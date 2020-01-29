Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Melissa D and friends
BRANDON – Brandon Music welcomes Melissa D and friends Phil Henry and Jimmy Kalb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8.
Melissa D is a singer-songwriter with a soulful and honey-smoked voice from the green rolling hills of rustic Vermont. She is a classically trained vocalist and former rock front-woman for The Alley Katz and previous member of Chill, a folk rock duo. Bree Noble, CEO of Women of Substance Radio and Podcast describes her:
“Melissa D has a distinct voice that, from her very first note, immediately sets her apart from the pack. She has a lilting quality tinged with pleasingly edgy rasp, reminiscent of standouts like Suzanna Hoffs and Meredith Brooks. She sings with an openness and vulnerability that is both inviting and infectious. Her songs are familiar, like favorite childhood memories you fondly conjure up over and over, but not predictable or routine. One listen and you’ll surely be back for more.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
A cappella showcase(s)
BRATTLEBORO – Vocal music will rattle the rafters of the Latchis Theatre at the 17th annual Collegiate A Cappella Concert, a benefit for the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
This year’s lineup includes several newcomers to the annual concert: Northeastern University’s Nor’easters, 2017 winners of the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella; the Vocal Suspects of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, 2019 nominees for a Contemporary A Cappella Recording Award (CARA); and the multicultural, multi-genre Univoz Vocal Ensemble, which is based in Boston and features Brattleboro’s own Ian Epstein. They will join the Williams College Ephlats, who performed in Brattleboro in 2015, and two other groups to be announced.
One of Brattleboro’s most popular musical events, the Annual Collegiate A Cappella Concert was launched in 2004 by Dede Cummings, then a trustee of BMAC. Cummings arranged for the Brown University Jabberwocks, of which her son, Sam Carmichael, was a member, and other groups with local connections to perform in Brattleboro, and a lasting tradition was born.
The collegiate concert will be preceded by the High School A Cappella Warm-Up Concert at BMAC the previous night. During Gallery Walk, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, local high school groups will perform in the museum’s Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery. (Tickets are $5 at the door, free for 18 and younger.)
Tickets start at $10; call 802-257-0124, ext. 101, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
‘Family Ties’
RUTLAND – “Family Ties” will be on display at the Castleton University Bank Gallery through Feb. 22. The exhibit showcases the work of nine photographers who brought their cameras into their homes, bearing witness to likeness, love, hardship, and the unrelenting passage of time. The closing reception will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The photographs in “Family Ties” depict the complicated result of photographing one’s family intensely. Photographing a family member is an undertaking fraught with challenges — frequently the camera depicts both virtues and faults with equal scrutiny — and the result is a body of work that is much like scar tissue. The images reveal just as much about the past as they do the present. By becoming an observer of the familial landscape, small moments of insight reveal themselves against the backdrop of the everyday and a more complicated story can be pieced together.
The exhibit includes work from Evan Perkins, Maxwell Labelle, Amy Fink, Kevin Williamson, Joni McGinley, Emma Ryan, Ross Kiah, Bo White and Amanda Carlson.
Hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; call 802-282-2396, or go online to www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. The gallery is located at 104 Merchants Row.
Dueling divas
MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury Community Players present Lillian Groag’s farce “The Ladies of the Camellias” at the Town Hall Theater, 68 N. Pleasant St., Feb. 6-9. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
“Camellias” is based on an imagined 1897 meeting between the greatest French actress of the age, Sarah Bernhardt, and the most famous tragedienne of the era, Eleonora Duse. Since the women are both divas and rivals, their respective companies can only tremble and wait until unstoppable Bernhardt meets the immovable Duse. The situation becomes even more ludicrous when an amateur Russian anarchist takes the companies hostage but discovers that dealing with actors’ egos is much harder than changing the course of history.
Tickets are $21 ($15 for Thursday); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Creative youth
BRANDON – The Brandon Artists Guild (the BAG) will present its annual show of new artwork by local students, grades K-12, Feb. 7-March 1. The public opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
“Our students have been embracing their time in the art studio to work as true artists,” says Otter Valley High School visual arts instructor Frannie Willard. “They have been striving to develop their creative thinking by pushing the boundaries with traditional and unconventional artistic mediums.”
The exhibit includes work from students from Otter Valley Union High School, Barstow Memorial, Neshobe Elementary, and Lothrop, Sudbury and Leicester Elementary Schools.
The BAG, at 7 Center St., is open 10 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; call 802 247-4956, or go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org.
Discussing art
MANCHESTER – Ellenbogen Gallery’s In-Discussion Series No. 1 with Vermont-based artists Carolina Ellenbogen, Harry A. Rich and Richard D. Weis will take place 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Art curator Elizabeth Spadea will moderate a discussion between the three artists, providing guests with first-hand insight into the thought and creative process traversed by these non-representational artists. A lively curator-to-artist and artist-to-artist dialogue leading people through the phases of creative development, from inspiration to research to creation, will open up to include comments and questions from guests. A wine, Töst and cheese reception will follow.
For information, call 802-768-8498, or go online to www.ellenbogengallery.art. The gallery is located at 263 Depot St., in the Manchester Shopping Center.
Organ and Mellotron
BRATTLEBORO – At 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, the sanctuary of Epsilon Spires will vibrate to its fullest potential when musicians Ross Goldstein and Brian Dewan combine the rich voice of the historic building’s 115-year-old Estey pipe organ with a digital Mellotron in a live improvisational composition.
The digital Mellotron is a 21st century incarnation of the popular 1960s instrument, which used a keyboard to trigger sections of pre-recorded tape. Well-known tracks featuring the Mellotron include “Strawberry Fields Forever” by The Beatles and “She’s a Rainbow” by The Rolling Stones.
The performance will coincide with the release of Goldstein’s new album, “Timoka,” which extensively features the digital Mellotron. Through samples of string flourishes, slowly unfurling gong and cymbal sounds, and slightly dissonant chimes, the album sustains a suspenseful air, even in its loveliest moments.
Admission is by donation ($10-$15 suggested); go online to www.epsilonspires.org.
