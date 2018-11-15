BRANDON
Caroline Cotter in concert
“I’ve got roots that go deep and grow deeper the more I leave my home,” Caroline Cotter sings in the title cut of “Home on the River,” her second full-length major release. The sweetly expressive Americana artist, who has found a true home on the road and on diverse musical stages throughout the world, is currently on tour and performs at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24.
“Home on the River” has brought Cotter attention. Country Standard Time calls her the “new champion” of today’s folk scene, and explains that she “encapsulates the sweetness, serenity and sophistication that has always made the genre so affecting in such a timeless manner.”
Cotter grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, and attended college in Maine before setting off on what has become a global quest for adventure and education set to music. “Home on the River” emphasizes both that freedom of wanderlust and a sense of place. The album features nine original songs plus Cotter’s a cappella version of Woody Guthrie’s “My Peace.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
RUTLAND
Guitarist Peter Griggs
Peter Griggs, a guitarist and composer from New York City, performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church. In “500 Years of Music for Guitar,” Griggs presents a chronological tour of the modern guitarist’s repertoire from the Renaissance to the contemporary.
Griggs has presented more than 450 solo guitar concerts in the United States and Europe, at arts centers, museums, galleries, libraries, churches, festivals and jazz clubs. In “500 Years of Music for Guitar,” Griggs performs music by John Dowland, J.S. Bach, Mateo Carcassi, Bartolome Calatuyud, Django Reinhardt and Baden Powell, as well as his own compositions. He also includes some examples of Spanish Flamenco, Brazilian music, jazz and blues on the program.
Admission is by donation; call 802-775-0850, or go online to www.rutlanduu.org. The Unitarian Universalist Church is at 117 West St.
LUDLOW
Dogs and dog owners
“Best in Show” will be the next FOLA movie, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Heald Auditorium at the Ludlow Town Hall.
“Best in Show” is a 2000 American mock-umentary comedy film co-written by Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy and directed by Guest. The film is presented as a documentary of five dogs and their owners destined to show in the Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show, held in Philadelphia.
Segments of the documentary continuously cycle among owners and handlers as each prepares to leave for the show, arrives at the hotel, prepares backstage, handles their dog’s performance, and appears in a post-show follow-up. Among the comedic aspects of the film are similarities between the personalities and characteristics of the owners and those of their dogs.
Admission is free (donations are appreciated); call 802-228-7239, or go online to www.fola.us.
MIDDLEBURY
More dogs
It’s the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the kids are bored, the adults are overfed, and everyone needs to get out of the house. Take a moment to “paws” and enjoy the antics of Johnny Peers and his menagerie of mutts. At 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, take a trip to Town Hall Theater and see Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, a slapstick comedy act like no other.
Peers leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks as he plays the straight man to his cadre of comedic canines. Peers and the Muttville Comix have appeared in Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus and on David Letterman as well as performing arts centers around the country.
Tickets are $22, $12 for 18 and younger, $20 and $10 in advance; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
RUTLAND
Gingerbread contest
The Chaffee Art Center is preparing for the return of the Gingerbread Contest. This year’s theme is “Silver Bells.” Interested bakers, schools, organizations, businesses, families, individuals and young people are invited to submit their imaginative gingerbread creations. All entries must be delivered to the Chaffee Art Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. either Nov. 27 or 28.
The gingerbread creations will be on display in the historic 1890s mansion from the Holiday Show opening reception Nov. 30, where awards in a variety of categories will be announced, through Jan. 5.
Complete details and entry form can be found at www.chaffeeartcenter.org. For information, call 802-775-0356. The Chaffee Art Center is located at 16 S. Main St.
BENNINGTON
‘Ninth Street Women’
Author Mary Gabriel, who has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award, will lecture at Bennington College on her latest book, “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler: Five Painters and the Movement that Changed Modern Art.”
Gabriel’s lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 in Tishman Auditorium on the College’s campus.
Bennington alum and Abstract Expressionist innovator Helen Frankenthaler ’49 is among the culture-shifting women profiled in Gabriel’s book. “Red Square,” an important early, large-scale painting by Frankenthaler, will be auctioned this November in support of the college’s Art for Access initiative.
Admission is free; go online to www.bennington.edu.
WEST BRATTLEBORO
Artist Susan McDormand
“The Right Balance,” an exhibit of paintings by Guilford artist Susan McDormand, is on exhibit through December in the foyer and other gallery spaces at All Souls Church UU (ASC).
McDormand began painting at the River Gallery School in Brattleboro more than 20 years ago. “Ric Campman and Lydia Thomson inspired and encouraged me. Today I continue to paint in oils, on beautiful papers, often implementing pencil and pastel,” McDormand said. “As the piece develops, I begin to have a mirror … it seems to be about intuition, color, and a language being written. For me, painting is so much about blending movements of color together.” The work reflects her goal of creating harmony in life as well as in artistic expression.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to noon weekday mornings, during Sunday worship and other public events in the building; call 802-254-9377. All Souls Church is at located at 29 South St., just off Route 9.
