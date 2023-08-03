Aug. 3
Ukulele Group — Admission free, Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. Adults and ages 12 and older, This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register. There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 4
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all mediums welcome. 10 a.m. to noon. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Carving Studio Resident Intern Exhibition in West Rutland, an exhibition of new work by Resident Interns, Through Aug. 12, at the Gallery in West Rutland. 5-6 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St., West Rutland. 802-438-2097.
BarnArts Summer Youth Theater presents: “Newsies” with original staging, costuming, choreography and a live band. Barnard Town Hall, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Aug 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug 6 at 2 p.m., $10-15, barnarts.org, Barnard Town Hall, 115 North Road, Woodstock. 802-234-1645.
Aug. 5
Mount Holly Garden Tour — Come enjoy a summer day full of garden inspiration and community spirit, 9:30-4 p.m. Mount Holly Town Library, 26 Maple Hill Road, Mount Holly. 908-256-3912.
Art Kitz includes all the materials needed to create the special projects inside, instructions and a sample. $10 each or make them here, $15 per person 10-2 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Make & Take Kids Class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Drop ’n’ Paint Saturday Activity — Saturday Activity $25 All Ages noon-2 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Glen David Andrews Band with native son and beloved musician of New Orleans Glen David Andrews and his band from 6-8 p.m. at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. 802-387-0102.
Aug. 6
2nd Annual Great North American Maple Pie Contest. Do you like maple syrup? Do you like pie? Than you won’t want to miss this day of shenanigans. 2-5 p.m. Baird Farm — Organic Vermont Maple Syrup, 65 West Road, Chittenden. 802-558-8443.
Gymanfa Ganu & Te Bach — A Welsh heritage traditional hymn sing and tea social in historic First Baptist Church. All who love to sing are encouraged to attend. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven. 802-287-5744.
Yomassage — the ultimate mind-body relaxation experience that can be received in a small group session or 1:1. 3-4:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-345-5244.
Aug. 7
Robots! Robots! Robots! Summer Camp — All about Robots. Build a robot buddy from recycled materials, as well as robot games and dancing. 1-4 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 8
Concerts in the Park — This free, family-friendly series on the green at Gifford features a different band weekly and includes picnic-inspired refreshments for sale by area nonprofit organizations. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Aug. 9
Kids Weekly Storytelling & Writing Class. Wednesday Kids Class 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Jacob Rice Live on the Hill — Please join us for a night of music performed by Wallingford native, now Tennessee songwriter, Jacob Rice. 7-8:30 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland. 802-773-9659.
NXT Rockumentary Film Series: “Monterey Pop” (1968), featuring performances by popular artists of the 1960s, highlights the music of the 1967 California festival. 7-9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102.
Aug. 10
Community Dinner: Smoked Pork from 4-6 p.m. 10344 Route 22, Granville, New York. 518-807-7264.
Aug. 11
Rutland Free Library Book Sale — Aug. Book Sale 10-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. 802-773-1860.
Aug. 12
Last Mile Bicycle Ride — A Vermont summertime tradition continues Aug. 12, 18 and 19 with the 18th annual Last Mile Ride, Run and Walk at Gifford Medical Center. 8:30-noon, Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Art Kitz — includes all the materials needed to create the special projects inside, instructions and a sample. $10 each or make them here. $15 per person from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Literary Arts Festival — Stone Valley Arts Literary Festival. A Celebration of the Written Word, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney. 413-687-1109.
62nd Annual Art in the Park Summer Festival — Chaffee Art Center presents 62nd annual Summer Art in the Park Festival featuring fine artists, craft persons and specialty foods. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street Park, 5 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Make & Take Kids Class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Drop n Paint Saturday Activity — $25 All Ages Time: noon-2 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 13
Yomassage — the ultimate mind-body relaxation experience that can be received in a small group session or 1:1. 3-4:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Avenue, Rutland. 802-345-5244.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Celtic Music Festival — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Cantrip, House of Hamill and Hildaland, as part of the 2023 Next Stage “Bandwagon Summer Series.” 4-8 p.m. Scott Farm Orchard, 707 Kipling Road, Dummerston. 802-451-0053.
Aug. 14
Drawing our World Summer Camp — Explore the Principals of drawing. Campers will experiment with drawing what they see around them, and learn how to add color to their art. 1-4 p.m., Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 16
Kids Weekly Storytelling & Writing Class — Get Creative, Weekly Wednesday Kids Class, 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Book Group, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Figure Drawing with Live Model — Third Wednesday of each month, bring your own supplies. Minimum students, sign up for 4 weeks at $60 or $20 per class, Must RSVP 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Sip ’N’ Dip Painting Class — 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 17
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) — Admission is free, Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m., for adults and children 12 and older This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, Must pre-register. There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon to 1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Adult Watercolor Class, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.