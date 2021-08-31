BURLINGTON — A Center Rutland man was charged Tuesday with an Aug. 1 knifepoint robbery at a Wallingford convenience store and is a prime suspect in at least five other armed holdups in Rutland and Addison Counties during the past eight weeks, according to federal court records.
Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on the felony robbery charge at the Cumberland Farms Store on Route 7, also known as North Main Street. The hearing was continued until Friday.
Vermont State Police (VSP) Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson said in an affidavit that Sherwood matches the description of the armed robber who held up Mac’s Convenience Store at 239 South Main St. in Rutland on July 5 and July 16; also a stickup at the Maplefields Mobil in Pittsford on Aug. 1; and armed robberies at the Shoreham Service Station and the Union Street Grocery in Brandon, both on Aug. 21.
Stephenson, who is assigned to a special FBI Task Force in Vermont, wrote Sherwood admitted to the Wallingford robbery when questioned on Monday. Sherwood denied the other five robberies. Stephenson said.
In each robbery the store clerk was threatened with a knife by a man matching Sherwood’s description, police said.
Sherwood is out on release conditions in several court cases, including attempted felonious sexual assault in New Hampshire in February 2020 for a case that he traveled to meet a person he thought was a juvenile for the purposes of sexual contact, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Brandon Police arrested him in March on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, eluding law enforcement and operating at excessive speed, court records show. He was released on conditions in Rutland County, including no driving.
In May, VSP arrested Sherwood on charges of aiding in the commission of a burglary and accessory before the fact of a petty larceny and again was released on conditions.
Police said they arrested Sherwood during a traffic stop Monday when he was under court orders not to drive. Two knives and a multi-tool were found in the vehicle, police said.
The robber at the Cumberland Farms Store at 309 North Main St. entered the store, retrieved a green-colored beverage from the cooler, asked the clerk for two packs of Marlboro cigarettes, court records show. When the clerk rang up the sale, the robber produced a knife in his right hand and demanded money, police said. The bandit fled with $156 in cash and the $21 in merchandise, Stephenson said.
State Trooper Kipp Colburn later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and it showed a blue Chevrolet Malibu with Vermont registration plates pull into the parking lot about 10 minutes before the robbery. Two men appeared to be in the car, but only the driver got out and walked north toward Cumberland Farms, Stephenson said.
The man returned shortly after carrying a green beverage bottle and what appear to be two packs of cigarettes. The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles reported the car was registered to Sherwood and Melinda Brown, court records show. Brandon Police Lt. Rod Pulsifer, who has had dealings with Sherwood, confirmed the suspect was in the video, Stephenson said.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed to postpone until Friday hearing arguments on the request from the government that Sherwood be detained pending trial.
Sherwood appeared for the court hearing by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
If convicted on the robbery charge, Sherwood could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
He is charged under the Hobbs Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to interfere or obstruct with commerce by committing a robbery. The law is named for a former congressman.
