BURLINGTON — A Rutland man will remain in prison after a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment on Thursday in the wake of a homicide at a local motel this month.
The indictment charges Kahliq Richardson, 18, of River Street, with knowingly possessing a Taurus 9-mm firearm while he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance on April 3.
Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.
Jonah Pandiani, 19, a friend of the defendant, died from a single gunshot wound to his head in Room 100 at the Quality Inn on South Main Street, Rutland City Police said. Richardson told authorities he had been using crack cocaine before the shooting, records show.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Richardson detained as a danger to the community.
Doyle ruled there were no known possible conditions to release him safely. Doyle noted the evidence appeared to be great. He said statements showed Richardson also had been drinking and witnesses reported he often carried the handgun.
Also, Doyle noted that Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy obtained a new arrest warrant this week for a felony charge of aggravated assault and that if released, Richardson would be placed back into state custody. The charge centers on a reported strangulation incident that caused his girlfriend to pass out in January, officials said.
Kaplan tried to get Richardson released into the custody of his parents, who are divorced, but live at separate parts at a duplex at 117-119 River Street. Kaplan noted that Richardson had been released after pleading not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland to a manslaughter count.
State Judge David Fenster released Richardson on April 5 without any cash bail, but imposed conditions, including a 24-hour curfew with his parents.
The FBI Task Force arrested Richardson later that day for unlawful possession of a firearm so he could be detained. Richardson had been under an order from a state judge not to possess any firearms as part of a domestic abuse case involving his former girlfriend, records show.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles maintained Richardson needed to remain in federal custody. She noted his parents were unaware of his drug use and both of them had told him to get rid of the handgun, but he refused. She said it was unlikely he would comply with any court order.
Kaplan had both Christy Richardson, his mother, and Terrance Richardson, his father, testify that they would be responsible for their son. Christy Richardson said her son was in need of mental health counseling. Her ex-husband, Terrence, who said he previously worked at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for 13 years, agreed. He said his son could get more counseling if he was released.
Also testifying on behalf of Richardson was Karena Sandoval-Barros, 17, of Bristol, who said she was dating the defendant’s brother.
Richardson fled the hotel after the shooting, but showed up at the duplex owned by his father. He later surrendered at the Rutland Police station. Kaplan maintained his client, a life-long Rutland resident, had no place to run.
Doyle said he would consider releasing Richardson if the defense came up with a complete game plan that would include counseling. Kaplan said Evergreen Counseling in Rutland would be one option. Kaplan said he could try to develop a release plan that would be reviewed by the Federal Pre-Trial Services Office.
Doyle agreed with a defense request to have 90 days to review the case and to get the investigative records forwarded. Doyle set July 14 for pre-trial motions.
