Editor’s note: Due to recent flooding, please be sure to call ahead to ensure the event is still happening.
Sept. 8
Rutland Free Library September Book Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. 802-773-1860.
Golf For A Cause — The 19th annual Castleton Community Center Golf Outing will be held at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. Proceeds will benefit the Center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Service. Noon-6 p.m. Lake St. Catherine CC, 2725 Route 30, Poultney. 802-468-3093.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Night — The Lothrop PTO sponsors a movie night, 7-9 p.m. Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road, Pittsford. 802-353-0735.
Sept. 9
5K For The Fight — Help raise money for the American Cancer Society and join the fight against cancer. 9 a.m.-noon, 59 Fairview Ave., West Rutland.
Community Yard Sale — Community Yard Sale, 9-2 p.m. Middletown Springs.
Open House — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 57 River Road, Essex Junction. 802-871-0647.
Vermont Golden Honey Festival — Part craft fair, part food festival, all small town fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Golden Stage Inn, 399 Depot St., Cavendish. 802-226-7744.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Balla Kouyat & Mike Block Band — Balla Kouyat and Mike Block have been collaborating for more than a decade, bonding over their shared interest in music from across the world and their commitment to innovating on their instruments. 5-7 p.m. Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 11
Community Health Day — Join SVCOA in Partnership with area organizations for our Community Health Day and receive free health screenings, consultations, and information about resources 1-3:00 p.m. Castleton Senior Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton. 802-786-5990.
Sept. 12
Alzheimer’s Support Group at Community Health — will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month Community Health Allen Pond, 4-5:00 p.m. 71 Allen St suite 403, Rutland. 802-465-2255.
Let’s talk local sports with award-winning sportswriter Tom Haley. Rutland Herald sportswriter and author Tom Haley as he recollects his experiences covering local sporting events. 6:30-7:30 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble St., West Rutland. 802-438-2255.
Sept. 13
Community Health Day — Join SVCOA in Partnership with area organizations for our Community Health Day and receive free health screenings, consultations and information about resources, 1-3 p.m. Poultney Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney. 802-786-5990.
Annual Celebration: The Home We Share — It’s time for the Vermont Land Trust’s annual celebration. This year, we will explore ways we care for and connect to the home we share. Join us for good food and good company. 4:30-7 p.m. Fable Farm, 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-377-2725.
Green Drinks — Food, Family, Friends, Sustainability. Join in to give your input on the sustainability of our community. Socialize with wood-fired pizza and learn what Sustainable Woodstock has been up to in the past year. 6-8 p.m. 7 Church St., Woodstock. 802-4572911.
September Pour Paint Class — with Dale Bills, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Kabbalah and the A.I. Revolution — A class not to miss. Did the ancient wisdom called the Kabbalah foretell the A.I revolution currently underway? Come along as we explore clues left hidden for centuries. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. 802-430-9361.
Square Dancing Free Night — Contemporary Square Dance Free Night 6:30-8 p.m. Lothrop Elementary School, 3447 U.S. 7, Pittsford. 802-558-0848.
NXT Rockumentary Film Series: “Gimme Shelter” (1970) — The landmark documentary about the tragically ill-fated Rolling Stones free concert at Altamont Speedway on Dec. 6, 1969. 7-8:30 p.m. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 14
Community Dinner: Turkey — 4-6 p.m. 10344 Route 22, Granville, New York. 518-807-7264.
Adult Watercolor Class — 6-8:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Sept. 15
Meet the Artist — An evening with artist and sculptor, Liza Myers. 7-8:30 p.m. Brandon Artists Guild, 7 Center St., Brandon.
Sept. 16
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk — Monthly Audubon Birdwalk 8-11 a.m., Marble Street, West Rutland.
Bennington Quiltfest — Quilt Show. 190+ new quilts. Featured Quilter Timna Tarr onsite with free lectures. Quilt and basket raffles, special exhibits, ten vendors and Quiltfest Café serving breakfast and lunch. 9-3 p.m. Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road, Bennington.
The Barn Sale — Join us for the best tag sale in Vermont. The annual Barn Sale benefiting UCS kicks off Sept. 16 and 17 at the Northshire Civic Center. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Riley Rink at Hunter Park, 410 Hunter Park Road, Manchester. 802-442-5491.
Norwich Antiques Show and Sale — Fine quality dealers from throughout New England offering antiques ranging from fine country to formal antiques. The show will be held rain or shine on the lawn under individual dealer tents. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 277 Main St., Norwich. 802-649-0124.
Getting Started on Your Family History — Learn best practices about how to start uncovering your family history 10:30 a.m.-noon, Rutland. 802-871-0647.
Town of West Rutland Block Party — Vendors, Music, Games, Food Trucks 3-8 p.m. 35 Marble St., West Rutland. 802-438-2263.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp — Founded in 2006 by Vincent Bertholet (Hyperculte), the Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp is a large-scale project. 5-7 p.m. The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 17
Hymn Sing and Concert with composer and organist Alastair Stout. 3-4:15 p.m. Pittsford Congregational Church, 121 Village Green, Pittsford. 802-483 6408.
Sept. 19
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union School Board Meeting at OVUHS Library. Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org — 5-6 p.m. Otter Valley Union High School Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon. 802-247-5757.
Barstow Unified Union School Board Meeting at Barstow School Library — Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org — 6-8 p.m. Barstow Memorial School Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden. 802-247-5757.
Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Meeting at OVUHS Library — Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org — 6-8 p.m. Otter Valley Union High School — Library, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon. 802-247-5757.
Sept. 20
The WBON 2023 Confidence Conference: Run Your Business Like A Boss — opportunities for education, inspiration and networking to help you build your own business owner toolkit. 11-5 p.m. ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, 1 College St., Burlington. 802-503-0219.
Figure Drawing with Live Model — 5-7 p.m., Bring own supplies. Minimum students, sign up for 4 weeks at $60 or $20 per class. Must RSVP. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Book Group — New time 5:30-6:30 p.m, Book for discussion: TBD; RSVP required, Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Square Dancing Admission Free Night — Learn to square dance — 6:30-8 p.m. Lothrop Elementary School, 3447 U.S. 7, Pittsford. 802-558-0848.
Sept. 21
“The Ground Between Us” film screening — Since 2017, public lands throughout America have faced unprecedented threats. In a divided America, “The Ground Between Us” shows that public lands can be a uniting factor. Virtual venue, noon-11:30 p.m. Woodstock. Call 802-457-2911 for details.