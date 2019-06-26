Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Philharmonic and fireworks
MIDDLEBURY – The Henry Sheldon Museum invites you to celebrate Independence Day at its pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, on the Middlebury College athletic fields, nestled between and with views of the Adirondack and Green Mountains.
There is plenty of free parking adjacent to the fields. The grounds open at 5:30 for picnics. A spectacular fireworks display begins at dusk. Should the weather interfere, the concert is held in the adjacent Kenyon Arena of Middlebury College’s Peterson Family Athletic Complex. Fireworks are rain or shine.
The concert will feature contemporary music, light classics, Broadway and film favorites to appeal to all ages and musical tastes. Selections will include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” and songs from “Mary Poppins.” The Philharmonic is led by Lou Kosma, and the guest soloist is jazz vocalist Holli Ross.
The event is the Sheldon Museum’s biggest annual fundraiser. All net proceeds go toward funding the Museum’s youth education programs.
Tickets are $30, $10 for ages 12-18 (under 12 free); call 802-388-2117, or go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
‘Exactitude’
RUTLAND –The opening reception for “Exactitude,” featuring work by Christian Aaron Mendoza, a New York City-based artist from Nicaragua, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at The Alley Gallery on Center Street. The gallery will host an artist talk the following evening, Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m.
Curated by Alison C. Wallis, this exhibition is a collection of Mendoza’s works that gives a lifetime snap shot of his evolution, with work spanning from 2000 to 2019. Through his formative years in a war-torn Nicaragua, to the rough and raw city life of New York through his teens and into his present era of transcendental imagery, Mendoza was a groundbreaker true to his path. This exhibition includes works on paper, canvas and wood, all mixed media.
Hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday; call 802-299-7511, or email vtalleygallery@gmail.com.
Indianapolis Quartet
MANCHESTER – Taconic Music’s Festival Concert II, at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Riley Center at Burr & Burton Academy, features Italian pianist and Van Cliburn Competition top-prize-winner Davide Cabassi; Ariel Rudiakov, viola; Tom Landschoot, cello and The Indianapolis Quartet (Zachary DePue and Joana Genova, violins; Michael Isaac Strauss, viola; Austin Huntington, cello).
The concert opens with Beethoven’s String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18 no. 4; followed by Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, “Pathétique.” After intermission, the quartet will join forces with Rudiakov and Landschoot to perform Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D minor, “Souvenir de Florence,” which has been described as one of the composer’s “most inspired chamber works in any form” (Chris Garelick, Bachtrack).
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students and kids; go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Summer carillon series
MIDDLEBURY – The sounds of ringing bells will fill the air again this summer, as the 34th annual Middlebury College Carillon Series treats audiences to free performances in and around Mead Memorial Chapel. Each year, musicians from around the world come to Middlebury to perform in the Chapel’s tower, high above the campus. All of the concerts are free and open to the public, and can be enjoyed on the steps of Mead Chapel or on the surrounding lawns.
The 2019 Carillon Series schedule:
- Friday, July 5: Sergei Gratchev, City Carillonneur, Hulst, Netherlands:, 6 p.m.
- Friday, July 11: Tatiana Lukyanova, carillonneur, Congregational Church, New Britain, Conn., 6 p.m.
- Friday, July 19: George Matthew Jr., carillonneur, Middlebury College and Norwich University, 6 p.m.
- Friday, July 26: Ellen Dickinson, carillonneur for Trinity College Hartford, and Yale University, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 2: Elena Sadina, instructor, Royal Carillon School, Mechelen, Belgium, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 9: Austin Ferguson, carillonneur, Plummer Carillon, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., 6 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 16: George Matthew Jr., carillonneur, Middlebury College and Norwich University, 3 p.m. (Note special time to precede Language Schools Commencement.)
All performances take place at Mead Memorial Chapel, located on the campus of Middlebury College at 75 Hepburn Road. For information, call 802-443-3168, or go online to https:// go.middlebury.edu/carillon.
Artist Andrew Frost
RUTLAND – “Like Driving on an Ancient Road” will be on display at the Castleton University Bank Gallery through Aug. 10. The exhibition showcases the work of Burlington-based photographer Andrew Frost.
“Like Driving on an Ancient Road” is a collection of work from several different series, spanning a decade. Themes of his work include the exploration of the concept of place, whether it be coming back to Vermont, where his family has lived for more than 200 years, or longing for a connection after feeling like he was from nowhere and everywhere. Frost’s photographs ask viewers to question how they reconcile the idea of a place with the reality of living there.
Hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; call 802-282-2396, or go online to www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. The gallery is located at 104 Merchants Row.
Outdoor sculpture
NORTH BENNINGTON – The 22nd annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show will be hosting an opening party, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, rain or shine, at the Vermont Arts Exchange campus, 48 Main St.
There will be a toast to the sculptors and opening remarks at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served. A guided tour will follow with opportunities to meet the artists and learn about their sculptures. The opening will also feature live music by The Ransom Notes. Additionally, The Train Depot Gallery will be open featuring paintings by Walter Dunnington and glass sculpture by Michael Scupholm.
The outdoor show will remain on view to the public, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the summer and fall, concluding Nov. 3. NBOSS is one of the area’s longest-running consecutive outdoor sculpture exhibitions. The 22nd anniversary show features over 40 internationally recognized and emerging artists from the surrounding area.
For more information, go online to www.nbossvt.org.
Theater auditions
BRATTLEBORO – Vermont Theatre Company will hold auditions for next fall’s production of John van Druten’s romantic comedy “Bell, Book, and Candle.” The auditions will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Brattleboro Union High School auditorium, 130 Fairground Road. (Enter through the front of the auditorium). Actors will be asked to read from the script.
Performance dates will be the first two weekends in November and rehearsals will begin in September, with a possible read-through earlier if it can be arranged around vacation schedules. Rehearsals will be three nights per week, dates to be determined based on the availability of the actors
The play concerns a modern witch who casts a spell to make her old enemy’s fiancé fall in love with her (the witch). By the time the victim of her spell finds out what has happened, the witch has fallen in love with him.
There are five roles, the two romantic leads and three supporting characters. Age is somewhat flexible, but of the supporting characters, two (one male and one female) are older than the leads and one (written for a man but could be played by a woman) is younger. There is also a role for a cat, so if anyone has a cat who might be suitable, please contact the director.
If you have questions, or are unable to make the scheduled audition dates, call director Robert Wellington, 603-357-4491 or email at rewfrog@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.