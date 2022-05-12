Twentieth-century British composer Benjamin Britten is likely the greatest since Henry Purcell and his Serenade, Op. 31 for tenor, (French) horn and strings, is one of the masterpieces of the 20th century.
“Every time I open the score, there is new magic to be found,” explains Alastair Stout, Grace Congregational Church’s minister of music in Rutland since 2017.
“The funny thing about it is Britten saw it just as a fun piece that he worked on one summer, and it wasn’t really that important to him,” Stout said. “Perhaps that’s what’s wonderful about it: Even a piece that he didn’t feel was up to works like his War Requiem, is still absolutely stunning.
“That’s why he’s a great composer.”
Stout will lead a performance of Britten’s Serenade, with tenor Ryan Mangan, Ron Wold on horn and Grace Festival String Orchestra, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland.
Also on the program are Stout’s own Three Burns Songs, for choir, horn and strings, and Franz Schubert’s “Auf dem Strom” (1828) for tenor, horn and piano.
“Coming out of COVID, post Easter, I was looking for pieces that were full of hope and full of surprise and light — but at the same time, have that shadow, that darkness that we’ve been through, and I think this set of pieces works really, really well for that,” Stout said.
Britten’s Serenade, Op. 31, written in 1943 during World War II, is a song cycle featuring six poems ranging from a 15th-century anonymous writer to poets from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. Poets include Ben Johnson, Charles Cotton, William Blake, John Keats and Alfred, Lord Tennyson.
Surprisingly, Britten wrote the Serenade at the request of the legendary horn player Dennis Brain (1921-56) and it was premiered by tenor Peter Pears, Britten’s life partner, with Brain and Britten on piano.
“I’ve actually heard his recording (available on YouTube), and (Brain) achieves things that are actually impossible,” Stout said. “In the opening prologue, which is all played on the natural horn, he actually manages this note that is impossible to play. I’ve been talking to Ron, who is our outstanding horn player doing it here, and he says, ‘Yeah, it’s impossible.’”
“It’s almost beyond a (horn) concerto in that you’ve got the difficulty of a concerto, and the excellence and bravura of a concerto, and at the same time, you’ve got to realize you’re a type of companion to another soloist,” Stout said. “It’s almost like a double concerto.”
Stout has found Mangan and Wold ideal for the work.
“With the piano version, for the last three months or so, we have been meeting every other week, playing it through and talking about it,” Stout, who plays piano, said. “That collaboration between the three of us has been just so rewarding.”
“We’re looking forward to getting the strings together Sunday for rehearsal and putting across our interpretation of things,” Stout said.
The epilogue for solo horn is identical to the prologue but is played off stage.
“We have that wonderful off-stage room in the back of the church,” Stout said. “Wait until you hear it! The horn is of the dynamic and timbre that it really sails through the roof and across the building when you hear the epilogue.
“Even though it’s an exact replica of the prologue, it’s a completely different piece after having experienced all the songs. So there’s a sense of arrival and a sense of understanding.
“This Britten is incredibly rewarding and full of genius,” Stout said.
In fact, it was the Britten Serenade that inspired Stout to write his Three Burns Songs.
“I wanted to write a piece that was a partner piece for the Britten, for the choir, horn and strings, the same setup with the choir as soloists,” Stout said. “I wanted the choir to be part of this.”
A longtime fan of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, Stout chose to set “Red, Red Rose”; “Winter: A Dirge”; and “The Fall of the Leaf.”
“The Burns poems are very colorful, but they’re also very, very economic,” Stout said. “When I set music, I look for economy of text so there’s room for the music to actually speak itself, and to color and do its own thing alongside the text. With just three or four words, Burns describes so beautifully an environment or a scene; it allows the music then to speak up through the text and really complement it.”
“The Britten has been so inspirational in writing my pieces that it didn’t take long to write them,” Stout said. “I wrote them all in a couple of weeks, which is remarkably fast for me.”
Still, the best-known work on the program is Schubert’s “Auf dem Strom (On the River)” for tenor, horn and piano. Written by the German poet and music critic Ludwig Rellstab, the lyrics tell the story of a sad parting, of the yearning and loneliness that sets in as the narrator bids farewell to a loved one on shore, while his river journey carries him away towards the sea.
“That comes between the other two,” Stout said. “A kind of sorbet, it refreshes the palate between the two contemporary pieces. It has some amazing harmonies so I think it complements the rest of the program in a fresh way.”
For Stout, this is his mission.
“I want Grace Church to be known for this, we’re onto tackling tough but unusual repertoire.”
