Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.