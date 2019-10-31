‘Clown TV!’
BRATTLEBORO — Kick back with your popcorn and browse your favorite channels of clown television. New England Youth Theatre presents “Clown TV!” A play written and directed by NEYT alum Doran Hamm, aided by Amy Majer, Putnam Smith and all of the young comedians, “Clown TV!” is uproarious fun for the whole family.
“My favorite part of the process is the collaboration with the kids. We had this concept of clown TV, which is a rich field to plant in,” says Hamm. “We compiled a bunch of different ideas, we all voted, and democratically chose the top nine options to create scene work in.”
These 11 young actors learned from masters in clowning technique, experimenting with playing with sound, pantomime and movement to physicalize the telling of a story. Guest artists include NEYT founder and clown extraordinaire Stephen Stearns; Nettie Lane, a circus arts expert; Shoshana Bass, NEYT alum and dance guru; funnery master Peter Gould; and juggling wizard Tom Yahner.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 2 and 8, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 2 and 9, at the New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St.
Tickets are $11, $10 for seniors, $7 for children; call 802-246-6398, or go online to www.neyt.org.
‘NER Out Loud’
MIDDLEBUY – In the tradition of Public Radio International’s “Selected Shorts,” students from Oratory Now will read selections from the New England Review (NER) literary magazine in the sixth annual live performance of “NER Out Loud” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Mahaney Arts Center. The event will be followed by a “S’more Readings” reception with student writers. Sign language interpretation will be offered.
“The combination of New England Review’s content — a rich selection of new poetry and prose — and Oratory Now’s energy and commitment to oral expression, makes for a dynamic and always-surprising live performance,” says Carolyn Kuebler, editor of New England Review. “Every year we can’t wait to hear what new layers will be revealed from the texts when these students, coached by Dana Yeaton, take the stage and make the words their own.”
The annual live performance has evolved to include a podcast version of NER Out Loud, a student-led project that offers readings from NER year-round, available at www.nereview.com/the-podcast/.
Admission is free; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to http://go.middlebury.edu/arts.
Pianist Jenny Lin
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center’s Season Guest Concert series features pianist Jenny Lin Sunday, Nov. 10. The 3 p.m. concert at the BMC will feature the music of Philip Glass. Highlights will include “Truman Sleeps,” from the film “The Truman Show,” and “The Hours,” from film “The Hours.” Also included will be “Mad Rush,” “Distant Figure — Passacaglia,” and Piano Etudes 18, 2, 13, 16, and 6.
Lin is one of the most respected young pianists today, admired for her adventurous programming and charismatic stage presence. She has been acclaimed for her “remarkable technical command” and “a gift for melodic flow” by The New York Times. The Washington Post praised “Lin’s confident fingers … spectacular technique … surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now,” and Gramophone Magazine has hailed her as “an exceptionally sensitive pianist.”
Tickets are $20, children under 12 free; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org.
‘Celebrate with Art’
BRANDON – The Brandon Artists Guild (BAG) kicks off the holiday season with affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces. The show, “Celebrate with Art,” runs Nov. 8-Jan. 28. The public is invited to the free opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
“Art makes a great gift, but buying art for someone else can be a little intimidating,” says Wenda Curtis, a BAG jewelry designer and board member. “So we’re focusing on more affordable, approachable — and fun — pieces. The kind of work that makes people smile.
“In this all-member, all-media show, we’ve invited the artists to work outside the media that they’re used to,” Curtis explains. “A potter might try painting. Or a jeweler might try sculpture. It’ll be exciting to see what everyone comes up with.”
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; call 802-247-4956, or go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org. BAG is located at at 7 Center St.
