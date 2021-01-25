As temperatures begin to drop, and snow begins to fall — The well known Rutland Farmers Market makes the move from the outdoor location at Depot Park, to the seasonal indoor location at the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center (251 West Street, Downtown Rutland).
With vendors from all over the state, community members are able to stock up and resupply on handmade goods and organic foods. With everything from fresh baked bread handmade by John at the Ray of Sunshine Bakery, to homegrown Microgreens from Dean and Jean. There is something for everyone at the Rutland Farmers Market.
