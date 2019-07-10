Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Fox and Kramer
BELLOWS FALLS-BRANDON – Nathan Evans Fox and Jane Kramer will co-headline acoustic shows at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls, and at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Brandon Music. Local up-and-comer Nick Badaracco opens the Bellows Falls show.
Fox and Kramer are both highly regarded singer-songwriters from North Carolina who frequently perform individually and with other artists, but for this American tour have come together to co-headline a special program of Americana folk with a North Carolina overlay. They will be playing together and separately.
Bellows Falls admission is by donation ($10 suggested), which goes to the performers; go online to http://stage33live.com. Brandon tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net.
Manchester virtuosity
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Music Festival heads into its second week of events at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion, with performances by five internationally acclaimed musicians, all of whom come to MMF for their first appearance with the Festival.
Onstage will be violinist Jennifer Koh, named Musical America’s 2016 Instrumentalist of the Year; violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, guest concertmaster for the symphony orchestras of Houston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, CityMusic Cleveland, New York Pops, and Hawaii Pops; violist Toby Appel, winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions; cellist Mark Kosower, principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra; and pianist Angela Cheng, prizewinner of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition.
On the program are two French masterpieces: “Les Folies d’Espagne” by Jean-Pierre Guignon, and the famous Debussy String Quartet, followed by the Josef Suk Elegy and Dvorák’s “Dumky” Trio.
Tickets are $31; call 802-362-1956, or go online to www.mmfvt.org.
Prydein rocks
FAIR HAVEN – Performing in the gazebo, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 in Fair Haven Park will be the Scottish rock band Prydein.
Prydein has quite the following here in the Lakes Region. The band includes Aron Garceau, guitar and vocals; Iain Macharg, Highland bagpipes, flutes and tin whistles; Dan Houghton, Highland bagpipes, flutes, tin whistles, bouzouki, mandolin and vocals; Andy Smith, bass and vocals; and Caleb Bronz on the drums. The band engages concert-goers of all ages, so grab a lawn chair and join in for yet another evening of entertainment.
Concerts are held on the Fair Haven Town Green and go on rain or shine. The rain location is the First Congregational; call the concert hotline, 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
Taconic finale
MANCHESTER – Taconic Music’s third annual summer festival concludes with two weekend concerts at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton.
Chamber Music Intensive students will perform Dvořák’s Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Bartók’s Third String Quartet, Mozart’s String Quartet in D major K. 575, and Brahms’ String Sextet No. 2 in G major, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13. This NextGen concert has a suggested donation of $10, free for students and children.
Festival Concert IV, the final of Taconic’s summer season, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The program opens with students, faculty and guest artists performing Felix Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10 in B minor with conductor Ariel Rudiakov. Serbian guitarist Nemanja Ostojić will perform a solo piece by Agustín Barrios and duo works by Leo Brouwer and Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco with Japanese pianist Haruka Ostojić, before intermission. The second half showcases Vittorio Giannini’s powerful Quintet for Piano and Strings, with Joana Genova and Heather Braun-Bakken, violins; Rudiakov, viola; Daniel Miller, cello; and Dan Sato, piano.
Festival concert tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students and kids; go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Artist Fran Bull
WALLINGFORD – The Sparkle Barn is presenting the second in a three-part series of summer art lectures: Fran Bull will speak to her experiences as an artist at 7 p.m. Friday July 19.
Bull is an American artist living and working in Brandon, and Barcelona, Spain. She describes herself as a person of many interests, who one day during a train ride, “as the landscape scrolled by,” made the decision to commit herself to a life in art. Bull has remained true to her commitment, achieving great results over her 50-year career as an artist.
Admission is free; call 802-446-2044, or go online to www.thesparklebarnshop.com. The Sparkle Barn is located at 1509 US Route 7.
BMC Brass Quintet
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm “Music Under the Stars” concert series features the BMC Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. (gates open at 6:30) at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square (next to Grafton Village Cheese).
The BMC Brass Quintet includes Rob Freeberg and Melissa Griffin, both on trumpet and flugelhorn; Karen Horton on French horn; Riley Goodemote on trombone; and Susan Lemei on the tuba. The group will play a variety of music arranged for brass quintet, ranging from classic Baroque to popular and jazz pieces. Featured will be selections from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.
Admission is free; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://www.bmc.org.
Sculptor Aleksandar Eftimovski
WEST RUTLAND – The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center hosts artist in residence Aleksandar Eftimovski for the month of July. The Macedonian sculptor will be translating a wood maquette into a large-scale marble piece during his stay. he will present an artist talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 (www.aleksandareftimovski.com).
Admission is free; call 802-438-2097, email info@carvingstudio.org, or go online to www.carvingstudio.org.
Steven Kirby Quintet
BRANDON – Brandon Music will present the return of the Steven Kirby Jazz Quintet. The Boston-based ensemble will be performing contemporary and mainstream jazz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday July 20. Reviewing the group, All About Jazz said, “Kirby’s music manifests the truth that jazz is an art built on growth and renewal.”
The quintet performs Kirby’s arrangements and compositions with Kirby on guitar, Carl Clements on flute and sax, John Funkhouser on piano, Mike Connors on drums and a special guest on bass.
The Boston Globe reported, “Kirby plays and writes from inside the music, putting melody and feeling first.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND – All are invited to apply to the Chaffee Art Center’s 58th annual Art in the Park Festivals. The Summer Festival is Aug. 10 and 11 and the Fall Foliage Festival is Oct. 12 and 13. Both are held in Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7. The events, which bring in over 6000 people each weekend, feature juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, a community art project, pet area, and live demonstrations. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Applications will be accepted up until show dates. For information and application, call 802-775-0356 or email artinthepark@chaffeeartcenter.org.
