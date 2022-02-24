BRANDON — The town police are raising funds to start a “K-9” program.
Police Chief David Kachajian, who’s been on the job here for about a month, said it will be some time before the new police dog is in service. For one, it hasn’t been born yet, but the breeder he’s been speaking with will offer the dog up at a discounted rate. The dogs have to be mature enough to enter the training academy, so it will be between a 12 and 18 month wait.
Kachajian said he was surprised to learn Brandon Police don’t have a dog and made it one of his priorities for the department.
“I met with the officers here and everybody was supportive of it,” he said. “We actually have one of our officers who, that’s what he really wanted to do when he got into law enforcement, so basically he’s been assigned to it once the unit gets up and running.”
Officer Aidan Alnwick will be the dog’s handler.
Kachajian is looking to start the program using donated funds over taxpayer dollars. A GoFundMe page — bit.ly/0217Dog — has been set up with a goal of $3,500. As of Thursday, it’s raised $1,005 from 24 donors.
The program has also received a $1,000 donation from the Masons of St. Paul’s Lodge of Masons in Brandon, according to Seth Hopkins, Select Board chair and a Mason.
Kachajian was formerly a police officer in Swanton where he reconstituted the police dog program there.
“He ended up being a fantastic dog, well-tempered, we used to bring him to the schools all the time, the kids absolutely loved him,” Kachajian said.
The $3,500 will pay for equipment, training, food and veterinarian costs, at least initially, said Kachajian.
A few thousand dollars will have to be allocated in the police budget to pay for ongoing needs.
“Hopefully, going forward I’ll be able to put that in the budget of the police department but with the economy the way it is, unfortunately, money is really tight so we’re trying to do this with as little impact to the taxpayers as possible,” he said. “It’s something we really want to do here, and we think it will be a force multiplier for us, too, because we’re a small department and if we get reports of missing kids or Alzheimer’s patients who walk off, the time it could save for manpower having a dog to assist us with something like that would be invaluable.”
This dog will be trained in tracking, evidence recovery and narcotics detection. Kachajian said Brandon is fortunate that it already has a cruiser that can be readily outfitted with the air conditioning and fans needed for the dog. Departments starting a dog unit from scratch would need a special cruiser, which can run around $50,000. The special cruisers are needed to keep the dog safe in times when it’s left for long periods in the vehicle.
Besides the air conditioning and fans, there’s a system that notifies the handler should these devices fail.
