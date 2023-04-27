It long looked like Brattleboro’s Juno Orchestra, the southern Vermont professional chamber orchestra, was going to be a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, just after the close of the Juno Orchestra Project, an unexpected funder contacted founder and Music Director Zon Eastes to talk about extending Juno’s work. The result is the Juno Orchestra is the Brattleboro Music Center’s newest program, with plans to serve audiences for the foreseeable future.
“The dream, or the hope from the foundation that’s providing this money, is not just to move Juno forward, but to make it more permanent,” Eastes said.
The 20-string Juno Orchestra will celebrate its new life with “Heaven’s Border,” conducted by Eastes with soprano Junko Watanabe as soloist, featuring works by women composers, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the BMC. The five female composers represented are Barbara Strozzi, Grazyna Bacewicz, Libby Croad, Jessie Montgomery and Dobrinka Tabakov.
The Juno Orchestra Project was founded in 2017 by Eastes. And about a dozen concerts were presented in five years.
“One of the things that I never quite considered before, because this was a project, Juno now has the opportunity to build steady a consistent orchestra,” Eastes said. “Before, it was just a series of one-offs, but now we’ll be able to present a modest season for the next few years.
“It means I can encourage people to engage with a season, rather than a single concert — which may give me the luxury of being able to collaborate with some great folks here in the region.”
Juno will have all the benefits that come from being an ensemble that knows one another.
“Of course, a lot of the musicians around here do play with one another in different situations,” Eastes said. “But Juno will have a particular kind of voice and way of being.”
The inspiration for this program came from from the ensemble’s spiritual mother, the goddess Juno.
“She’s a goddess and not a Mercury, Apollo or one of these male gods,” Eastes said. “And the initial gifts to me of two cellos that I sold that enabled the project to happen were given to me by women. Only two of these composers is entirely new to me.”
Another inspiration was Juno, NASA’s mission to Jupiter.
“The exploration that’s going to Jupiter and taking all these amazing photographs,” Eastes said. “So, before the concert, we’re going to have about a half an hour of slowly changing photographs from the Juno exploration. I just like the idea that Juno is going to explore Jupiter and the Juno Orchestra’s program is an exploration as well. It all kind of fits together.”
Juno’s April 30 program cuts a wide swath of music history. Strozzi was an early Baroque composer and Bacewicz was early 20th century. The three other composers are living now.
Strozzi will be represented by “O Maria” and “Salve Regina” from “Affetti Musicali Sacri,” which will feature Watanabe as soloist. “She was a big deal in Rome,” Eastes said. “She was wealthy and had time and got training. Her father created a kind of salon for her to perform her music in, so she got to be quite well known and created a lot of amazing music.”
These pieces to be performed are actually arrangements. “Most of her music is cantatas for voice and just continuo, so I’ve asked (Baroque violinist) Dana Maiben to arrange this for string orchestra and bring a 21st-century sense to it,” Eastes said.
The Concerto for String Orchestra by the Polish Bacewicz was written three years after the end of World War II, when Poland had been invaded by Germany. “This piece is very unusual, wholly unique,” Eastes said. “At the same time, it has the feel of a (J.S. Bach) Brandenburg Concerto. The second movement is stunning — it’s unlike anything I’ve heard — it’s very compelling.”
Tabakova’s “Organum Light” is a very short piece. “It’s kind of a Gregorian chant-sounding kind of piece — Arvo Pärt-like,” Eastes said. “It’s a very affecting piece. She was born in Bulgaria and her family moved to England when she was in her teens.”
Montgomery’s “Strum” has become very popular in recent times. “She’s just an amazing talent,” Eastes said. “Many orchestras are discovering her. In 2021, she became composer-in-residence with the Chicago Symphony.”
Croad’s Suite for String Orchestra is very British, Eastes said. “She writes for radio and television, so people perhaps will recognize a little bit of ‘Downton Abbey” or maybe some ‘Harry Potter.’ It’s very in the British tradition of suites and just lovely music.”
The plan is to create a multi-concert season. “We’ll play this concert and plan for a real season next year. It looks like we’re going to do four or five concerts next season,” Eastes said.
“We’re looking at one in October, in line with the old Bach Festival that weekend,” he said. “I have a vision for, down the road, not doing just Juno Orchestra, but maybe working with other ensembles of the BMC.”
