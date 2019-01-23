BRANDON
Singer-songwriter Chelsea Berry
Chelsea Berry is a singer-songwriter who has been described by listeners as “compelling … she draws the entire house into her world like moths to a flame.” As a vocalist and performer, she evokes the style of artists such as Cheryl Crow, Eva Cassidy, KD Lang, and Melissa Etheridge. Berry performs live at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 2.
Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor calls Berry’s vocals “world class,” and says of her, “a voice of remarkable power and control with a joyous soul. Brave and bright, Chelsea Berry is the real thing.”
Born and raised in Alaska, Berry now makes her home in New York City. She has appeared on the cover of Boston magazines such as The Noise and Northshore Magazine. She has been featured multiple times on Boston’s 92.5 “The River” and Sirius XM’s “The Loft,” as well as dozens of local stations from Maine to Florida. She has played Boston’s House of Blues and Carnegie Hall in New York City. She has opened for artists such as Chris Isaak, Mavis Staples, Belinda Carlisle, Roger McGuinn, and Tom Chapin.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert diner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
RUTLAND
‘Love Between Equals’
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, Phoenix Books Rutland will host Polly Young-Eisendrath for a talk on her new book, “Love Between Equals: Relationship as a Spiritual Path.”
Readers learn how to successfully negotiate conflicts and deepen our most intimate relationships in this practical and thoughtful guide by an experienced Buddhist teacher, psychotherapist and couples counselor. Utilizing the experience of her years of personal and professional practice, Young-Eisendrath dismantles idealized projections about love, while revealing how mindfulness and communication can help identify and honor the differences with partners and strengthen bonds.
Young-Eisendrath, Ph.D., is a Jungian analyst and psychotherapist in private practice. She is the clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont in Burlington, and the founder and director of the Institute for Dialogue Therapy.
Admission is free; call 802-855-8078, or go online to www.phoenixbooks.biz. Phoenix Books Rutland is located at 2 Center St.
RUTLAND
‘Winter Wonderland’
The Chaffee Art Center is presenting the exhibit, “Winter Wonderland,” up through March 1, featuring members of the East Mountain Mentor Artists (EMMA) in the first-floor galleries.
Exhibiting EMMA members include: Mary Crowley, Christine Holzschuh, Ann McFarren, Betsy Moakley, Rae Newell, Alice Sciore, Karen Seward, and Christine Townsend. Additionally, the second-floor galleries will showcase the inspiring works of juried Chaffee Member artists. There is a variety of media represented in both two- and three-dimensional work. Some of the art on display will be oils, watercolor, ceramics, photography, mixed media, stained glass, sculpture and more.
Winter hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, plus extended hours for classes and events; call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org. The Chaffee Art Center is located at 16 S. Main St.
MIDDLEBURY
‘The End of TV’
Manual Cinema’s “The End of TV” — a multi-media theater-film hybrid — is coming to Middlebury College, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Wright Memorial Theatre
The storyline of “The End of TV” explores two sides of the American Dream, its Technicolor promise through TV advertising, and its failure witnessed in industrial decline. Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live-feed cameras, multichannel sound design, and a live music ensemble, Manual Cinema transforms the experience of attending the movies into an immersive event created right before your eyes. Then, as a special treat at the end of the show, the audience is invited onstage to meet the company, see the equipment and puppetry, try out some video in front of the green screen, and learn how the complex production is made.
“‘The End of TV,’ surely the very retro-coolest and most creatively compulsive show of the Chicago summer, is not really about the end of TV… It’s actually about how we survive despite it living on,” reported the Chicago Tribune.
Tickets are $22, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts/tickets. Wright Theatre is located at 96 Chateau Road, just off Route 125.
MIDDLEBURY
‘Big Bubble Bonanza’
Bubble rainbows with people inside. Audience members making volcano bubbles! Gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles? At 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, Town Hall Theater will be filled with bubbles as Jeff Boyer brings his “Big Bubble Bonanza,” an interactive show for all ages.
Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble magic, Boyer engages audiences of all ages. Come be a part of this uniquely interactive show where the audience participates in the creation of art. The show runs approximately 45 minutes.
“We adore Jeff! He does such amazing things with bubbles — things that defy physics, really,” says Operations Manager Haley Rice. “His show is so much fun and kids love it! “
Tickets are $20 (plus fees), $10 for kids; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
RUTLAND
‘A Woman in Science’
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Phoenix Books Rutland will host Cardy Raper for a talk on her memoir, “Love, Sex, and Mushrooms: Adventures of a Woman in Science.”
When a young girl, Raper told her mother, “When I grow up I want to be a scientist and make grand discoveries!” Her dream seemed attainable when she met her mentor, professor John “Red” Raper at the University of Chicago. They became soul mates, fell in love, married, parented children, moved to Harvard, and did research together on the versatile sex life of fungi.
Red’s untimely death left Cardy alone in the competitive world of cutting-edge science. She carried on, obtained a doctoral degree, and established her own laboratory, where she conducted pioneering research on the genetic and molecular determinants of sexual reproduction in a mushroom-bearing fungus with 20,000 different sexes.
Admission is free; call 802-855-8078, or go online to www.phoenixbooks.biz.
BRATTLEBORO
Piano four-hands
The art of playing piano “four hands” is the focus of an upcoming weekend workshop at the Brattleboro Music Center.
Instructors Bruce Griffin and Susan Dedell will lead an exploration of the world of piano four-hand repertoire. Participants will dig into musical interpretation and technical challenges associated with playing piano four-hands and benefit from coached sessions, practice time and master-class demonstrations.
As a past participant notes: “Bruce and Susan are great teachers and artists. It was a treat to learn how to play with a partner — when to lead, when to follow, and when to be at peace. It was a worthwhile experience in so many ways.”
Registrations are now being accepted for the workshop, scheduled for March 2 and 3. Sessions will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with open practice available in the morning. Those interested should register no later than Feb. 1 since music will be sent to registrants prior to the weekend and enrollment is limited. No previous four-hands experience is required.
Tuition is $175 and includes Saturday lunch; call 802-257-4523, or email info@bmcvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.