Rutland Town is worried it might have to come up with between $150,000 and $200,000 in its next budget for emergency dispatching services.
The Department of Public Safety has told municipalities that it will no longer provide dispatching services. This has been several years in the making but is coming to a head in 2023. The Legislature allocated $11 million the 2021 budget to assist county-wide working groups with coming up with a way to fund their own dispatching services. A statewide working group is expected to deliver a report in December.
Selectman Joe Denardo told his board on Tuesday it should consider budgeting between $150,000 and $200,000 in this coming year’s general fund to cover what might end up being the cost to the town.
“This is what the board is going to be challenged with when we’re working on the budgets this year,” he said. “This is kind of new ground because we just don’t know all the moving parts yet. There’s going to be equipment, there’s going to be staff, there’s going to be a lot of stuff going on and we don’t know how the funding on a countywide basis is going to be, whether there’s going to be a county tax based per capita, based on calls for service or a combination of all of those ….”
Denardo recommended these funds be put in the general fund, since it’s not clear what the cost will be between the fire and police budgets. He also suggested the town’s auditors look at the situation in case there’s an over-budget.
“I’m not optimistic that this is going to go smoothly, especially if the state decides they don’t want to do it anymore,” he said. “But I believe they can’t leave everybody hanging. I don’t think the Legislature would let them do that, so there may be some additional time but nobody has really any concrete answers to these questions.”
Select Board Chair Don Chioffi noted that the town has a number of representatives on the county and state committees and will have representation in the Legislature when the 2023 session begins.
He agreed with Denardo on a philosophical level, that the state should be more forthcoming with information and assistance, but doesn’t believe the town should budget for this right now.
“My view is that it’s the state’s responsibility to tell us what the finding structure is going to be for this thing in enough time so that we can properly budget,” he said. “And if it’s going to be a county tax, which we’ve recommended, then that’s what it should be, and we would know what our per-capita rate would be, and we would be able to budget specifically the amount.”
Chioffi said it’s on the state to tell the counties and towns what they’ll need to contribute, in a timely manner.
“My view is that we don’t budget anything for it and if they put this burden on us prior to July, that we deficit spend for it and blame it on them,” he said. “We’re going to pay for it and we’re going to get the services but I would rather deficit spend and pay for it and put the blame where it belongs, on the state for this whole debacle of dispatch.”
The town is looking to level fund its budgets this year, owing to a rise in inflation.
No decision was made about the budget. Chioffi said that since it would be in the general fund, he’d prefer the full board discuss it. Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft was absent from the meeting.
Police Chief Ed Dumas said this topic came up at a recent meeting of the town police and fire committees. Dispatching issues are becoming a safety issue, he said, with short-staffing leading to miscommunications and it being unknown where a given officer is at any one time.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.