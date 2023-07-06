July 6
Ukulele Group — Free Thursdays noon–1 p.m., Adults & 12+. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together. Participants must pre-register. There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — Happiness is … singing together, learning to whistle and coming home again. With charm, wit, and heart, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” follows the life of America’s most lovable loser. 4 to 6 p.m. Putney Central School, 182 Westminster West Road, Putney. 802-824-5288.
Mainstage Chamber Concert — Featuring Qing Hou, Brian Hong, Maïthéna Girault & Cathy Heidt, violins; Lawrence Neuman & Sebastian Gonzalez Mora, violas; Astrid Schween and Ismael Bombut Guerrero, celli; and Adam Neiman, piano 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 7
Artificial Intelligence and Your Business. This will be an opportunity for open dialogue, brainstorming and critical thinking about present and future uses of AI in your business and beyond. 8:30 to 10 a.m. 802-503-0219.
Outerbike Killington — What’s Included? For starters, every pass includes original Outerbike swag, three tasty lunches and happy hours Friday and Saturday afternoons. Both BYOB and full demo passes include lift passes. 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Killington Resort, Killington. 435 259-8732.
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Join us every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all mediums welcome. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
The Kruger Brothers — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary bluegrass, Americana and folk trio the Kruger Brothers at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102.
July 8
Make & Take Kids Class — Make & Take Kids Class 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Solo Spotlight Salon — This solo salon recital with renowned pianist Adam Neiman provides the audience with a unique opportunity to experience an intimate performance of a classical masterwork. 5 to 6 p.m. Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Subject:Matter — Tap Dance Reimagined. 6 to 8 p.m. New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Drive, Brattleboro. 802-387-0102.
July 9
Young Artists Concert — The talented students of the MMF Young Artists Program perform full chamber masterworks. 5 to 7 p.m. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 10
Clay Creations 2-week Summer Camp — Roll up your sleeves and have fun as we make several projects out of clay. 1 to 4 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School — Vacation Bible School, 5 to 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 10344 Route 22, North Granville, New York. 518-807-7264.
An Evening with Alexander Hersh — A fundraiser celebrating our 49th season, and benefiting the programs of the Manchester Music Festival. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southern Vermont Arts Center, 860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 11
Concerts in the Park — This free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly, July 11-Aug. 8, and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
July 12
Dean Braxton Speaks at 5 p.m. following a barbecue at 3:30-4:30 p.m. — Meet the man who died for 1 hour and 45 minutes and returned to share his experience in Heaven with Jesus. 5 to 7 p.m. Holy Name Chapel, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-282-8098.
Forever Simon & Garfunkel — Celebrating the bestselling duo in popular music history with humor, soaring energy, charm and laser precise harmonies. 7 to 9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102.
July 13
Community Dinner: Ham — Community Dinner: Ham, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 10344 Route 22, Granville, New York. 518-807-7264.
Kids’ Painting Class — Kids Painting Class. Participants must pre-register. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Bandwagon Summer Series: DakhaBrakha — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha. 6 to 8 p.m. at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, in Putney. The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. 802-387-0102.
Mainstage Chamber Concert — Featuring Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Ara Gregorian, viola; Alexander Hersh, cello; Winston Choi, piano. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 14
Audubon Bird Walk on the Hollow Road in Brandon — Audubon bird walk on the Hollow Road in Brandon 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Join us every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all media welcome. 10 a.m. to noon. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Rutland Free Library Book Sale — Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. 802-773-1860.
July 15
Traditional Craft Demonstrations at the Skenesborough Museum — Join us for a day of Traditional Craft Demonstrations with Tom Mowatt of Cat Den Containers. Tom will be on the grounds of the Skenesborough Museum demonstrating and sharing his knowledge of his craft 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Skenesborough Museum, Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall, New York. 518-499-0716.
SolarFest — Music festival features live performers on two solar-powered stages in Brandon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 144 Steinberg Road, 144 Steinberg Road, Brandon.
Make & Take Kids Class, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
July 16
Young Artists Concert — The talented students of the MMF Young Artists Program perform full chamber masterworks. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Southern Vermont Arts Center, 860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
July 17
Mexican Cooking 2-day Camp (Grades 7 to 12) — Focus will be on cooking with the Mexican cuisine. Camp takes place at an actual restaurant and bakery. 9 a.m. to noon. The Cluckin’ Cafe & Culinary Institute, 2044 U.S. 7, Pittsford. 802-353-6605.
Big Art Summer Camp — Have fun creating big art for a mural to be placed near the Chaffee. Be sure to dress for the outdoors and bring a snack/water bottle. 9 a.m. to noon. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Summer Plein Air Painting with Katie Roberts — Fully experience Vermont by learning to plein air paint with Katie Roberts at various sites in Bridgewater, Monday mornings through July and into August. Or come just to paint with a group 10 a.m. to noon. 802-672-1997.
July 18
Concerts in the Park — This free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly, July 11-Aug. 8, and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
July 19
Rutland County Audubon annual meeting and Potluck, 6 to 8 p.m. Proctor Free Library, 4 Main St., Proctor.
Book Group, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Book for discussion: “Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes, held third Wednesday of each month. RSVP Required. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Figure Drawing with Live Model — third Wednesday of each month, 5–7 p.m., bring own supplies. Minimum students, Sign up for 4 weeks at $60 or $20 per class, Must RSVP. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, 802-353-6605.
Sip n Dip — Sip ’n’ Dip Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. Instructor: Sally Hogan. Participants must Pre-Register 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
July 20
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk — Audubon West Rutland Bird Walk, 7 to 10 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble Street, West Rutland.
Adult Watercolor Class — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Mainstage Chamber Concert — Featuring Philip Setzer & Emily Daggett Smith, violins; Rimbo Wong, viola; Amit Peled, cello; Jeewon Park, piano. 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.