BOOKS CHECKED OUT
Pretty much every library has a collection of reference books – nonfiction titles that they don’t loan out of the building. Usually that because the books are considered standard reference works that lots of users might want at any given time, or because the books are old / valuable / irreplaceable.
Rutland Free Library gets a lot of visitors from out of state who are looking for information about their family tree, and make an afternoon or a week at the library part of a vacation stop in the area. Notable successes include helping three sisters whose family hailed from Rutland two generations back. They found that last, elusive link to connect their lineage to the Mayflower. A Wisconsin couple who stopped in recently were descended from the original white settler in Rutland, James Mead. And I couldn’t begin to count the folks who have just found a detail like a forgotten grave marker in their research after an hour or two in the Vermont Room.
Here’s a handful of the most-used local history resources:
Atlas of Rutland Co.,
Vermont
Subtitle: From actual surveys by and under the direction of F. W. Beers, assisted by F. S. Fulmer & others.
The F.W. Beers company produced maps of most of the Northeast United States in the 19th century. Most of the copies available today are reprints from c.1969 by Tuttle Publishing right here in Rutland. The Rutland County survey was done in 1869, so if your house is at least that old, there’s a good chance you can find it, with the name of the then-owner.
It’s a terrific visual snapshot of what communities looked like at that moment in time.
The Historic
Architecture of Rutland County
Produced by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation in 1988 both in slim volumes for each town and in a bulkier, county-wide edition. There are writeups of buildings significant for their size, location, and history, and thumbnail notes of virtually every prewar home. This, the Beers Atlas, and records from your town clerk’s office are a great starter kit for learning the history of your older home.
The Swan Collection
Marvel & Donald Swan compiled hundreds of genealogies of families they considered interesting or important enough. Some go back generations, some are just a handful of generations, so when we get a visitor from out of state, it’s a gamble whether it will produce anything. But when a person does find their family, it’s often invaluable. Collected in a couple of dozen looseleaf binders.
Manning’s
Directories
Also known simply as “city directories,” these predecessors of phone books are a privacy nightmare. They list not only a person’s name, but where they worked and their family. In 1946, for example, Marion Humble was director of Rutland Free Library, and lived at 15 Engrem Ave. Flipping to the street listing, we can find that address also housed a George H. Casavaw, who had a telephone. Phone numbers aren’t listed – presumably, armed with the details from this book, you could call an operator and be put through to the right number. His listing does not say where he worked but he did rent a room to a Maude E. Casavaw.
A researcher trying to make connections might then look up George H. under the Cs. The only other Casavaws listed are Francis J. & Frances H. of 43 East St. He was in the Army and she was bookkeeper at Rutland Co. National Bank. One Frank L. Casavaw (their son?) lived at the same address and was a cashier at Depot Lunch. You can see how the books are an absolute rabbit hole, full of hints about life stories and family relationships, covering almost a century, year by year.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all of these titles are available for browsing … just not for borrowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.