July 20
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk — Audubon West Rutland Bird Walk, 7-10 a.m., West Rutland Marsh, Marble St., West Rutland.
Faces & Places: New Art Exhibit at Sparrow Art Supply — The newest exhibition is a delightful juxtaposition of figurative and landscape artwork. 10:30-5:30 p.m., Sparrow Art Supply, 52 Main St., Middlebury, 802-989-7225.
Mapping the Rutland Region Exhibit Reception — The Vermont State University Castleton Bank Gallery and Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC) are proud to present “Mapping the Rutland Region” 5:30-7:30 p.m., Castleton Bank Gallery, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland.
Adult Watercolor Class — 6-8 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Mainstage Chamber Concert — Featuring Philip Setzer & Emily Daggett Smith, violins; Rimbo Wong, viola; Amit Peled, cello; Jeewon Park, piano. 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 21
Meet the Artist — 7-8:30 p.m., Brandon Artists Guild, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956.
July 22
Art Kitz at the Chaffee — Each includes all the materials needed to create the special projects inside, instructions and a sample. $10 each or make them here, $15 per person, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Make & Take Kids Class — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Garden Party at the Chaffee — 1-3 p.m. You’re invited to a Garden Party on the grounds of the Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Pawlett Historical Society 50th Celebration — Pawlett Historical Society 50th Celebration will take 1-8 p.m. at the Pawlet Green and the Pawlet Library, Pawlet. 802-325-3073.
Baked Ham Supper — Baked Ham Supper to benefit the Mount Moriah Masons, 5-6:30 p.m., 37 Lake St, Mount Holly, 802-259-2460.
July 23
Sundays On The Hill Concert — Áine Minogue. A breath of fresh Éire, 4-5 p.m., Weston.
Young Artists Concert — The talented students of the MMF Young Artists Program perform full chamber masterworks. 5-7 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 24
Drawing & Painting “Rutland Through Your Eye” Summer Camp. This fun camp will create artwork of “Rutland Through Your Eye” which will be displayed at the New Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum Downtown from August until Mid-October, 9 a.m.-noon. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
We Are the World (Mixed Media) Summer Camp — Create a fun version of yourself out of all sorts of materials. Work as a team to make a big papier mâché world and paint the continents. 1-4 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
July 25
Concerts in the Park — This free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly, July 11-Aug. 8, and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
July 26
ADA Anniversary Accessibility Tour of 2023 (Rutland Downtown Walk & Roll) — The Disabled Access & Advocacy of the Rutland Area (DAARA) Committee invites you to the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Anniversary Accessibility Tour, 1-3 p.m., Rutland Downtown Historic District, 68 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-772-7042.
Kids Weekly Storytelling & Writing Class — Get Creative with Storytelling and Writing. Weekly Wednesday kids class, 4-5:30 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Rainbow Girls, plus Pete Muller & the Kindred Souls — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present California-based, folk/roots/Americana trio Rainbow Girls on Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, 802-387-0102.
July 27
Pour Paint Class — Pour Paint Class with Dale Bills 6-8 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Mainstage Chamber Concert — Featuring Tara Helen O’Connor, flute; Axel Strauss, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Ran Dank, piano. 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 28
Musicale & Mixer — A duo recital featuring Tara Helen O’Connor, flute, and Ran Dank, piano. 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 29
Magical Mischief — Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention are celebrating fantasy, fairy tales and folklore during their Magical Mischief festival at Rotary Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rotary Park, 142-198 North Main St., Rutland.
Make & Take Kids Class — Class 10:30-11:30 am. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Somerville, Massachusetts-based Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band, 6 p.m., Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, in Putney, 802-387-0102.
July 30
Young Artists Concert — The talented students of the MMF Young Artists Program perform full chamber masterworks. 5-7 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 31
Musical Theater Summer Camp — The world’s a stage and there’s music playing. Campers will explore the world of theater through a musical lens, working with dance and singing to create characters and hone performance skills. 9-4 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Aug. 1
Concerts in the Park — This free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly, July 11-Aug. 8, and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Aug. 2
Kids’ Weekly Storytelling & Writing Class — Get creative with storytelling and writing. Weekly Wednesday kids’ class, 4-5:30 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.