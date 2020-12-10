The exterior was recently decorated for the holidays by the Rutland Garden Club, and the interior is full of lights, music and holiday sparkle. But beyond the cheery festive spirit at the mansion, visitors to Chaffee Art Center’s annual Holiday Show in Rutland this year will have the chance to vote in the Gingerbread Contest and see a variety of artwork from its growing membership base.
Artist and longtime Chaffee supporter Carolyn Shattuck helped to hang the show this year and said, “My observation was that a lot of people were exhibiting work — that was the main thing I took away. I was happy to see that the Chaffee has grown with its membership; I’m hoping (it’s) going through a resurgence, even during these dire times.”
Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, Chaffee’s executive director, has welcomed new members even during the pandemic, and her philosophy is public-spirited. “The way I look at it is the more we can help others I think it will help us,” she said in a recent interview.
The all-member showcase of the talented artists in our community is on display and for sale through Jan. 8, with lots of one-of-a-kind gifts including jewelry, sculptures, Ann Clark Ltd. Cookie Cutters in many shapes and paintings in a variety of sizes starting at $8.
The artwork this year includes a glowing winter sunset from well-known member Ann McFarren, a serene field of deer by Arlene O’Connor and intriguing metal figures by newer member Piper Strong, who created the large metal sculpture of the dancing couple on the Chaffee’s front lawn as well.
Guests can make appointments to see the exhibit and Gallery Shoppe on their own or with a private group, and all visitors will receive a special Ann Clark Ltd. Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter customized especially for the Chaffee.
The Gingerbread Contest Open House is set to be from noon to 2 p.m. today (Dec. 5) and on Facebook and Instagram. Bakers, schools, businesses, families and individuals were invited to submit gingerbread houses. People’s Choice awards will be presented. You can vote in person or online.
Shattuck has artwork hanging in the exhibit and helped organize the Gingerbread Contest. She has done it many times in the past, and a reporter once named her “The gingerbread lady of Rutland” after she transformed the display into an art installation.
“It’s like a train-set installation when people work with model trains,” Shattuck explained by phone recently. “I love the idea of this meandering village that you walk around, not just up against a wall.”
Her four small pieces in the member exhibit have to do with her “ongoing vocabulary of working with Puritan tombstone imagery.”
“The Puritans were not able to be creative on their own, they weren’t allowed to express themselves. The only way they could was by designing and carving tombstones,” Shattuck said. “And that imagery is dissolving away with acid rain.”
Artist Piper Strong has three small metal figures on display, which she said were “studies on movement and space and how that feels.”
She says the elements in her work have to do with a love of art history, an examination of relationships, and a sense of the “bigger more powerful force around us than our everyday (obligations).”
“I’m really into relationships and how shapes fit together, and making these beautiful curves out of the flatness of the metal. Everything’s hammered and welded, every part of it is touched by me,” Strong explained.
“Combining all those elements is always a puzzle,” she said. “It’s always a learning process, a practice that you get better at, and I think people that have that in their life never get bored with life. Any practice. Something you can do through your whole life and always work at so you’ve got something to draw on when life starts to fail you in some way.”
“I hope people relate to them and it makes them smile,” Strong said about her sculptures in the exhibit. “It’s celebrating life.”
Editor’s note: Janelle Faignant is a member of the board of directors of Chaffee Art Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.