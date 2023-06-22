June 22
ADULT Watercolor Class — Adult Watercolor Class 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Ladles — Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike , Barnard. 802-234-1645.
Stephen P. Kiernan: “The Glass Chateau” — Join us as we welcome critically acclaimed author Stephen P. Kiernan to celebrate the release of his latest novel. Stephen will be in conversation with Harry McEnerny. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland. 802-855-8078.
Fair Haven Concert in the Park — Live music in the park by Waylon Jennings Tribute Band, WailOn 7 to 9 p.m. Fair Haven, Fair Haven, Fair Haven. 802-265-7913.
June 23
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Join us every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all mediums welcome. 10 a.m. to noon. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Silent Movie Night — Buster Keaton’s silent film “Go West” will be shown on the Museum and Education Center lawn. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Calvin Coolidge Historic Site, 3780 Vermont 100A, Plymouth. 802-672-1195.
ARCADIA by Tom Stoppard — BarnArts presents: ARCADIA — events converge and timelines cross in this critically acclaimed play. June 16-25, outdoors in Barnard — 1544 Royalton Turnpike. $15-20. 7 to 9 p.m. 1544 Royalton Turnpike, 1544 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
June 24
Castleton 15th annual Town Wide Yard Sale — The 15th annual Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale is Saturday June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 40 vendors both outdoors and indoors at the Castleton Community Center. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2108 Main St, 2108 Main St., Castleton. 802-468-3093.
Climb Out of the Darkness: Walk for Maternal Mental Health — Gather for awareness and community connection: parents/survivors of depression/anxiety connected with childbearing or family building 10 a.m. to noon. Rotary Park, 142-198 North Main St., Rutland. 802-282-5239.
Birds & Blooms — Decorative items for your porch and garden, gift baskets with plants, tools, bird seed and other surprises, a raffle giveaway, bird feeders, gorgeous stained glass and more will be for sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proctorsville, P.O. Box 631, Rt 131, Cavendish. 802-226-7783.
Bandwagon Summer Series: LPT and The Human Rights — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents a salsa and reggae dance party with salsa ensemble LPT and reggae band The Human Rights. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. 802-387-0102.
ARCADIA by Tom Stoppard — BarnArts presents: ARCADIA — events converge and timelines cross in this critically acclaimed play. June 16-25, outdoors in Barnard — 1544 Royalton Turnpike. $15-20. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1544 Royalton Turnpike, 1544 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
June 25
Open Mic Poetry at Phoenix Books — Join us for an afternoon of poetry hosted by Phoenix Books Rutland’s own Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen, or come for both! Those interested in reading can sign up at the door. 2 to 4 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland. 802-855-8078.
CONCERT by Cantor Jerry Jurado — Singing Hymns and Gospel music — Cantor Jerry Jurado returns to Rutland for a concert of hymns and gospel music. 3 to 5 p.m. Holy Name, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-282-8098.
ARCADIA by Tom Stoppard — BarnArts presents: ARCADIA — events converge and timelines cross in this critically acclaimed play. June 16-25, outdoors in Barnard — $15-20. 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 1544 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
Grafton Cornet Band concert on the Grafton Library lawn — An informal, outdoor concert of familiar and upbeat music for the whole family in beautiful surroundings, directed by Glen D’Eon. 5-6 p.m. Grafton Library, 204 Main St., Grafton. 802-387-4145.
June 26
Elves, Gardens and Art Summer Camp — Is the Elf in the Gardens? Let your imagination be your guide. Design and create an Elf House, garden painting, and more. 9 a.m. to noon p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
The Art of Science Summer Camp — Let’s have fun with science and create paper mache, wire wrapping, paper making, and more. 1 to 4 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 05701. 802-353-6605.
Mount Tabor — Danby Historical Society — metal detection hunt 4 to 5 p.m. 74 S Main St., 74 South Main Street, Danby.
June 29
Cachitas Now! — Part of the weekly BarnArts Feast & Field Music Series. Farm food dinner and local drinks available. Sliding scale entry $5-25/person and reservations can be made at feastandfield.com. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park — Second in the summer series, we welcome back Beatles Tribute Band, Studio Two 7 to 9 p.m. Fair Haven, Fair Haven, Fair Haven. 802-265-7913.
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream" @Unadilla Theater — "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" playing for three weeks at Unadilla Theater, June 29-July 15, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays. One matinee on July 2, Sunday. Adult and children in the cast. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Unadilla Theatre, 501 Blachly Road, Marshfield. 802-456-8968.
Season Opener Mainstage Concert — Featuring the Emerson String Quartet 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
June 30
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Join us every Friday 10 a.m. to noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all mediums welcome. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Vermont Comedy All Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase — Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All-Stars return for a night of stand-up comedy at Next Stage Arts 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102.
July 1
Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts Art and Craft Festival — Art and Craft Festival in support of the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, offering a variety of artisans and items. Admission is free. Music and food will also be featured. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fletcher Farm Craft School, 611 Vermont 103, Ludlow. 802-228-8770.
July 3
Kids Ukulele & Singing Summer Camp (July 3, 5, 6, 7, & 8) — Have fun playing the ukulele and singing. Performance on the last day of camp (7/8). Bring your own ukulele or reserve ahead from the Chaffee Instrument Lending Library. 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Pig Roast with all the Fixin’s — An all you can eat pig roast fundraiser for the Tinmouth Pond Milfoil Project 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 86 W Shore Dr, 86 West Shore Drive, Tinmouth, 802-446-3307.
July 6
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — Happiness is … singing together, learning to whistle, and coming home again. With charm, wit, and heart, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” follows the life of America’s most lovable loser. 4 to 6 p.m. Putney Central School, 182 Westminster West Road, Putney. 802-824-5288.
Mainstage Chamber Concert — Featuring Qing Hou, Brian Hong, Maïthéna Girault & Cathy Heidt, violins; Lawrence Neuman & Sebastian Gonzalez Mora, violas; Astrid Schween and Ismael Bombut Guerrero, celli; and Adam Neiman, piano 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
