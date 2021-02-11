William Thomas was as much a part of Rutland Town as Rutland Town was a part of him, friends and relatives said this week.
Thomas, who ran Thomas Dairy and served on the Select Board and School Board, died last week at the age of 89. He was widely remembered as a hard worker.
“Right out of high school, he was working for his father and delivering milk,” said Byron Hathaway, the town road commissioner. “He and his wife did all the book work out of their house for a long time.”
Lynette Gallipo, whose family owned the farm next to Thomas’, said he was a wonderful neighbor.
“Occasionally, cows would get through the fence, and we’d have to go out, and there’d be a rodeo,” she recalled with a laugh. “He was quite a gentleman and a businessman.”
As busy as they were kept running the dairy — which almost made it to the century mark before closing last year — the Thomas’ were highly active in the community. Hathaway remembered seeing Thomas and his wife at the Mill Village Chapel Wednesday night dinners, taking turns serving as Thomas smoked his White Owl cigars
Hathaway said his mother served on the School Board with Thomas.
“That was back when Rutland Town School was still up and coming,” Hathaway said. “It was a great school, well-run. That was before the supervisory unions were running the show and the School Board was a lot more hands on. Bill was a big part of that.”
Don Chioffi, who served on the Select Board with Thomas, said Thomas was part of a group “made of Rutland Town dirt” who knew the community inside and out.
“They knew the roads, they knew the people, they knew everything,” Chioffi said.
Chioffi said Thomas was the last of the people who were on the Select Board when he joined it in the 1970s.
“Bill was part of the old establishment,” he said. “Back in those days, the board and the town as a whole was very conservative. It had been run by Rutland Town farmers for a long time. ... It was around the building portions of the the town where the town was expanding rapidly. There were a lot of discussions on revenue-sharing and buying fire trucks.”
Chioffi said it was hard to recall any project or success to specifically credit to Thomas, but that Thomas’ opinions always carried weight.
“He was one of those guys that did a lot more thinking than he did talking,” Chioffi said. “That really kind of settled with me, especially in politics. ... When he did speak, you kind of wanted to listen to him.”
Richard Thomas, William Thomas’ nephew, said he learned a great deal from his uncle about how to present himself in business.
“He’d scold me if I needed it, but he was good at pointing things out without being too harsh,” Richard Thomas said. “He passed along a lot. Everyday things were the big things.”
Almost everyone who described William Thomas this week used the word “frugal.”
“He gained that from his father and mother and passed it on,” Richard Thomas said. “In order to run a dairy farm, a dairy business, we had to be frugal because there wasn’t much room not to be.”
He was, also, though, remembered as generous. Hathaway said he was always helping people.
“As far as a human being, you couldn’t ask for a better person than Bill,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.