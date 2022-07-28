Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s legendary duet album turned 50 this year, and it’s still an R&B classic. “Roberta Flack Featuring Donny Hathaway” included timeless songs, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Be Real Black for Me,” and the ballad perfect for our time that transcends time, race and orientation, “Where Is the Love?”
“When I was little, my mom had their duet album, so I had heard them even before I knew who they were,” explains Broadway actor-singer Ken Robinson.
“What attracts me to them is their timelessness,” he said. “The songs they wrote and recorded years ago still hold today. They had a great musicianship — they were really musicians first, of the highest level.
“And their love of themselves and their people,” Robinson said. “That draws me to them, for sure.”
Robinson and his wife, Cristina Acosta Robinson, star in “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway,” presented by the Dorset Theatre Festival from July 27 through Aug. 7 at the Dorset Playhouse.
“Back Together Again” premiered March 30 and ran through April 16 at the Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell, Massachusetts, starring the Robinsons. They were invited by Courtney Dale, the theater’s artistic director, to create the program.
“She reached out to us about doing it because she wanted to do a kind of concert to bring back her audiences to the theater (after the COVID hiatus),” Cristina said from their Connecticut home.
“It was perfect because we’re such fans, especially Ken who is such a big fan of Donny Hathaway,” Cristina said. “We were just so excited. She had no idea that Ken had already written a show about Donny Hathaway.
“And (DTF Artistic Director) Dina (Janis) said ‘We’d love for you to do it here in Vermont.’”
Flack and Hathaway met while music students at Howard University. Flack was one of the youngest students ever to enroll there, having entered to study piano at 15. Hathaway played in a jazz trio while there but left to accept job offers in the music industry before graduating. While Flack slowly built up a reputation performing in clubs in Washington, D.C., Hathaway worked for Curtis Mayfield’s Curtom Records in Chicago, writing, arranging, producing and playing on songs for artists like Mayfield, the Staple Singers and Aretha Franklin.
“They do it all, and they do it all as experts,” Ken said. “They both played the piano expertly, and they both sang expertly, as well as wrote expertly. Those things in one artist certainly made them different. And when your music stands the test of time and be covered by dozens of artists long after they’ve died or retired, I think it says a lot to the quality of your work.”
Their classical training paid off in other styles.
“They sang it all — they sang folk, they sang gospel, they sang R&B and soul,” Ken said. “They were known for their pop hits, but their classical training allowed them to even sing country.”
Ken and Cristina also met in college, while studying at Yale School of Drama some 13 years ago.
“We got our MFAs in acting — we just happen to be able to sing,” Cristina said. “But we had classical training for actors.
“Each of us has sung our entire lives,” Ken said.
“Oh, my God, I love singing with my husband,” Cristina said. “It’s the best. It’s so easy because we know each other so well. We trust each other. I’m never nervous, because I think he’s awesome, and I know he has my back if I mess up.”
“She rarely does,” Ken said. “I’m the one usually messing up.”
This will be the couple’s first time in Vermont.
“We’ll be in Vermont for our 12th anniversary (on) July 29,” Ken said.
“We have a show that night,” Cristina said.
