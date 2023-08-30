WILLISTON — Rutland’s Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m. Friday, according to FEMA officials. The center is at the Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330.
Other recovery centers around the state will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday)
Those in need don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Sept. 12.
Visit fema.gov/disaster/4720 for the latest information on Vermont’s recovery.
— Staff report