Speaking on Thursday to Project VISION, a group of volunteers with the mission of improving the lives of people in Rutland County, Nanci Gordon, an outreach specialist for 211 in Rutland and Bennington counties, said the service is as “close as you can get to a barometer of community needs in real time.”
211 is a toll-free number that Vermonters can call to learn about, and be connected to, various resources like food and shelter, legal and medical services, translation experts and substance abuse support among others. Last week, the service marked its 17th year as a statewide agency in Vermont.
Gordon, speaking at the February meeting of Project VISION, said people looking for help often don’t know where to begin and 211 is designed to make the process less stressful for them. Gordon said the goal of 211, which she emphasized is not an emergency response number, is to connect people with the “right information at the right time.”
“Our contact specialists, I liken to a cross between a dispatcher and a case worker. Our database is full of hundreds of community resources, everything from emergency food and shelter to stability services, counseling, senior services, health care, child care, drug and alcohol programs, legal assistance, transportation agencies and so on,” she said.
Gordon explained the difference between an emergency response number like 911 and the community resource assistance provided by 211.
“If the building is burning then you call 911. If you’ve been displaced because of the burning building and you’re looking for resources in the community to help you rebuild your life, 211 is the resource. Directory resources, 411, will just give you a phone number. We, however, have the contact center specialists who are trained in a particular process to help people discern what happens next,” she said.
Gordon described the process used by its staff as being similar to those who answer the phone at an emergency dispatching center.
“Establishing a rapport, gathering information, problem solving and helping the caller establish next steps. It’s not just, ‘Here’s the number, goodbye.’ It’s helping people strategize, ration resources they need, identify potential barriers so that you’re not giving people information that they can’t use if they can’t get there or don’t have the language skills or whatever it might be in order to follow through,” she said.
According to Gordon, there is follow-up and ongoing support available for 211 callers.
The service is also important in crisis response by expanding the capacity of emergency call centers, according to Gordon.
“We’re there for non-emergency relief. All the things that happen in the wake of something, we free up 911 and other emergency services. … We’re there to hold the hand of someone you don’t want tying up the police line,” she said.
Gordon encouraged the people at the VISION meeting who were not connected to 211 to consider it and offered a public service to make them part of the agency plan.
Another benefit provided by 211 is “person-to-person assistance” and a problem-solving process. Gordon said callers are given options. For instance, there is more than one agency in the Rutland area that offers hospice care, so if a caller asks for guidance, they would be given information to contact several agencies so they can choose the one that best meets their needs.
About 30% of the contacts from 2021 were related to people who needed help with basic needs like health care, income support and mental health and substance abuse services but 211 has a database with thousands of programs which allows contact with more than 1,000 agencies, including federal, state and local entities, community action agencies, nonprofits and faith-based agencies, and 10,000 services.
In 2021, there were more than 42,000 calls and texts to 211 in Vermont. Almost 2,300 contacts, about 2,600 referrals and 660 web searches last year were based on outreach from people who identified themselves as residents of Rutland County. Texts can be accepted and generate responses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
On the internet, the page at navigateresources.net/211vermont allows people to search a database of community resources at any time.
Gordon said she wanted the members of VISION to know “211 is here.”
About 80% of the funding for 211 comes from the state Agency of Human Services; about 10% comes from grants; and about another 10% comes from the United Way.
