RUTLAND – At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, Phoenix Books Rutland will host Kevin Bubriski for a talk on his new book, “Legacy in Stone: Syria Before the War.”
The book is a collection of 100 black-and-white photographs taken throughout Syria in 2003, documenting many important ancient sites that are now no longer there due to the still on-going Syrian civil war. Bubriski was on assignment in Syria in 2003, during the infancy of the U.S. war in neighboring Iraq. He was photographing the country’s ancient monuments, as well as documenting the daily lives and ordinary human stories of its citizens. Unbeknownst to him, within the decade, a war would break out in Syria, and destroy or damage much of what he had photographed.
Bubriski’s fine-art photography is in permanent collections at the Museum of Modern Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and Bibliothèque Nationale, Paris. He lives with his wife in Vermont.
Admission is free; call 802-855-8078, or go online to www.phoenixbooks.biz. Phoenix Books Rutland is located at 2 Center St.
Singer-songwriter B
BELLOWS FALLS – Oliver Wendel Holmes once said, “Pretty much all the honest truth-telling there is in the world is done by children.” B, a 17-year-old songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist with a social conscience, will be performing the first Stone Church Arts concert of 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 19, in the chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.
Mary Gauthier says, “B is a brilliant young songwriter whose music moves me. Give a listen, you’ll be glad you did.”
B’s music is an acoustic mixture of folk, classical and bluegrass, an unsurprising blend considering the company this young artist has been keeping. In 2012, Amos Lee, in his headlining set at the Rocky Mountain Folk Festival, introduced 12-year old B to the stage to join his band.
Since childhood, B has shared the stage with a veritable who’s who of the folk-bluegrass community, including David Grisman, Tim O’Brien, Chris Thile. “I’ve had the great privilege to play with some incredible musicians in my life. Rarely have I come across one who is both virtuosic and profoundly raw and soulful at the same time. I don’t think many people are given either, let alone both. B’s got it.” says Langhorne Slim.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
‘George’ sells out
MIDDLEBURY – For the last 14 years, Middlebury College and Town Hall Theater have collaborated on a musical theater production for the college’s January term. “Sunday in the Park with George,” Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, is the selection for this year.
Douglas Anderson directs a group of college students in this study of Georges Seurat and the creation of his famous painting “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte.” The musical is an exploration of the artistic process, in this case Seurat’s invention of pointillism and the creation of an entirely new way of seeing art. Carol Christensen is the musical director.
This Jan. 25-28 production is sold out, however, the wait list is available by calling the box office. The final dress rehearsal, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10, $5 for students (cash only).
For more information, call the box office at 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Northern Roots Festival
BRATTLEBORO – The Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26 and 27, with music, dance and celebration.
Now a cornerstone of the traditional music calendar in New England, the Northern Roots Festival, directed by Keith Murphy, continues to offer a unique showcase of a variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English and French Canadian. The festival musters the considerable local talent in the Brattleboro area as well as a select roster of regional guests.
The Festival begins Saturday at noon with a full slate of daytime participation and performance activities at the Brattleboro Music Center, including workshops, panels, mini-concerts, a dance band class, and more. Also offered is a special “family track,” which includes a concert and a dance for all ages.
The evening gala concert at 7:30 p.m. caps the day, as featured musicians take the stage, including Dominique Dodge, Owen Marshall and Jenna Moynihan, David Surette and Flynn Cohen, Becky Tracy and Rachel Bell, along with Traddleboro 2019.
The Festival continues 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday with a boisterous series of participatory sessions — pub singing, French Canadian and Irish tune jamming — at the local pub, McNeill’s Brewery.
For information, call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org.
Sparkling music
WALLINGFORD – The Sparkle Barn will present an evening of live original music with Fistful of Artists on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The event will include two 45-minute sets separated by a 15-minute intermission, ending about 10 p.m.
Fistful, Dennis Westburg and his band of artists, have been creating, writing, composing and performing for the past 14 years. With no genre, no gimmicks and no loopers, F.O.A. calls its music Lanigiro. If you’re willing to listen, F.O.A is looking to entice.
Tickets are $10; reserve at www.thesparklebarnshop.com. The Sparkle Barn is located at 1509 US Route 7.
For poetry lovers
BELLOWS FALLS – Calling all poetry lovers: It’s time to get ready for Rockingham Library’s Winter Poetry Open Mic. Rustle up some poems by a favorite author. Dig out some poems you’ve penned over the years. Or sharpen your pencils (and your wits) to write some original poetry. Then get ready to share on Poetry Open Mic night at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.
Readers should come prepared to read up to five poems. To begin, each person will read one poem. Depending on the number of participants, a second, third, fourth and even fifth round of reading will follow.
For more information, call 802-463-4270, or go online to http://rockinghamlibrary.org.
‘The Snow Queen’
DORSET – Missoula Children’s Theatre and the Dorset Players will present “The Snow Queen” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Dorset Playhouse.
Although set in a “land of colored ice,” this classic tale will warm your heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins. As they depict the journey of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend, you may just find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer, and snow chickens. Blizzards can come at any moment, so strap on some snowshoes and get ready to discover what it takes to overcome chilling obstacles, keep resilience alive, and melt down the Snow Queen’s icy wall.
Tickets are $15, $8 for ages 6-18 (5 and younger free when accompanied by an adult); call 802-867-5570, or go online to http://dorsetplayers.org.
Taconic family concert
MANCHESTER – In support of the scholarship fund for Taconic Music’s (TM) Strings for Kids program, Mother Myrick’s owners Ron Mancini and Jacki Baker held a buttercrunch sales promotion in December. In January they presented TM Artistic Directors Ariel Rudiakov and Joana Genova with a check for $585.
Through Strings for Kids, TM provides violin, viola and cello instruction during the school year for local children ages 5–18, and many of the students receive financial aid towards the tuition. In November, the Northshire Bookstore also donated $100 towards SFK scholarships. Zion Episcopal Church generously provides teaching and recital space. The winter term is just starting and students can still register for lessons.
For anyone, young or old, who would like to learn more, TM has partnered with the Manchester Community Library (MCL) to present a free family concert, “Meet the Strings,” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the MCL Children’s Barn. Strings for Kids teachers and students and the Taconic Junior Ensemble will perform and demonstrate instruments. Audience members will have the opportunity to try out violin, viola or cello.
For more information, go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Directors wanted
DORSET – A directors’ meeting for the Dorset Players 16th annual One Act Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 28 and 29, at the Dorset Playhouse. Anyone interested in directing a one-act play is welcome.
The One Act Festival runs March 29-31 and April 5-7. Auditions will be held in early February. There is a variety of one-act plays in the Players’ library.
If you have a play you are interested in directing, please contact the producer, Lynne Worth, at 802-375-5717.
