Black prideWHITE RIVER JUNCTION — JAG Productions and Pride Center of Vermont will close out Vermont’s Pride week with “Out Here,” a live-stream showcase of regional BIPOC LGBTQ+ artists at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
JAG and Pride Center of Vermont will highlight BIPOC LGBTQ+ musicians, actors and storytellers in order to respect, uplift, and celebrate the hyper-marginalized voices in society. According to tracking done by the Human Rights Campaign, 27 transgender or gender nonconforming people were fatally shot, stabbed or killed by violent means in 2019 91% were Black women and 81% were under 30 years of age. So far in 2020, 26 transgender or gender nonconforming people have been violently killed.
Of the increased violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people, JAG Productions Founder and Producing Artistic Director Jarvis Green said, “I’m sad and disgusted by the amount of Black trans folks that are murdered and go missing day after day. Putting on this event to support the work of G.L.I.T.S. is the least we can do.”
“Out Here“ will feature artists such as Golden Mystique, Carlton Bell, Jadah Bearden, William Bellamy, Carlos Polanco, among a myriad of other talented BIPOC LGBTQ+ performers.
Suggested donation is $10 and all proceeds raised will go to GLITS (Gays and Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society) the mission of which is to “advocate and educate to ensure health, wellness, and inclusion of transgender people; go online to www.jagproductionsvt.com or www.pridecentervt.org for more information.
Taconic MusicMANCHESTER — Taconic Music and Southern Vermont Arts Center invite the public to a concert of delightful duos and a day at the museum. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, violinists Joana Genova and Heather Braun will perform outdoors on the porch of Yester House, with socially distanced lawn seating for concertgoers provided by SVAC and a rain contingency of holding the concert in the spacious galleries.
Seating is limited to 30 and both masks and reservations for the free performance are required. Reservations, which can be made online via Taconic Music’s website, will also confer “Member for a Day” standing at the SVAC.
Genova and Braun have been performing chamber music together since 2005 and have presented duo recitals at the SVAC, Williams College, University of Indianapolis, and numerous venues throughout New England. Their repertoire includes classical compositions by Bach, Mozart, Prokofiev, Ysaÿe, Moszkowski, Shostakovich and Sarasate, new works by Stephen Dankner, Atar Arad and John Berners, as well as fiddle tunes by Mark O’Connor, and jazz and tango arrangements.
Go online www.taconicmusic.org for tickets or information.
Pandemic operaBRANDON — As Vermont continues on the decline of infection rates of COVID-19, Barn Opera, follow the governor’s guidelines, will provide an opportunity — in two locations — to experience live performance this fall, in Brandon and Williston. Brandon’s opera company will offer an evening of arias, duets, and scenes from opera and musical theater, as a love letter from your favorite Barn Opera artists, to its Vermont audience. The repertoire will span centuries from Mozart to Gounod, Rossini to Puccini, with recognizable tunes and virtuosic vocalism.
The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in the Isham Family Farm barn in Williston. The spacious barn accommodates more than 200 in normal circumstances, but as we will follow all Gov. Scott’s guidelines for reopening, tickets for this event will be limited to 75 patrons, and will have socially distant chair placement throughout the barn.
The second performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in Brandon, less than 2 miles from the new Barn Opera House, at Estabrook Park at the northern gateway to Brandon. This performance will be held outdoors in a socially distant manner and will welcome 150 people to this concert with marked off 10-foot squares to enjoy a picnic dinner while listening.
Facial coverings are non-negotiable for both artist and audience, and disposable masks and hand sanitizer stations will be provided at the entrance to both venues as well as clear pedestrian traffic patterns. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Go online to www.barnopera.com for tickets or information.
OCM going virtualMIDDLEBURY — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Opera Company of Middlebury has suspended its fall production of “Candide,” opting instead for a new online production. For the health and wellbeing of all concerned, OCM has rescheduled its live production of “Candide” for Fall 2021.
Instead, OCM will premiere a short opera this November that speaks to our current conversation about race in America. Written by composer Michael Ching, “Completing the Picture” uses the story of Chinese workers who completed the transcontinental railroad to explore questions of immigration, exclusion and who gets their rightful place in history. Douglas Anderson is adapting the 10-minute work into a rich video experience, featuring favorite singers from past OCM productions. “Completing the Picture” will be available through OCM’s website.
Go online to www.ocmvermont.org for more information, call 802-388-7432.
Fall dance classes
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Dance Alliance is offering program for the public: “Resilient Dancing,” an online class series this fall. This 11-artist class series will feature dance teachers from diverse backgrounds and styles of dance. All classes are open-level and drop-in friendly. There are scholarships and work study options for payment, as well as group rates for senior centers, clubs, families, etc.
Go online to vermontdance.org for information.
Talk musicPUTNEY — Yellow Barn’s 2020 Summer Concert Streams will be the focus of a nine-week series of conversations moderated by Artistic Director Seth Knopp, with Yellow Barn musicians from the performances. Conversations will take place on 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. through Oct. 27.
“Patio noise at Yellow Barn is a phenomenon! The joyful cacophony of conversation that fills the Big Barn patio at each concert is as difficult to interrupt as an Ives symphony,” says Knopp. “In these conversations, we will talk about each of this past summer’s programs, delving deeply into the music and its performance, and with some special emphasis on what we can learn making music under the restrictions we are all facing.”
Conversations will take place by Zoom, and the “room” will be open via Yellow Barn’s homepage. Those participating are invited to share insights and questions in advance by sending them in advance, or by using the Zoom “chat” option.
Go online to www.yellowbarn.org for more information, or call 802-387-6637.
Artist Rick HearnSPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is presenting a new show of works by Rick
Hearn, “Adventures in Pareidolia,” an imaginary land wherein faces are there and hidden, through Oct. 21.
Pareidolia is how the mind will naturally look for and find faces in random shapes and patterns. It is an imaginary land hidden behind the whisper woods of the north in the recesses of the mind. Patterns are found in everything from the bark on a tree, lichens, spirals of nature from fingerprints to shells and the universe — finding intricate detail and dancing with it.
Hearn has been drawing for 55 years. As a young teen he worked for Phillip Grausman and later William Talbot. He attended The Gunn School, Wykeham Rise School and the Maryland Institute College of Art. He has painted with High Street Painters for eight years.
For more information, go online to www.galleryvault.org The Gallery at the Vault is located at 68 Main St.
