Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “ARTE at AR,” through Jan. 16, featuring Vermont painters Juliana Cassino Fechter, Charles Ryerson and Gabriel Tempesta, Alimentari Roscini Market, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Rock Solid XX, through Oct. 30, annual stone sculpture exhibit, since 2000, showcases stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists, Main Gallery; “Ravel: Patterns of Thought and Connection,” by Autumn Tomlinson, Second Floor Gallery; “Faltering Towards Nirvana,” exploration in oil and wax by Larry Bowling, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30-minute private visit.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Carol Keiser, through Oct. 31, “Out and About: Three Miles from Home,” Represented Artist Spotlight; “A World Suspended in Color,” through Nov. 14, third annual fine art glass show, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: NBOSS at the Museum, through Nov. 1, part of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show; People’s Choice Exhibit, through Nov. 3, works from the museum’s collection; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: John Snell, through October, “The Amazing World,” photographs by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100. To see the exhibit, go online to at stilllearningtosee.com
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” Oct. 24-Feb. 14, New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting; “Andy Yoder: Overboard,” Oct. 24-March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” Oct. 24-Feb. 14, tintype photographs of women; “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” Oct. 24-March 6, work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” Oct. 24-March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen; “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail,” Oct. 24-Feb. 14, drawings for a map by Cynthia Parker-Houghton, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Opening reception, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Vermont Center for Photography: 2020 Annual Members Exhibition, through Dec. 20, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Unprecedented?” Oct. 23-Jan. 30, explores the cultural impact of 2029 since the pandemic; “Clay Mohrman: Radiant Thought,” Oct. 23-Jan. 30, Vermont artist creates an installation in response to emotional processing and anxiety, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Reckonings: Fleming,” through Nov. 21, staff reflect on the collection and our current moment; “Intervention,” ongoing, toward an anti-racist, anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist African and Ancient Egyptian Gallery, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald,” through Oct. 25, objects, monotype prints, and site-specific installations that promote both simple and profound acts of repair, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “A Critical Balance,” through Nov. 22, eight New England exhibit paintings of a selection of species that are listed as endangered, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Borders: Illusions that Constrain Us,” through Oct. 31, 33 artists, photographers and poets speak to: “What borders do birds encounter?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Let Us Introduce You,” through Nov. 8, five established New England Artists who are new to the gallery: Charlie Hunter, Daryl Storrs, Karen Bruson, Jacob Aguiar and Mary Schwartz; “Land and Light and Light and Air,” through Nov. 8, featuring 60 artists; “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more in a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: “The Parallax View of Pearl Street from the Red Mill Gallery,” through Nov. 4, installation by Gibson + Recoder, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org To schedule a viewing, email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Charles Platt, Oct. 23-Nov. 27, “A Commemorative Retrospective,” work by member of the Cornish Art Colony; Derek Bell, through Oct. 23, “Perfect Poultry” by West Windsor artist, AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: 2020 All-Member Exhibition, through Jan. 31, art reflecting the theme of hope, Yester House; Women Take Wilson Exhibitions, through Nov. 1, photographer Adrien Broom and artists Patty Hudak and Chalice Mitchell, Wilson Museum; 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, new sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs and Kate Pond, and more, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 40, through Nov. 1, new work by member artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “The Preparatory Sketches of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through Dec. 24, some of the finest oil studies in the T.W. Wood Gallery’s collection, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org Call for viewing information.
Montpelier City Hall: “Thomas Waterman Wood: A Master Printmaker,” through Dec. 24, etchings from the T.W. Wood Gallery, City Hall Showcases, 39 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-9502, www.montpelier-vt.org
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid-20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: 125th Anniversary Celebration, through Dec. 24, “Thomas Waterman Wood and the Landscape,” Nuquist Gallery; “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Curator Phillip Robertson is offering guided tours. Reserve your spot online for: Nov. 14 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and Dec. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Limit of eight guests per gallery tour.
Morrisville
River Arts: Seb Sweatman, through Nov. 6, “As it Happens,” solo show of large abstract paintings, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Painters Choose Painters,” through Nov. 22, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Watercolor Society, through Oct. 30, annual Fall Awards Show; Alexis Kyriak, through Oct. 30, Featured Member Artist, and juried member artists, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Sharon Kenney Biddle, through Nov. 21, “About What Remains,” paintings, assemblage and handmade books by Danville art teacher, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Stowe
571 Projects: Dorothy Simpson Krause, through Oct. 30, “Past Perfect/Future Tense,” mixed media works, 56 Park St. Stowe, (802) 881-0418, www.571projects.com
Helen Day Art Center: “Donna Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Dec. 31, 45 photographs over the last 40 years documenting the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the ’80s and ’90s, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com
