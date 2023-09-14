Editor’s note: Due to recent flooding, it is best to call ahead to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
Sept. 14
Community Dinner: Turkey — 4-6 p.m. 10344 Route 22, Granville, New York. 518-807-7264.
Adult Watercolor Class from 6-8:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Sept. 15
Macro | Micro at Sparrow Art Supply is an artful interplay of dimension, detail, proportion, perspective and point of view. This show features monumental masterpieces and intricate miniatures. 10:30-5:30 p.m. Sparrow Art Supply, 52 Main St., Middlebury. 802-989-7225.
Meet the Artist — An evening with artist and sculptor, Liza Myers. 7-8:30 p.m. Brandon Artists Guild, 7 Center St., Brandon.
“Backdoors and Alleys” — six original short plays at Stone Valley Arts from 7:30-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney.
Sept. 16
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk — Monthly Audubon Birdwalk 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble Street, West Rutland.
Bennington Quiltfest Quilt Show — 190+ new quilts. Featured Quilter Timna Tarr onsite with free lectures. Quilt and basket raffles, special exhibits, ten vendors and Quiltfest Café serving breakfast and lunch. 9-3 p.m. Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road, Bennington.
The Barn Sale — Join in for the best tag sale in Vermont. The annual Barn Sale benefiting UCS kicks off Sept. 16 and 17 at the Northshire Civic Center at Riley Rink in Manchester from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Riley Rink at Hunter Park, 410 Hunter Park Road, Manchester. 802-442-5491.
Norwich Antiques Show and Sale — Fine quality dealers from throughout New England offering antiques ranging from fine country to formal antiques. The show will be held rain or shine on the lawn under individual dealer tents. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 277 Main St., Norwich. 802-649-0124.
Chair/office yoga, free open studio from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Try it and talk about your options to make that happen. Every Body Physical Therapy and Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave., Rutland. 917-301-7150.
Getting Started on Your Family History — Learn best practices for how to start uncovering your family history 10:30 a.m.-noon, Rutland. 802-871-0647.
Town of West Rutland Block Party — Vendors, music, games, food trucks, 3-8 p.m. 35 Marble St., West Rutland. 802-438-2263.
Bandwagon Summer Series: Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp. Founded in 2006 by Vincent Bertholet (Hyperculte), the Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp is a large-scale project. Designed as a real orchestra, the size of the ensemble has varied over time. 5-7 p.m. The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, Putney. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 17
Hymn Sing and Concert led by composer and organist Alastair Stout. 3-4:15 p.m. Pittsford Congregational Church, 121 Village Green, Pittsford. 802-483-6408.
Sept. 18
Barstow Unified Union School Board Meeting at Barstow School Library. Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org online. 6-8 p.m. Barstow Memorial School Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden. 802-247-5757.
Sept. 19
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union School Board Meeting at OVUHS Library. Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org online, Otter Valley Union High School Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon. 802-247-5757.
Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Meeting at OVUHS Library. Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org online. 6-8 p.m. Otter Valley Union High School Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon. 802-247-5757.
Sept. 20
The WBON 2023 Confidence Conference: Run Your Business Like A Boss will provide opportunities for education, inspiration and networking to help you build your own business owner toolkit. 11-5 p.m. ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, 1 College St., Burlington. 802-503-0219.
Figure Drawing with Live Model — Bring your own supplies. Minimum students, Sign up for 4 weeks at $60 or $20 per class. Must RSVP. 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Book Group has a new time, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Book for discussion: TBD (held third Wednesday of each month); RSVP Required. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland. 802-353-6605.
Square Dancing Free Night — Learn to square dance. Second free night 6:30-8 p.m.at Lothrop Elementary School, 3447 Route 7, Pittsford. 802-558-0848.
Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series — Gypsy Reel with special guest from Doolin, Ireland, at Wallingford Town Hall from 7-9 p.m. 75 School St., Wallingford. 802-446-2872.
Sept. 21
“The Ground Between Us” movie screening. Since 2017, public lands throughout America have faced unprecedented threats. In a divided America, “The Ground Between Us” shows that public lands can be a uniting factor. Noon-11:30 p.m. Woodstock. 802-457-2911.
Sept. 22
Audubon Scholarship Spaghetti Supper to raise funds for Rutland County Audubon’s Scholarship Fund, 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland.
Sept. 23
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rutland. We’re fighting for a different future. For families facing the disease today. Join the world’s largest fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementias. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Main Street Park, 5 South Main St., Rutland. 802-363-7009.
Bristol Harvest Festival 2023 — The town green will come alive with over 65 crafters and vendors, various demonstrations and live musical entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bristol Town Green, Bristol. 802-388-7951.
Next Steps with Your Family History — Go Beyond the basics in your search for your family history 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 802-871-0647 for more information.
Chris Smither with The Suitcase Junket. Blues-drenched vocals and incandescent acoustic guitar stylings have made him a national treasure. Chris returns to the Bellows Falls Opera House to start autumn off right. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls. 802-451-0053.
Sept. 24
Grace Coolidge Musicale No. 3: Piano and Cello — The Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host a free piano and cell concert featuring Cecylia Barczyk and Elizabeth Borowsky. 2-3 p.m. Calvin Coolidge Historic Site, 3780 Vermont 100A, Plymouth. 802-672-1195.
Sept. 26
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union School Board special meeting at OVUHS Library. Board documents and details for virtual participation can be found at www.rnesu.org online. Meeting from 5:30-6 p.m. Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, 49 Court Drive, Brandon. 802-247-5757.
Sept. 27
Ice-Cream Social with Cast Off 8’s Square Dance Club — 6:30-8 p.m. Lothrop Elementary School, 3447 U.S. 7, Pittsford. 802-558-0848.