Walt Disney revisited
BRATTLEBORO – Shoot the Moon Theater Company opens its 2020 season as the company in-residence for Hooker-Dunham Theater with a two-weekend run of Lucas Hnath’s “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney,” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and Feb. 7-8. The 2013 dark comedy is an early-career effort by Hnath, who has gone on to win an Obie Award for his 2016 play “The Christians” and a Tony nomination in 2017 for “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
As the play opens, Walt Disney invites you into his boardroom to hear him read aloud from the new screenplay he’s written about his favorite topic: himself. The fictional memoir that ensues delves behind the public persona and the roots of what has become a vast entertainment empire, revealing Walt’s ambitions and how they impacted his relationships with his brother Roy, his daughter Diane, and his son in-law Ron Miller.
While Hnath’s exploration of how Disney’s myth intertwines with American culture appealed to artistic director Josh Moyse, he says what ultimately led him to select the work was the lyrical nature of the script.
“The dialogue is written in verse, so it reads more like a musical score than a play,” explains Moyse. “It feels like the way people talk.”
Moyse adds, “The play asks great questions about creativity, and what behaviors can be excused because someone is considered a great artist.”
Tickets are $15; go online to www.shootthemoontheater.com. The Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery is located at 139 Main St. Elements of this play may not be suitable for children.
Bloodroot Gap
BRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome Bloodroot Gap at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 25. Formed after a serendipitous jam session at a Vermont bluegrass festival, Bloodroot Gap is a musical collaboration between brothers Rob and Jim McCuen of Swing Noire (“Vermont’s favorite Gypsy jazz ensemble” — Times Argus) and Freeman Corey of Catamount Crossing (“Vermont’s premier traditional bluegrass band” — Caledonian Record).
Corey grew up on a dairy farm in Benson. The son of a fine old-time fiddler, he started playing at age 10, learning hundreds of Irish, Scottish and French-Canadian fiddle tunes from his father. The McCuen brothers have been performing side-by-side for nearly 30 years, founding the bands Wiley Dobbs, Acoustic Undermind and Swing Noire, and sharing the stage with the likes of Frank Vignola, Jamie Masefield, Charlie Hunter and Doug Perkins.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
‘Vincent’
SOUTH WALLINGFORD – The Marble Valley Players present “Vincent,” a one-man play written by Leonard Nimoy, based on the play “Van Gogh” by Phillip Stephens and on letters written between Vincent Van Gogh and his brother Theo.
“Vincent” will be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1 at The Sparkle Barn, 1509 US Route 7 in South Wallingford; and Feb. 6, 7 and 8 at the West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble St. in West Rutland.
This multi-image dramatic staging received rave reviews when it toured with Nimoy playing the one role. The excitement and color of Van Gogh’s life and art enhance this production through the projection of images that fill the stage as the story unfolds. They add impact to the words being spoken and provide an art education in themselves. As the Variety critic put it, “The actor doesn’t have the stage to himself. He plays against the celebrated artist’s brilliant paintings projected on a large screen.”
“Vincent” stars Frank Wright and Jamie Willis, who will each take the stage for three of the six performances (Willis on Jan.30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 7; Wright on Jan.31, Feb. 6 and 8). Mikki Lane directs. Following Saturday performances, the director and cast will engage in a “talk back” with the audience, featuring art educator Carol Berry.
Tickets are $15 at the door. Please arrive early for Sparkle Barn performances as seating is limited and this venue is not handicap accessible.
Masefield and Cleary
BRANDON — Brandon Music will host two of Vermont’s most talented jazz musicians, mandolin maestro Jamie Masefield and gifted pianist Tom Cleary, for a special evening of music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 1. Their program includes music by classical composers Samuel Barber and Béla Bartók, jazz heroes like Horace Silver and Ralph Towner, and more pastoral landscapes from the likes of Neil Young, as well as their originals.
Cleary teaches in the UVM and FlynnArts jazz programs, has accompanied artists including Clark Terry and Joe Lovano, and has had long-term collaborations with Mike Gordon and James Harvey. Masefield is known for his groundbreaking group The Jazz Mandolin Project, and has performed with Bela Fleck, David Grisman, Marc Ribot and Bob Weir.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Roomful of Teeth
MIDDLEBURY – The Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth and the world-renowned Dublin Guitar Quartet will make their Middlebury debuts in a collaborative concert at the Mahaney Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. This performance will be presented with sign language interpretation.
Together they will perform the East Coast premiere of a new, intimate arrangement of Vermont native Nico Muhly’s “How Little You Are.” Originally commissioned in 2015 for three guitar quartets and massed choir, the piece is based on texts written by pioneer women during the 19th century. In addition to this powerful 40-minute work, each ensemble will perform individual selections. Composer Muhly will offer a pre-concert lecture at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $30, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Arts Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Theater auditions
DORSET – Auditions for the Dorset Players 17th annual One-Act Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 3 and 5, at the Dorset Playhouse. The One-Act Festival will be presented April 3-5.
This is an opportunity for actors and would-be actors to try their hand onstage without making the commitment to a major production. There are a variety of roles for a wide age range of adult females and males, as well two female teenagers. The Festival will consist of a mix of short plays, both comedy and drama, each with a duration of 10 to 25 minutes.
For additional information, email Lynne Worth at dorsetplayersvt@gmail.com.
