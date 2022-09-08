A paper airplane, a secret spot in the woods, and a life-size chess board are some of the creative interpretations in the Carving Studio’s famed SculptFest this year.
In some cases, it’s hard to determine what you’re looking at without some background information, but then, this is art. It makes it even more interesting when you take a second look under the influence of information.
SculptFest runs through Oct. 23 with an opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with the theme “Games.”
The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center also will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year, surviving two years of COVID.
“It’s a teaching place, an educational center,” said Executive Director Carol Driscoll. “(The artists) are contemplating bigger concepts, and the expression is through art. To put this kind of energy out into an object, it takes a lot of discipline, commitment and conviction about what you’re doing.
“It’s up to the artists how to interpret that theme,” she added, and called the sculptures and proposals this year “really strong submissions.”
Curator Evan Morse said, “In choosing the theme of ‘Games,’ I wanted something that the artists could have fun with (as well as visitors) but that could also apply to a range of concepts or underlying messages. If there was a specific thing I was looking for in proposals it was for the possibility of that deeper meaning or intent of the work, beyond the literal object.”
Artist Samantha Newman who interned and exhibited at the Carving Studio last year, as well and this year, submitted a piece called ‘”Taking Flight,” a paper airplane carved from marble.
“My work … is a two-ton carving of a crashed paper airplane in Danby Marble,” she explained by email. “In thinking about this year’s SculptFest 2022 theme ‘Games,’ I was initially inspired by the joy I felt as a child making paper airplanes. It’s one of those timeless childhood activities that is recognizable across both generation and culture.”
“I was also interested in the irony of creating a flying object in such a heavy, flightless material as stone,” Newman added. “For me this piece captures both the wonder of youth and the weight of adulthood. I just graduated ... so this heavy take off into unknown territory is keenly felt … and I am overjoyed to leave such an important work for me in a place that I love so much.”
On Sunday morning, Driscoll unboxed Ohio artist Haley Kean’s piece about shadow puppets: a large dark blue quilt that, when you look closely, tells a story.
“These are shadow puppets,” Driscoll explained for the individual squares. “This is her hand.” And the colors Kean chose give it “that graphic punch.”
“SculptFest’s theme of ‘Games’ … immediately calls to mind the games of love and relationship,” Kean wrote in her project proposal. “I happened to capture (a) stolen moment of intimacy between my mother and father — they were casting shadow puppets with their hands on the wall.”
It inspired her to create a patterned quilt based on their interaction. “I created a narrative that … displays this ephemeral moment of romance,” Kean said. She called the functional, 6-foot-by-4-foot piece “ a comfort object.”
Melissa Shaak from Massachusetts found a fitting hidden corner in the woods for her piece called “Ollie Ollie In Free,” based on the children’s game that will show about a half dozen silhouettes of people hiding or running.
Artist Laurie Sheridan created “Endgame” with a giant chessboard and 4-feet-tall playing pieces — “they’re not really pawns or kings or queens, they’re her fabrication of figures,” Driscoll said.
And Phil Whitman, who teaches at Castleton University created a piece that Driscoll described as similar to a hockey goal. “It’s a game he really is passionate about and it kind of chronicles the game.”
Whitman said by email, “I originally created this piece back in 2005. ... It was inspired by painted ‘Score-O’ boards I had seen growing up, going to minor league hockey games where in between periods, they would put this painted plywood board with a hole in it in front of the goal, and fans would come down on the ice to try and shoot a puck in, and win a car or something.”
“I had always been interested in the intersections of sports and military history, and the pageantry and violence associated with both,” he added. “So, I made my own ‘Score-O’ boards, basically paintings on plywood that were the same size as hockey goals, that could theoretically be put in front of a goal. (But I never actually installed it that way.)”
“Fast forward about 15 years, and now I am a parent of two kids who are playing hockey in Rutland. When I saw the call for artists for this ‘Games’ show, I recalled that I had this piece in my barn and took it out and fixed it up a bit. I used my kids’ hockey goal as part of the installation and was really satisfied with how it looked on a slab of white marble. It allowed me to have the ‘Score-O Board’ actually attached to the hockey goal, but elevated to the height that a viewer might usually look at a painting on the wall in a gallery setting. My son Gib helped me install it at the Carving Studio, so that was kind of cool, having him help me finish a piece that was started long before he was born,” Whitman said.
These are just a sampling of what will be on display, and Morse said, “I purposely chose a broad prompt to encourage diverse proposals. They are a good mix of approaches, both in form and concept. I’m excited to see all the finished pieces in person and how they play off each other.”
