1766259-0
NXT Rockumentary Film Series: “A Poem Is a Naked Person” (1974) | Les Blank considered this free-form feature documentary about beloved singer-songwriter Leon Russell, filmed between 1972 and 1974, to be one of his greatest accomplishments. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $10. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney 802-387-0102, go.evvnt.com/1741750-0
June 15
Ukulele Group | FREE noon–1 p.m., Adults & 12+, This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register, There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1756224-0
Beecharmer | Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 6-9 p.m. Tickets $25. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802-234-1645, go.evvnt.com/1744091-1
June 16
FREE for Ages 3-5: All About the Arts | From noon–1pm... FREE, Must pre-register by Wednesday each week, Adult must accompany children younger than age 4. Instructor: Lori Sullivan; Minimum 3. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1766240-0
“Arcadia” by Tom Stoppard | BarnArts presents:
“Arcadia,” where events converge and timelines cross in this critically acclaimed play. June 16-25, outdoors in Barnard, 7-9 p.m. Tickets $15-$20. 1544 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802-234-1645, go.evvnt.com/1763577-0
June 17
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Walk | Monthly Audubon Bird Walk in the West Rutland Marsh. 7-10 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble Street, West Rutland. go.evvnt.com/1762466-0
Rutland County Pride Festival | Rutland County Pride presents the Rutland County Pride Festival from 9-5 p.m. on Center St. in Downtown Rutland. 802-236-9880, go.evvnt.com/1772416-0
Mac & Cheese Cook-Off & To-Go Mac Fundraiser | Competition for the best Mac & Cheese in Rutland. Local cooks present champion recipes for patrons to taste and compete for awards. Samples for purchase during the event. To-Go Mac is on sale now. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Trinity Church, 85 W. St., Rutland 802-558-4644, go.evvnt.com/1766308-0
Roast Beef Supper | To Benefit Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department. 5-6:30 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 37 Lake St., Mount Holly 802-259-2460,
June 18
Bandwagon Summer Series: Sia Tolno & Afro Dead | The Grateful Dead played Afrobeat, soukous, and highlife. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney 802-387-0102, go.evvnt.com/1754698-0
June 20
RNESU School Board Meeting | RNESU Board at OVUHS Library & Online/Dial In — All board information, including a link to participate are available at www.rnesu.org. 5-6 p.m. RNESU Board at OVUHS Library & Online/Dial In, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon 802-247-5757, go.evvnt.com/1740576-0
Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Meeting | 6 PM — OVUHS Library (Virtual Option Available). All board documents, including a link to participate, can be found at www.rnesu.org. 6-8 p.m. OVUHS Library (virtual option available), 2997 Franklin St., Brandon 802-247-5757, go.evvnt.com/1740595-0
June 21
Book Group | 4:15-5:15 p.m., 3rd Wednesday of each month, RSVP Required, We are excited to be partnering with Phoenix Books on Center Street, Rutland. (Book group member gets 20% off of our monthly books. 4:15-5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1743328-0
Figure Drawing with Live Model | 3rd Wednesday of each month, 5–7 p.m., Bring own supplies. Minimum students, Sign up for 4 weeks at $60 or $20 per class, Must RSVP. 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland. Call 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1743333-0
June 22
ADULT Watercolor Class | 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland 802-353-6605, go.evvnt.com/1755459-0
Ladles | Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 6-9 p.m. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard 802 234-1645, go.evvnt.com/1744133-1