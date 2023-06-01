Why “Fidelio”?
“Beethoven!” exclaims Opera Company of Middlebury Artistic Director Douglas Anderson.
“It’s an opera like nothing else,” adds OCM Music Director Filippo Ciabatti.
“The fact that it’s his only opera makes it a rare and wonderful thing,” Anderson said.
Opera Company of Middlebury will present Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” directed by Anderson and conducted by Ciabatti, June 2-10 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The production is fully staged with orchestra, sung in the original German with English supertitles. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4; 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 (cover performance with piano); 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8; and 2 pm. Saturday, June 10.
“‘Fidelio’ is — unfortunately — a very timely piece because it’s about political prisoners,” Anderson said between rehearsals Monday. “It’s actually based on a true story that happened during the French Revolution — it’s happening today in every country.”
Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” Op. 72 premiered in Vienna in 1805. The German libretto is by Joseph Sonnleithner, adapted from the French by Jean-Nicolas Bouilly, with work by others to reduce it from three acts to the current two.
The tale is of Florestan, an imprisoned revolutionary, and the untiring quest of his devoted wife Leonore to free him. She disguises herself as a man, Fidelio, to infiltrate the prison where Pizarro has been secretly holding him. But, at the beginning of the opera, Fidelio finds himself/herself dealing with the amorous advances of Marzelline, daughter of the jailer Rocco.
“It’s unusual in that it starts out, the overture aside, like a funny comic Mozartean opera — it could be straight out of ‘Abduction from the Seraglio,’” Ciabatti said. “And then it slowly goes into a completely different, darker, much more Romantic Beethoven direction.”
Anderson finds the idea of people who rise up and tell the truth being incarcerated and forgotten is particularly appropriate for our times. But rather than in the early 1800s when it was written, he is setting it in today’s troubled world.
“There’s a crisis for journalists today, so I see Florestan as a journalist,” Anderson said. “He dared to write what Pizarro was up to, he dared to write about the corruption, and so he finds himself forgotten in the basement.”
“I’m setting it in some sort of contemporary regime,” Anderson said. “I’m saying there was some sort of populist uprising, which threatened the powers that be. The populist uprising was routed, and they have them all in jail. In my reading, they had to find some jails because they had a lot of people to incarcerate. So, I’m placing this in an old factory which the regime has improvised as a place to throw them into and forget about them.”
But Beethoven’s music will stay the same, save for eliminating the optional second overture.
“There’s nothing like the vocal writing,” Ciabatti said. “The arias, both of Leonore and the famous aria of Florestan, they’re so challenging, and so different from any approach to vocal writing. Beethoven maybe wasn’t the greatest composer to write for voice in the traditional sense, he just went for a completely different sound.”
“It’s hard!” agrees tenor James Flora, who sings Florestan. “I had some trepidations because once you start you don’t stop. It’s all high, there are hardly any breaths anywhere. There are six orchestral numbers in the recitative!”
Flora, who is performing with OCM for the tenth time, recently appeared in the same role in a staged concert version with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.
“What I like about this opera compared to others is that there is nothing salacious,” Flora said. “He’s someone who did the right thing, paid the price for it, but stuck to his guns and came out on the other side. That kind of uprightness that we need to hear today.”
Soprano Rebecca Krynski Cox, the production’s Leonore who has recently been performing in Lucerne, feels somewhat differently about the vocal writing.
“It’s a gift,” Cox said. “People always say Beethoven didn’t write well for the voice, and that’s not untrue. However, my one big aria is incredibly well written. There are these very long lines, and scale-like passages up and down a huge, enormous two octaves, and leaps in there. It’s like a vocalise I would write for myself.”
And she loves her role as well.
“She is a very, very determined, very capable, passionate, committed woman,” Cox said. “Just her drive to do absolutely what it takes, the whole disguising herself as a man, nothing I would think of myself. It’s amazing for me as a performer to embody her in that way. I’ve never done a pant role before — they’re very rare for sopranos. So, it’s been really fun to play with a more masculine physicality.”
Because it’s Beethoven, and the music is almost symphonic, the orchestra is all-important.
“We have a little bit bigger string section than usual,” Ciabatti said. “The string parts in this opera are so substantial and difficult, and they have to sound. I think we have 4-4-3-3-1 (four first violins, four second, three violas, three cellos and bass), plus flute, oboe, clarinet — the two horns are very important — the trumpet and the tympani.”
Besides its timeliness, what was Anderson’s catalyst in choosing “Fidelio”?
“I happened on it like I do a lot of the things we do,” he said. “I see a really bad production — ‘Wait a minute, this music is stunning, the story could really work’ — I saw the production in Glyndebourne (the famed English opera festival) of all places where there was this screen between us and the actors — they were in prison, hard to see, hard to relate to, but it was some director’s ‘concept’ — Eurotrash!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.