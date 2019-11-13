Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Hungrytown folk
RUTLAND – The folk duo Hungrytown is appearing in concert at the Rutland Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov 23. This will be a coffeehouse-style concert with some table seating and refreshments available for purchase. Doors will open at 6:15.
After more than a decade of worldwide touring and three album releases, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson — otherwise known as the folk duo Hungrytown — have earned a reputation for the quality and authenticity of their songwriting: “It’s great to hear an act eschew sentimentality in favor of honesty and to prove that you don’t have to go raiding the memory of others to find the stuff that really good songs are made of,” wrote Jedd Beaudoin of Popmatters.
Tickets $15, $12 in advance at https://802tix.com. For information, go online to www.hungrytown.net.
Brand new musical
MIDDLEBURY – Town Hall Theater is inviting the public to be part of the development of a new musical. “Showing Up” was written by local writers-actors Miranda Ferris Jones and Vanessa Dunleavy, with orchestration by Simon Broucke. The workshop will be directed by Douglas Anderson, with a first draft presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and the world premiere at Town Hall Theater March 20-22.
Growing up in small-town Vermont, Jones and Dunleavy starred in high school musicals and dreamed of making it to Broadway. Life took them through New York stages, success and disappointment, the loss of old dreams and the creation of new ones. Now they’re returning to their hometown to work with Doug Anderson, artistic director of Town Hall Theater, on a new musical that tells their story.
“Showing Up” is funny, tuneful and topical. “The moment I heard some of the songs I knew that this musical has real potential,” said Anderson, “and I had to be part of it.” Jones and Dunleavy will perform with a live band, under the direction of Simon Broucke.
Tickets are $14; call 802-382-9222, or go online to https://townhalltheater.org.
Moose Crossing
BRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome Brandon-based jazz trio Moose Crossing for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Zak Hampton, founding member, brings together an eclectic group of talented musicians from across the region, fronting the band on tenor sax and the occasional vocal tune. Moose Crossing has brought high-energy jazz, fused with popular funk, rock and blues music to the New England music scene for 10 years. Hampton is joined by Jore Plotts on bass and Adam Schini on organ and keyboard. They perform youthful takes on the classics from Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra to Miles Davis and John Coltrane, together with original jazz and more contemporary takes on tunes from The Doors, Bruno Mars and The Beatles, thus promising something for all music lovers.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
‘One Flea Spare’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury College Department of Theatre and Dance will present “One Flea Spare” directed by Cláudio Medeiros, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23 in Wright Memorial Theatre. The Friday performance will be followed by a Q&A with the director and company members.
The year is 1665. The setting is London, a city in the throes of the devastation caused by the bubonic plague. Mr. and Mrs. Snelgrave await the remaining three days of their 28-day quarantine. In the middle of the night two strangers enter what they believe is an empty home: a rough-spoken sailor and a mysteriously intuitive 12-year-old girl. From now on, imprisoned within the claustrophobic walls of their confinement, the Snelgraves and their guests must negotiate an intimacy that is as unexpected as it is dangerous. While outside the plague wreaks havoc, inside the central conflict is one of class and bodies. Who is master and who is servant when social barriers crumble? Which bodies are in danger? Who desires whom?
Tickets are $15; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to http://go.middlebury.edu/arts. Wright Memorial Theatre is located at 96 Chateau Road.
Taconic for families
MANCHESTER – Taconic Music will present two events featuring Strings for Kids students of Deanna Baasch, Joana Genova, François Sécordel, Vesela French, Ariel Rudiakov and Jared Shapiro, and the Taconic Junior Ensemble, directed by Karen Svirsky.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, the Manchester Community Library will host a “Super Saturday” program in the Children’s Barn. Selected violin, viola and cello students and teachers will perform short pieces and offer a playful, kid-friendly demonstration of the instruments. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, all students will present their fall recital in Zion Episcopal Church.
Both events are free and open to the public; go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Childsplay fiddles
BRATTLEBORO – Led by fiddler and luthier Bob Childs, Childsplay is heading on tour for one final time and will be making a special stop at the Latchis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The farewell tour will feature music from the group’s seven albums and will include surprise guests that have been part of Childsplay during its 32-year run.
With more than 30 years of performances under their belt, Childsplay has introduced thousands to the delights of traditional Irish, French-Canadian, Cape Breton, Bluegrass, Appalachian and Scandinavian fiddle music, as well as jazz, swing and classical music.
Tickets are $18-$40; go online to www.childsplay.org.
Vermont poets
MIDDLEBURY – Sydney Lea, poet, writer, former Vermont Poet Laureate and Pulitzer finalist, will read from and discuss his new collection of poetry, “Here,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Vermont Book Shop. He will be joined by fellow poet, Middlebury College educator Karin Gottshall.
In “Here,” his 13th book of poetry, Lea gives voice to the deep connection between human life and the natural world, as well as their fragility and transience. “Let’s chant it throughout the year,” Lea writes, “like so much birdsong: we’re here we’re here we’re here.”
Gottshall’s latest collection, “The River Won’t Hold You,” explores loneliness and loss with quiet insistence. Poetic structure and the music of language offer a seductive repository for memory, philosophy and pain.
Admission is free; call 802-388-2061, or go online to www.vermontbookshop.com.
Theater auditions
DORSET – Auditions for the Dorset Players’ production of Ernest Thompson’s comedy-drama, “On Golden Pond,” will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Dorset Playhouse. “On Golden Pond” tells the witty and touching story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. Performances are March 6-15.
Director Richard Grip will be casting six roles: Norman, a witty, elderly curmudgeon; his sprightly wife, Ethel, 10 years younger; daughter Chelsea, mid-40s; her fiancé, Billy Ray, mid-40s; his teen son, Billy Ray Jr., about 13-14; and Charlie Martin, the local delivery-by-boat mailman, also mid-40s.
Audition scripts are available in the Dorset Playhouse office, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, weekdays 10 to 2 p.m.
