Aug. 24
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) — Admission free for adults and 12+. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together. Participants must pre-register, There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Kids’ Painting Class — Participants must pre-register, Class is 4-5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Bandwagon Summer Series presents beloved Vermont institution Bread & Puppet Theater, with its touring production at 159 Grammar School Lane, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Aug. 25
Adult Artery Weekly Workshop — Join in every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all media welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
New exhibit “Art in the Garden, Color Me Happy” at The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening reception of this new exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Eve of Vergennes Day Street Dance — Dance the night away to the sounds of “The Hitmen,” 7-10 p.m. Vergennes City Park, 179 Main St., Vergennes.
Aug. 26
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk — Monthly Audubon bird walk 7-10 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble Street, West Rutland.
Chittenden Day at Barstow School — PTO-sponsored Bobcat Bolt Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. Chittenden Day will be observed from noon-4 p.m. at 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden. 802-483-6963.
Quechee Scottish Games and Festival is expected to be an exciting celebration of Scottish culture and heritage, a day filled with traditional music, lively dances, athletic competitions, sheepdogs, clan tents and Scottish food & vendors from 9-5 p.m. Quechee Polo Ground, Hartford. 603-491-2739.
Orwell Art Festival — Join in for an afternoon of fun with original artwork by local artists, including our hometown Orwell Artists on the Orwell Town Green from 10-4 p.m. 436 Main St., Orwell. 802-377-0464.
Vergennes Day 2023 — Come check out live music on the bandstand, a pancake breakfast and bubble pit at the fire station, horse and wagon rides, Little City Road Race, Lions Club chicken BBQ, merchant sales, and more from 10-3 p.m. at Vergennes City Park, 179 Main St., Vergennes. 802-388-7951.
Child First Advocacy Center presents the Rutland County Chili Cook Off — Do you enjoy making chili? Come show off your cooking skills and compete at the Rutland County Chili Cookoff. Judging is people’s choice, the more people you know the better chance of winning. 11-3 p.m. at Rutland Elks Lodge, 44 Pleasant Street, Rutland. 802-747-0200.
Drop ’n’ Paint Saturday Activity — $25 all ages from noon-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Barnard Street Dance returns. This free, family-friendly event includes music, games, boat races, and a potluck. 3-10 p.m. Barnard Town Hall, 115 North Road, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
Spaghetti Supper to Benefit Beth Chase and family from 5-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 37 Lake Street, Mount Holly. 802-236-6119.
Aug. 27
Basket Raffle – to benefit Beth Chase and family, 11-3 p.m. 150 School St., Mount Holly. 802-236-6119.
NXT Gallery: Four Perspectives: Opening Reception with Al Karevy, Davida Carta, Joshua Farr and Vaune Trachtman 3-5 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Yomassage is the ultimate mind-body relaxation experience that can be received in a small group session or one to one. 3-4:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. 802-345-5244.
Aug. 29
Talk Saves Lives is an introduction to suicide prevention in the LGBTQ Community hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 6-7 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland.
Kat Vellos in “We Should Get Together” — Join Next Stage Arts for an interactive fireside all about friendship in adulthood. What are the biggest challenges of adult friendship and how can we overcome them? 7-9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Aug. 31
Ukulele Group (Thursdays) — Admission free for adults and 12+. This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together. Participants must pre-register, There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Sway Wild — San Juan Island, Washington-based indie folk-rock duo Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw are back at it with a new sound and a new name from 7-9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
An Orchestral Evening featuring The Knights from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
Sept. 1
Adult Artery Weekly Workshop — Join in every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. Adult group for connection and inspiration. A time and place to create with others. Painting in all media welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Stratton Community Foundation Golf Outing – 1 p.m. Shotgun Start. Prizes, Awards, and Reception. 1-6 p.m. Stratton Mountain, Stratton. 802-297-2096.
Sept. 2
Tinmouth Townwide Tag Sales with sales from 9-2 p.m., 5 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth. 802-446-3307.
Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show — The 2023 annual show returns for an all-new FREE performance. It’s a delightful melange of Bard-based entertainment for all ages from noon-1 p.m. Calvin Coolidge Historic Site, 3780 Vermont 100A, Plymouth. 646-236-6777.
Sept. 3
Bandwagon Summer Series: The Slambovian Circus of Dreams — Acoustic/electric Americana, roots-rock, folk-pop from Sleepy Hollow, New York offers dusty Americana ballads to huge Pink Floydesque cinematic anthems 5-7 p.m. SVG Multipurpose Field, 14 Mill St., Rockingham. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 5
Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Meeting at OVUHS Library — Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org online. 6-8 p.m. Otter Valley Union High School Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon. 802-247-5757.
James Crews: An Evening of Poetry and Kindness from 6-7:15 p.m., Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St., Middlebury. 802-388-2061.
Sept. 6
Disabled Access & Advocacy of the Rutland Area (DAARA) Monthly Meeting — Work toward more accessible communities for people with disabilities in Rutland County. Discuss places with a lack of accessibility. Contact places asking for changes to make it more accessible. 10:30 a.m.-noon, Rutland. 802-772-7042.