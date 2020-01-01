Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Heath Quartet returns
MIDDLEBURY – In May 2013, the Heath Quartet — violinists Oliver Heath and Sara Wolstenholme, violist Gary Pomeroy, and cellist Christopher Murray — became the first ensemble in 15 years to win the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artists Award. In 2016 their recording of Sir Michael Tippett’s string quartets received widespread acclaim and won the Gramophone Chamber Disk of the Year. And just this past year, the Heath was included as one of the Top 10 String Quartets in a Gramophone list of “some of the greatest recordings available.”
In celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birth year, the Heath Quartet is presenting his entire string quartet cycle over the course of six concerts at Middlebury College this season. The Performing Arts Series open the quartet’s second weeklong residency of the season with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Music professor Larry Hamberlin will offer a free pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.
This special New Year’s treat will feature Beethoven’s first string quartet composition, Quartet no. 3 in D major, Op. 18; his last; Quartet no. 16 in F major Op. 135; and the first “Razumovsky” Quartet, No. 7 in F major, Op. 59.
Then the Heath Quartet will participate in a full week of master classes and coaching sessions with students on campus and in the community, before closing their winter stay with a second concert, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, featuring Quartet No. 4 in C minor, Op. 18; Quartet No. 12 in E-flat major, Op. 127; and the third “Razumovsky” Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59. A cash bar and light refreshments will be available before this concert and during intermission.
The Jan. 11 concert is free, and no tickets are required; tickets for the Jan. 17 concert are $22, $10 for youth; 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Heath at the BMC
BRATTLEBORO, VT – The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series continues with the Heath Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the BMC.
The program features three monumental string quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven. As the quartet looks forward to its upcoming residency at Middlebury College, the artists recently performed a five-concert series at Wigmore Hall in London featuring Jörg Widmann’s quartets, presented a complete Beethoven quartet cycle at Kilkenny Festival in Ireland, and made their debuts at the Musée d’Orsay and Louvre Auditorium in Paris.
Tickets are $20, $40 preferred seating; go online to www.bmcvt.org.
Christine Malcolm Band
BRANDON – Brandon Music launches 2020 with the Christine Malcolm Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. This highly acclaimed Vermont band will be performing a special blend of rich original country, folk and blues with a high note of rock.
Malcolm is a northern Vermont songwriter transplanted from balmy southern Vermont. Her writing is influenced by artists like Lori McKenna, Chris Stapleton and Joni Mitchell. Her 2015 album, “Crickets, Coyotes and the Big Yellow Moon,” won the Times Argus Tammy Award for Best Country Recording of the Year, and Seven Days said, “Malcolm proves to be a genuine talent.”
Malcolm is joined by three gifted Vermont musicians — Jess Zehngut, providing a melodic lead on fiddle; Rudy Dauth, strings player extraordinaire on guitar; and Peter Riley, holding it down on bass.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Owen Nied in concert
BELLOWS FALLS — After his energetic August set that ranged from smoldering to blazing ignited the audience, multi-instrumentalist Owen Nied returns as the main event to the Stage 33 Live listening room at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
Nied’s original music careens from edgy pop to jazz to blues, rock and hip-hop. In addition to playing solo, Owen fronts the guitar-and-horn-driven indie trio The Onlys; plays lead guitar in the jazz-grass band Cats in the Limelight; and is half of the UK-based indie-jazz duo Spooky Tricycle.
“You played the hell out of that thing. What was your name again?” said Loudon Wainwright III, singer, songwriter, comedian.
Admission is by donation ($5 suggested) at the door; go online to http://stage33live.com. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge St.
Katie Trautz’ ‘Passage’
RIPTON – Katie Trautz’s 2019 album “Passage” will be celebrated with a CD release show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 4, at the Ripton Coffee House. An open mic begins the night, followed by the main act.
Trautz’s new album is a collection of original music written over the past decade, with echoes of honky-tonk, Appalachian music, and modern Americana that give the album an eclectic and creative sound. The decision to create an album that reflects the complicated passage between childhood and adulthood was a deliberate one, closing a chapter of songwriting, and turning a new page of creativity. Trautz is joined by Mike Roberts (electric guitar), Julia Wayne (harmonies) and Tyler Bolles (bass) for the Ripton Coffeehouse show.
Admission is $10-$15, $3 for 12 and younger, at the door; go online to www.rcch.org. “Passage” can be found on iTunes, amazon.com, CDBaby, and at www.katietrautz.com.
Synthfest Series
BELLOWS FALLS – There will be an electronic music performance series celebrating synthesizers, circuit-bending, and sound manipulation on the second Saturdays of January through April at Stage 33 Live.
Each session hosts up to five acts for individual performances, followed by a collective improvisation. Players will be in the center of the room, with the audience in the round. The music is expected to range from cinematic and lush to computer-esque and urgent.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 14, and April 11, at Stage 33 Live. Performers at the January session include Infinite Is, Tiny Little Ghosts, Five Before Chaos, Cyrus, and tOOthpAAt.
Admission is by donation ($5 suggested) at the door; go online to http://stage33live.com.
Christine Ohlman in concert
PUTNEY – Next Stage Arts Project will bring Saturday Night Live’s Christine Ohlman with her rockin’ band Rebel Montez back for an all-out rock n’ soul concert/dance party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill.
Known as “The Beehive Queen” for her mile-high hairdo, Ohlman is the current, longtime vocalist with the Saturday Night Live Band. Voted number seven on Alternate Roots’ list of top 30 female vocalists, this queen of blue-eyed rock n’ soul grew up loving equally the sweetness of a Memphis horn line and the raunch of an electric guitar riff, whether played by Muddy Waters, Keith Richards, or Pop Staples. Ohlman teased her blonde hair into a beehive in honor of Ronnie Spector and never looked back, picking up a guitar and forging a career as a songwriter in the process.
“I’ve come here tonight to set your souls on fire,” she’ll tell an audience. And she will.
Tickets are $22, $18 in advance; call 802-451-0053, email info@nextstagearts.org, or go online to www.nextstagearts.org.
Dorset Players
DORSET – A meeting for interested directors for The Dorset Players 17th annual One-Act Festival will be held at the Dorset Playhouse at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8. Both seasoned and first-time directors are invited to attend the meeting and submit play proposals to one-act producer Lynne Worth. The festival will be presented April 3-5.
This is an opportunity for first-time directors to try their hand at directing without making the commitment to a major production. In addition, people interested in working as assistant directors or learning the functions behind the scenes are invited to attend the meeting. The festival will consist of a mix of short plays, both comedy and drama, each with a duration of 10 to 25 minutes.
For additional information or to submit a script in advance, please e-mail dorsetplayersvt@gmail.com.
