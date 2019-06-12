Cooie’s Jazz Ensemble
BRANDON – At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Brandon Music welcomes back the Vermont singer, songwriter and guitarist Cooie DeFrancesco. Frequently enjoyed as a solo performer, this time DeFrancesco will be accompanied by her Jazz Ensemble, made up of veteran musicians Robert Gagnon (guitar), Andy Smith (bass) and Rob Zollman (drums).
DeFrancesco will perform some of the very best of 20th century jazz classics, including “All of Me,” “Cry Me A River,” “I’ll Be Seeing You.” “As Time Goes By,” “All the Things You Are,” “Dream a Little Dream Of Me,” and a special “Route 66.” So for those who love the jazz standards and enjoy listening to a beautiful, soulful voice reminiscent of Mama Cass or Mary Carpenter then this is the perfect concert.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Banjoist Tony Trischka
MIDDLEBURY – Town Hall Theater will present banjo master Tony Trischka at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. Now 70 years old, Trischka has over the past half-century garnered a reputation as one of the most influential figures in roots music.
“(I)n fiddle-and fret-conscious circles from Nashville to Groton, Mass.,” The New York Times wrote in 2006, “(Trischka) is known as the father of modern bluegrass.”
As a banjoist, Trischka set new standards for genre-bending virtuosity, inspiring legions of younger players, among them Béla Fleck. Through his tireless efforts as an educator and such divergent projects as his collaborations with his friend and fellow banjoist Steve Martin, he’s helped to elevate and transform his chosen instrument’s profile within American culture. His forthcoming album, “This Favored Land,” is a visionary exploration of Civil War history featuring an all-star cast.
Tickets are $20-$25 (plus fees); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
End of America
BELLOWS FALLS – Philadelphia-based acoustic folk-Americana trio The End of America plays a record-release show at Stage 33 Live at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)
James Downes, Trevor Leonard and Brendon Thomas made their debut as The End Of America at the 2016 Philadelphia Folk Festival and were voted Favorite New Artist. In 2017 the band won the Emerging Artist Showcase at Falcon Ridge Folk Fest, returning the next year as the Most Wanted Band. Since then they’ve performed at festivals, theaters, and clubs east to west, sharing stages with artists like Graham Nash, Old Crow Medicine Show, Gary Louris, and Simone Felice.
Advance tickets are bundled with a vinyl copy of the new 7-inch single by The End Of America.
Admission is $15 (all proceeds go to the band) prepaid tickets are available online at http://stage33live.com.
‘Cellos in Bellows’
BELLOWS FALLS – Stone Church Arts presents “Cellos in Bellows,” three public concerts celebrating the cello in pop, jazz, rock, and folk settings. The concerts take place in the Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St, with its historic architecture and warm, vibrant acoustics. All concerts begin at 7:30 pm.
Saturday, June 15, features Stone Church Arts Music Director Eugene Friesen teaming up with jazz vocalist and pianist Peter Eldridge. Eldridge is a longtime member of New York Voices, a globetrotting jazz vocal quartet. Cellist Eugene Friesen has collected four Grammy Awards for his recordings with the Paul Winter Consort and, with Peter Eldridge, will be performing a program of original songs and instrumentals.
On Tuesday, June 18, two modern cellists will take the stage. Malcolm Parson is a multi-faceted cellist from Atlanta, Georgia steeped in blues, jazz, classical and folk music. Also featured will be singer-songwriter-cellist Trevor Exter. With a voice like Sting, and a cello technique that channels pop and rock, New York City-based Exter sings and plays original songs and covers.
Third on the program will be excerpts from Friesen’s solo show, “The Beauty We Love.” Inspired by nature as well as climate change, Friesen will premiere several new compositions on cello and electric cello using electronics and live looping.
“1200 Horsehairs — A Band of Cellos” will present their inventive repertoire for four cellos on Wednesday, June 19. Comprised of four cello virtuosi from the Northampton area, 1200 Horsehairs has developed an avid fan base with their rocking and songful arrangements and originals.
Also featured on June 19 will be selected participants of Friesen’s “Creative Cello Workshop” running concurrently with “Cellos in Bellows.”
For tickets and information, call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org/cellos-in-bellows.
Yellow Barn
PUTNEY – This month Yellow Barn’s Young Artists Program brings together 32 outstanding young instrumentalists and composers from across the United States and abroad for a rigorous and exciting chamber music program that includes four public performances June 17, 19, 27 and 28. All performances start at 8 p.m. in the Big Barn, located on Main Street.
On June 9 students and faculty arrived at the Greenwood School campus, their home-away-from-home for the next three weeks. The program provides students, ages 15 to 20, with a challenging and supportive learning environment. Coaching sessions, private lessons, master classes, theory workshops, rehearsal and practice time make up students’ daily schedules. Composers are completely integrated into the program, working with faculty and collaborating with instrumentalists to bring their work to life in performance.
During the Young Artists Program, each composer premieres two new works. Other repertoire this summer includes works by Bartok, Beethoven, Brahms, Fauré, Mozart, Ravel, Schubert, Schumann and living composers Alexander Goehr and Toru Takemitsu.
Tickets are $10, $7 for seniors, $5 for students; call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org.
Annie & the Hedonists
FAIR HAVEN – Back for their second appearance for Concerts in the Park, Annie and the Hedonists will be performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20. This group advertises its style as acoustic blues, vintage jazz, swing and folk roots Americana. Annie Rosen takes lead vocal, with Jonny Rosen on guitar and vocals. Peter Davis, also on vocals, plays the clarinet, piano and tenor guitar. Don Young is on bass and vocals.
Admission is free. For more information or to find out the location in case of inclement weather, call 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
Artist Ingrid Tremblay
WEST RUTLAND – The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center hosts artist in residence Ingrid Tremblay for the month of June. From Montreal, the sculptor creates abstract forms in a variety of materials to “extend existing experiences while generating new ones.” Tremblay will present an artist talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. (For information about the artist, visit www.ingridtremblay.com.)
Admission is free; call 802-438-2097, or go online to www.carvingstudio.org.
