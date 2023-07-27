July 27
Mainstage Chamber Concert —Featuring Tara Helen O’Connor, flute; Axel Strauss, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Ran Dank, piano. 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 28
Musicale & Mixer — A duo recital featuring Tara Helen O’Connor, flute, and Ran Dank, piano. 5:30-7 p.m., The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 29
Magical Mischief — Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention are celebrating fantasy, fairytales and folklore during their Magical Mischief festival at Rotary Park from 10 to 1 p.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rotary Park, 142-198 North Main Street, Rutland 05701.
Make & Take Kids Class — Make & Take Kids’ Class 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Governor’s Institutes of Vermont 40th Anniversary Celebration. —It’s our anniversary, and we are marking the occasion with our biggest celebration in GIV history. See the full list of event details and buy tickets today. 4-10 p.m., Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton. 802-490-5557.
Bandwagon Summer Series: —Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band. The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Somerville, Massachusetts-based Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band, on 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. 802-387-0102.
July 30
Young Artists Concert — The talented students of the MMF Young Artists Program perform full chamber masterworks. 5-7 p.m., at The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 31
Musical Theater Summer Camp. — The world’s a stage, and there’s music playing. Campers will explore the world of theater through a musical lens, working with dance and singing to create characters and hone performance skills. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 1
Concerts in the Park — This free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly, July 11-Aug. 8, and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Aug. 2
President Calvin Coolidge Inauguration Centennial — The Coolidge Foundation invites you to celebrate the centennial of the Coolidge presidency at a series of family-friendly events to be held Aug. 2-5, 2023 in Plymouth Notch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Calvin Coolidge Historic Site, 3780 Vermont 100A, Plymouth. 802-672-3389.
Kids Weekly Storytelling & Writing Class — Get Creative with Storytelling and Writing. Weekly Wednesday Kids’ Class 4-5:30 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 4
BarnArts Summer Youth Theater presents: —“Newsies” with original staging, costuming, choreography and a live band. Barnard Town Hall, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Aug. 5 at 2 and 7 p.m., Aug 6 at 2 p.m., $10-15, barnarts.org, Barnard Town Hall, 115 North Road, Woodstock. 802-234-1645.
Aug. 5
Mount Holly Garden Tour — Come enjoy a summer day full of garden inspiration and community spirit, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Holly Town Library, 26 Maple Hill Road, Mount Holly. 908-256-3912.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Glen David Andrews Band — The Next Stage presents native son and a beloved musician of New Orleans Glen David Andrews and his band, on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at The Putney Inn. 6-8 p.m., The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. 802-387-0102.
Aug. 6
Gymanfa Ganu & Te Bach — A Welsh heritage traditional hymn sing and tea social in historic First Baptist Church. All who love to sing are encouraged to attend. 3-6 p.m., Fair Haven. 802-287-5744.
Yomassage — Yomassage is the ultimate mind-body relaxation experience that can be received in a small group session or one to one. 3-4:15 p.m., Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-345-5244.
Aug. 7
Robots! Robots! Robots! Summer Camp — Build a robot buddy from recycled materials, as well as robot games and dancing. 1-4 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 8
Concerts in the Park — Free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly, July 11-Aug. 8, and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Aug. 9
Jacob Rice Live on the Hill at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for a night of music performed by Wallingford native, now Tennessee songwriter. 7-8:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland. 802-773-9659.
NXT Rockumentary Film Series: “Monterey Pop” (1968) — Featuring performances by popular artists of the late 1960s, this concert film documents the music of the 1967 California festival. 7-9 p.m., Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102.
Aug. 10
Community Dinner: Smoked Pork Community Dinner: 4-6 p.m., 10344 Route 22, Granville. 518-807-7264.