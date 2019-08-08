The hush of the lion tamer, the commotion of the clowns, the exhilaration of the flying trapeze — these are well known tried-and-true circus acts. Bread and Puppet Theater took the idea and ran with it.
“The Diagonal Life Circus” blends the imagination of traditional circus with the realities of current social and political issues. The result is a kaleidoscopic and uniquely Vermont show.
“It originated as a takeoff on traditional circus,” said performer, puppeteer and musician Joshua Krugman. But, “Bread and Puppet’s idea of a circus is a unique and elaborated thing in its own right.”
The Glover-based Bread and Puppet Theater made famous the towering puppets with state-of-the-art papier-maché heads, in a variety of puppet shows with political themes, against the backdrop of a brass band. After the performances, its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli is served.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Bread and Puppet Theater’s “The Diagonal Life Circus” will be presented outdoors at Middlebury’s historic Marble Works District.
What is diagonal life? The horizontal produces us. The vertical is the human predicament. The diagonal results from the hurt suffered in the process.
The show explores the “verticality” of living in a society, and the “diagonal” as an alternative. Bread and Puppet founder and director Peter Schumann said, “Diagonals are created from the leaning power of hurt verticals.” It’s a creative concept that doesn’t shy away from pressing current topics, presented in a family-friendly way.
The circus is different every year, created collaboratively by past and current performers, all under the direction of Schumann.
“The mix of the incredible arts and the political satire is incredibly powerful and something we felt the community would appreciate,” said Lisa Mitchell, co-founder of event sponsor Middlebury Underground. “It’s pretty layered, but kids will appreciate different aspects of it, than some of the deeper humor and commentary.”
“Circus to us means a show composed of a series of short acts on various themes, driven by a band,” Krugman said. “It draws part of its vocabulary from traditional circus tropes, (which we use to) address the urgent political and social questions of the moment.
“It’s a political puppet circus, and its goal is to inspire people to keep going with the struggles that they’re living, towards a better world,” he added. And, at the heart of their circus, “to analyze the current situation in a new way.”
The event will feature American Flatbread Middlebury Hearth on the green at River Front Park selling pizza, beer, wine and cider. Banoffi & Such will sell pastries from the Evolution Kitchen bus, and Royal Oak Coffee will offer iced brews. It all takes place under the open sky in a grassy field.
“It is so much fun to create theater with (a) community of people who come from such diverse backgrounds with such diverse abilities and experiences and interests,” Krugman said. “The show is trying to speak to the heart of the matter at this difficult moment in our country. People should come expecting to laugh and weep and be moved by unexpected moments of beauty. And maybe see something in a way they hadn’t imagined.”
