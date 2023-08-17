Aug. 17
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) — Free admission for adults and participants 12 and older. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together. Participants must pre-register, There are a limited number of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
ADULT Watercolor Class — Adult Watercolor Class, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 18
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all media welcome. 10 a.m.-noon at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Last Mile — 5K Run and Walks, a Vermont summertime tradition with the 18th annual Last Mile Ride, Run and Walk at Gifford Medical Center. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Bandwagon Summer Series presents Afrobeat ensemble Armo on Friday, 6 p.m. at the Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, in Brattleboro at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square. 802-451-0053.
Meet the Artist — Vermont artist Mike Mayone creates meticulous oil and acrylic paintings that capture the charm of Vermont and New England in true realism. 7-8:30 p.m. Brandon Artists Guild, 7 Center St., Brandon. 802-247-4956.
Aug. 19
Last Mile — 5K Run and Walks, a Vermont summertime tradition with the 18th annual Last Mile Ride, Run and Walk at Gifford Medical Center. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph.
Mental Illness & Recovery Workshop — Free daylong workshop about mental illness and recovery offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont. Registration required to attend. Learn more and register at namivt.org/mir. 9-4:30 p.m. Maclure Library, 840 Arch St., Pittsford. 802-876-7949.
NXT Gallery: Vermont Center for Photography — Four Perspectives with Al Karevy, Davida Carta, Joshua Farr and Vaune Trachtman, 9-5 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Summer Reading Wrap Party, Family Fun Day celebration as we wrap up the All Together Now Summer Reading Program Challenge. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester. 415-710-9291.
Castleton Colonial Day House Tour — The 83rd annual Colonial Day House Tour features an outstanding collection of private homes, public buildings, historic sites and exhibits. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Colonial Day House Tour, Main Street, Castleton. 802-468-5691.
Make & Take Kids Class, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Drop ’n’ Paint Saturday Activity — $25 for all Ages from noon to 2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-3536605.
Aug. 20
Yomassage, the ultimate mind-body relaxation experience that can be received in a small group session or one to one. 3-4:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-345-5244.
Grafton Cornet Band concert on the Grafton Library lawn is planned to be an informal, outdoor concert of familiar and upbeat music for the whole family in beautiful surroundings directed by Glen D’Eon. 5-6 p.m. Grafton Library, 204 Main St., Grafton. 802-387-4145.
Aug. 21
Fantasy Drawing & Painting Summer Camp. Discover fantasy art (magic, adventure, fantastical characters, otherworldly creatures) that can be strange and wonderful with cartooning, manga, abstract and more. 9 a.m. to noon at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
The Art of Storytelling & Writing Summer Camp 1-4 p.m. at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 23
Kids’ Weekly Storytelling & Writing Class — Get Creative, Wednesday Kids Class 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Pour Paint Class with Dale Bills, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Aug. 24
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) — Free admission for adults and participants 12 and older. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together. Participants must pre-register, There are a limited number of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Kids’ Painting Class — Participants must pre-register, 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Bread & Puppet — presents beloved Vermont institution Bread & Puppet, bringing their touring production to Putney from 6-8 p.m. at The Grammar School, 159 Grammar School Lane, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Aug. 25
Adult Artery Weekly Friday Workshop — Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all media welcome. 10 a.m.-noon at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Eve of Vergennes Day Street Dance — Dance the night away to the sounds of “The Hitmen” at the Eve of Vergennes Day Street Dance. 7-10 p.m. Vergennes City Park, 179 Main St., Vergennes.
Aug. 26
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk — Monthly Audubon bird walk in the West Rutland Marsh 7-10 a.m., Marble Street, West Rutland.
Chittenden Day, Barstow School — PTO-sponsored Bobcat Bolt Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. Chittenden Day will be held from 8-4 p.m. 223 Chittenden Road, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden. 802-483-6963.
Quechee Scottish Games and Festival — an exciting celebration of Scottish culture and heritage with a day filled with traditional music, lively dances, athletic competitions, sheepdogs, clan tents and Scottish food & vendors 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Quechee Polo Ground, Hartford. 603-491-2739.
Orwell Art Festival — Join in for an afternoon of fun with original artwork by local artists, including our hometown Orwell Artists from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Orwell Town Green, 436 Main St., Orwell. 802-377-0464.
Vergennes Day 2023 with live music on the bandstand, a pancake breakfast and bubble pit at the fire station, horse and wagon rides, Little City Road Race, Lions Club chicken BBQ, merchant sales, and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Vergennes City Park, 179 Main St., Vergennes. 802-388-7951.
Child First Advocacy Center presents the Rutland County Chili Cook Off — Do you enjoy making chili? Come show off your cooking skills and compete at the Rutland County Chili Cookoff. Judging is people’s choice, the more people you know the better chance of winning. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rutland Elks Lodge, 44 Pleasant St., Rutland. 802-747-0200.
Drop ’n’ Paint Saturday Activity — $25 all ages from noon-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Barnard Street Dance — free, family-friendly event includes music, games, boat races and a potluck. 3-10 p.m. at Barnard Town Hall 3-10 p.m. at 115 North Road, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
Spaghetti Supper — to Benefit Beth Chase and Family from 5-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 37 Lake Street, Mount Holly. 802-236-6119.
Aug. 27
Benefit Basket Raffle — for Beth Chase and family, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 150 School St., Mount Holly. 802-236-6119.
NXT Gallery: Vermont Center for Photography — Four Perspectives: Opening Reception with Al Karevy, Davida Carta, Joshua Farr, and Vaune Trachtman 3-5 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Yomassage is the ultimate mind-body relaxation experience that can be received in a small group session or one on one. 3-4:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-345-5244.
Aug. 29
Talk Saves Lives: A Brief Introduction to LGBTQ Suicide Prevention hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 6-7 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland.
Kat Vellos — “We Should Get Together,” an interactive fireside with Kat Vellos all about friendship in adulthood. What are the biggest challenges of adult friendship and how we can overcome them. 7-9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Aug. 31
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) — Free admission for adults and participants 12 and older. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together. Participants must pre-register, There are a limited number of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Sway Wild is a San Juan Island, Washington state-based indie folk-rock duo, Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw are back at it with a new sound, and a new name from 7-9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
An Orchestral Evening featuring The Knights from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.