Aug. 31
Ukulele Group — Free admission for adults and 12+, This is not a class but a group enjoying playing the ukulele together, participants must pre-register. There are a limited amount of in-house instruments to reserve. Noon-1 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Sway Wild — San Juan Island, Washington-based indie folk-rock duo Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw are back at it with a new sound and a new name: Sway Wild. 7-9 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
An Orchestral Evening — Featuring The Knights 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Arkell Pavilion, Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester.
Sept. 1
Stratton Community Foundation Golf Outing — 1 p.m. Shotgun Start. Prizes, Awards and Reception. 1-6 p.m. Stratton Mountain, Stratton. 802-297-2096.
Sept. 2
Tinmouth Townwide Tag Sales — 9-2 p.m. 5 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth. 802-446-3307.
44th annual Northfield 5k and Kids’ Mile — Central Vermont Runners and the Vermont Senior Games Association host the annual Northfield footraces. The event doubles as the VSGA state championship 5k road race and Power Walk for ages 50 and older. 9:30-noon. Depot Square, Northfield. 802-586-9127.
Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show — The annual show returns for an all-new free performance. It’s a delightful melange of Bard-based entertainment for all ages from noon-1 p.m. at Calvin Coolidge Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, Plymouth. 646-236-6777.
Sept. 3
Bandwagon Summer Series: The Slambovian Circus of Dreams — Acoustic/electric Americana, roots-rock, folk-pop from Sleepy Hollow, New York — dusty Americana ballads to huge Pink Floydesque cinematic anthems from 5-7 p.m. SVG Multipurpose Field, 14 Mill St., Town of Rockingham. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 5
Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Meeting at OVUHS Library. Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org/ 6-8 p.m. Otter Valley Union High School Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon. 802-247-5757.
James Crews: An Evening of Poetry & Kindness from 6-7:15 p.m. at Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St., Middlebury. 802-388-2061.
Sept. 6
Disabled Access & Advocacy of the Rutland Area (DAARA) Monthly Meeting. Work toward more accessible communities for people with disability in Rutland County. Discuss places with a lack of accessibility. Contact places asking for changes to make it more accessible. 10:30-noon in Rutland. 802-772-7042.
Sept. 8
Rutland Free Library September Book Sale from 10-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. 802-773-1860.
Golf For A Cause — The 19th annual Castleton Community Center Golf Outing at Lake St. Catherine CC. Proceeds will benefit the Center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Service. Noon-6 p.m. Lake St. Catherine Country Club, 2725 Route 30, Poultney. 802-468-3093.
Sept. 9
Community Yard Sale — Community Yard Sale Saturday at Middletown Springs Green from 9-2 p.m. Middletown Springs.
Vermont Golden Honey Festival — Part craft fair, part food festival, all small town fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Golden Stage Inn, 399 Depot St., Cavendish. 802-226-7744.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Balla Kouyatal & Mike Block Band, collaborating for more than a decade, bonding over their shared interest in music from across the world, and their commitment to innovating on their instruments. 5-7 p.m. Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 13
Annual Celebration: The Home We Share — It’s time for the Vermont Land Trust’s annual celebration. This year, we’ll explore ways we care for and connect to the home we share. Join us for good food and good company. 4:30-7 p.m. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-377-2725.
September Pour Paint Class with Dale Bills from 6-8 p.m. at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Kabbalah and the A.I. Revolution — Did the ancient wisdom called the Kabbalah foretell the A.I. revolution currently underway? Come along as we explore clues left hidden for centuries. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. 802-430-9361.
Square Dancing Free Night — Contemporary Square Dance, 6:30-8 p.m. Lothrop Elementary School, 3447 U.S. 7, Pittsford. 802-558-0848.
NXT Rockumentary Film Series: “Gimme Shelter” (1970) — The landmark Maysles Brothers 1970 documentary about the ill-fated Rolling Stones free concert at Altamont Speedway on Dec. 6, 1969. 7-8:30 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 14
Community Turkey Dinner from 4-6 p.m. 10344 Route 22, Granville, New York. 518-807-7264.
Adult Watercolor Class from 6-8:30 p.m. at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.