The Vermont Symphony Orchestra addresses the moment in the latest edition of “Music for Days Like This,” its online program mixing the traditional with the unexpected. This month’s offering, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, pre-recorded at the Elley-Long Music Center, combines classical music and jazz, visual art and poetry by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists.
Reuben Jackson, host of Vermont Public Radio’s “Friday Night Jazz” and curator of the Smithsonian Institution’s Duke Ellington collection, serves as host and fellow poet alongside readings by U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove.
Two new commissions will receive their world premiere, by Ray Vega and Carlos Simon, performed alongside music of Florence Price; Matthew Evan Taylor, of Middlebury College; Dorothy Rudd Moore; Scott Joplin and more. Paintings by Vermont visual artists, Crystal Stokes, of Worcester; Julio Desmont, of Burlington; and Alan Blackwell, of Brattleboro will be projected throughout the program.
Born in Akron, Ohio, Dove was named U.S. poet laureate in 1993. She was 40 years old, making her the youngest person given that honor, as well as the first African American to win the position. She was the second Black poet to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1987 and the poet laureate of Virginia 2004-06.
“You have to imagine it possible before you can see something. You can have the evidence right in front of you, but if you can’t imagine something that has never existed before, it’s impossible,” Dove once said.
Vega is a trumpeter renowned throughout Vermont’s jazz world, as well as nationally. He is also a senior lecturer, in jazz history and trumpet, at the University of Vermont. In 2015, UVM honored him with the title of University Scholar for 2015-16, the first creative artist to receive that honor. In 2020, the Vermont Arts Council awarded Vega the Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Award in Arts Education.
“(Ray Vega’s) creating a very, very valuable bridge from the classroom to the bandstand ... That’s the magic that Ray brings. He transcends academia and makes it real,” Todd Coolman, renowned bassist and jazz educator, once said.
Simon, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, creates music that ranges from concert works for large and small ensembles to film scores, with influences of jazz, gospel and neo-romanticism. He was awarded the 2021 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, recognizing Black and Latinx classical musicians. Recent commissions have come from the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics and the Philadelphia Orchestra.
“He uses a variety of musical elements, which set him apart from other composers,” San Diego Symphony violinist Yumi Cho said of Simon’s “An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave,” dedicated it to Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and “others murdered wrongfully by an oppressive power,” in The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“He distributes the melody in all voices of the ensemble and constantly shifts the underlying harmony. His ability to interlock the melodic and harmonic structure of his piece sets the tone, which brings his music to life.”
The series, “Music for Days Like This” features newly commissioned music from female composers, Black composers, and composers younger than the age of 20, intertwined with works from more traditionally performed composers.
Participating in the March 27 program are violinists Kathy Andrew, Sofia Hirsch, Jane Kittredge, Laura Markowitz, Letitia Quante and Brooke Quiggins; violist Stefanie Taylor; cellists John Dunlop, Dieuwke Davydov and Bonnie Klimowski; Vega on trumpet and Mary Jane Austin on piano. The program was curated by Matt LaRocca.
