Thud. What was that sound out on the porch of our home on 51 North Street in Proctor?
It was Nov. 22, 1963, so I tore myself away from the television to unlock the mystery. There, on the porch, was an Extra, a special edition of the Rutland Herald with the news of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy earlier that day in Dallas.
It began unraveling that day in history class at Proctor High School. The principal Robert Belding had come into the room and whispered something in teacher Douglas Monmaney’s ear. The look on Doug’s face was an expression I had never seen from him.
A minute later there was a click on the intercom, but no voice, nothing beyond the click.
Another minute later came the announcement. The president had been shot, school was dismissed, the night’s Sadie Hawkins dance had been cancelled.
A click in the afternoon, then a thud after dark. It is all so vivid, even today.
Fast-forward to Aug. 13, 1991. Another Rutland Herald Extra. Vermont Governor Richard Snelling dead of a heart attack at age 64. Howard Dean succeeds him.
At least two of my children were called in to peddle the Extras on street corners in downtown Rutland.
The Rutland Herald turns 225 years old on Dec. 8.
A lot has happened, a lot chronicled in those 225 years. Tragedies, celebrations and milestones.
And a 225th birthday is quite a milestone. It is one not many institutions ever reach.
So many changes. A big one: the way readers receive their news. Print subscribers have dwindled, with so many readers now receiving the Rutland Herald electronically in so many different ways.
I’m not 225, but I am almost a third of that at 72, so I still cherish reading my copy the old-fashioned way — holding the newsprint in my hands.
There is a framed painting by our area’s talented Peter Huntoon hanging in our conference room. It captures perfectly my image of what a morning with a newspaper should be — woman sitting at the table, coffee mug by side and a cat in the window as she reads the Rutland Herald.
That’s a scene that I wish would play out forever, but things are constantly changing.
Thankfully, print is still around and, from what I hear, will survive through my lifetime.
There is another photo in the same room. Two gentlemen are reading bulletins put in the Herald’s window. It was from a long-ago era, but it also is a picture of the romance of newspapers.
Walk down the hallway and there is another photo in the room where we produce our podcasts. It shows David Moats sitting amidst a Herald newsroom celebration when it is announced that he was the recipient of journalism’s coveted Pulitzer Prize, the 2001 Pulitzer for editorial writing.
Many people have been touched in some way by the Herald over 225 years — the writers, editors, newspaper carriers and motor route drivers, those who sell and buy advertising and, most important, the readers.
Children cut their teeth in business by delivering the Herald, but a much older man served as an inspiration for what he did as a Rutland Herald newspaper carrier.
Leon Royce is best known as one of the state’s most successful high school baseball coaches.
But he also did a lot of walking each morning, delivering the Herald, before his death at age 91 in 2016. All of the the money he collected from the route he gave to the Hartland Recreation Department.
Sometimes the news happens close to home. Very close.
That’s the way it was on a bitter cold early January night in 1973.
I was watching a West Coast college basketball game at Rich Alberti’s apartment in Proctor. It must have been about 1 a.m. when the game was over and I walked to the car, only to notice an unusually red sky.
I put the car radio on and there were reports of the Berwick Hotel being on fire in downtown Rutland.
I headed in to see for myself. Five people lost their lives. The building burned to the ground, and the Herald next door received damage.
Tyler Resch, a cousin, served as the editor for the book: The Bob Mitchell Years. It was an anthology of a half century of editorial writing by Bob Mitchell.
Now, the final Mitchell is leaving at the end of this year. Bob’s grandson Rob.
A Herald without a Mitchell. It’s been a long, long run to get to that point — a family legacy seldom seen any longer in journalism.
The family’s contribution is immense, but change is inevitable.
I am so happy that Dennis Jensen, Rutland Herald sports editor at the time, called my hose in Charlestown, New Hampshire in December of 1986, asking me if I would like to come up for an interview.
It is great to be a part of a publication with such a storied tradition, one of 225 years.
Follow Tom on Twitter: @RHSportsGuy tom.haley@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.